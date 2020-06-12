Moody's downgrades Areas' CFR to B3 from B1; ratings placed under review for further downgrade

Paris, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded
the ratings of Pax Midco Spain ("Areas" or the "company"),
a leading concession catering company, including the corporate family
rating (CFR) to B3 from B1 and the probability of default rating (PDR)
to B3--PD from B1-PD. The ratings on the senior secured
credit facilities at Financiere Pax S.A.S. have also
been downgraded to B3 from B1. The ratings remain under review
for further downgrade.
"Today's rating action reflects the risk that Areas' liquidity
profile could materially weaken in the coming quarters if it fails to
secure additional liquidity sources in the coming months including state-guaranteed
loans", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President -
Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Areas. "We also expect
the coronavirus outbreak will have a protracted impact on the company's
revenue and profitability through at least 2022 given the large presence
of the company's food and beverage outlets at airports and our expectation
that air passenger demand will remain severely depressed in 2020 and 2021,
and will not see a substantial recovery before 2023", adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review process will focus on (1) the company's liquidity profile in
light of expected negative free cash flow over the coming quarters,
as well as access to new sources of funding; (2) the recovery in
air passenger, railway, and motorway traffic in the coming
months as travel restrictions are gradually lifted; and (3) the trajectory
of Areas' sales and profitability through 2021 given Moody's expectations
of deteriorating global economic conditions, which are likely to
weigh on the travel industry.
Moody's forecasts negative free cash flow of c.€170
million in the second half of the fiscal year ended September 2020 ("fiscal
2020"). This cash flow forecast is based on a reduction in
revenue of c.60% year-on-year, partly
offset by governmental measures such as partial unemployment benefits
and other initiatives promptly undertaken by the company to reduce its
cost base. For example, the company renegotiated the fixed
fees embedded in most of its concession contracts, also known as
annual minimum guarantees (MAG). The negative free cash flow forecasts
also include working capital outflow of c.€55 million related
to deferred supplier payments.
As a result, Moody's expects cash on balance sheet to be around
€105 million as of fiscal year-end September 2020, with
the revolving credit facility (RCF) and capex and acquisition facility
(CAF) both fully drawn. As of 28 May 2020, the company had
cash balances of c.€225 million including the fully drawn
RCF and CAF. This includes €24 million of proceeds from Spanish
state-guaranteed loans. Moody's understands the company
also has access to short-term overdraft facilities of c.€27
million. As is typical for restaurant companies, the company's
cash balances also include working cash -- petty cash at each point
of sale and cash in transit -- that Moody's estimates at around 1.5%-2.0%
of revenue.
The company must also comply with the springing senior secured net leverage
covenant set at 10.7x, which will be tested every quarter
from September 2020 given that the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.
Moody's assumes that the company will be able to obtain a waiver,
or a covenant reset in the event of a covenant breach. There is
also no debt maturing before 2026, except the Spanish state-guaranteed
loans, which comprises several bilateral facilities amortizing on
a monthly basis over 24 months from either April or May 2021.
Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
will temporarily increase to c.10.5x in fiscal 2020 from
around 4.6x in fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2021, the rating
agency expects revenue growth of c.30% compared with 2020
and c.85% of 2019 revenues to result in Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA of c.6.5x and for free cash flow to be around
breakeven. This reflects Moody's expectation that air passenger
demand will remain severely depressed in 2021, with passenger volumes
only recovering to 35%-55% of 2019 levels.
Furthermore, a substantial recovery before 2023 appears unlikely
because health concerns, changes in corporate travel policies,
potential restrictions on international arrivals, and lower discretionary
spending because of weaker GDP and higher unemployment will constrain
air passenger demand into 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward rating pressure could arise if Areas fails to raise additional
liquidity sources in the coming months or a prolonged weakness in demand
results in an unsustainable capital structure. Downward rating
pressure could also arise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA
remains sustainably above 6.0x or Moody's EBIT/interest remains
sustainably weak at less than 1.0x.
An upgrade is unlikely before a normalization of market conditions as
well as Moody's expectation of sustained organic growth in revenues and
earnings. Over time, upward rating pressure could develop
if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.0x,
Moody's EBIT/interest is sustainably above 1.5x, and the
company maintains a solid liquidity profile including positive free cash
flow.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured credit facilities are rated B3, at the same level
as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and upstream guarantees
from operating companies. The senior secured credit facilities
benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank
accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's
typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to
unsecured debt. However, the credit facilities will benefit
from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least
80% of consolidated EBITDA.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Areas, headquartered in Spain, is a leading operator of food
and beverage concessions in travel hubs such as airports, train
stations, and motorway service areas. The company had revenue
of €1.9 billion in the fiscal year ended September 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eric Kang, CFA
VP-Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
