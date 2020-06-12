Moody's downgrades Areas' CFR to B3 from B1; ratings placed under review for further downgrade

Paris, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of Pax Midco Spain ("Areas" or the "company"), a leading concession catering company, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3--PD from B1-PD. The ratings on the senior secured credit facilities at Financiere Pax S.A.S. have also been downgraded to B3 from B1. The ratings remain under review for further downgrade.

"Today's rating action reflects the risk that Areas' liquidity profile could materially weaken in the coming quarters if it fails to secure additional liquidity sources in the coming months including state-guaranteed loans", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Areas. "We also expect the coronavirus outbreak will have a protracted impact on the company's revenue and profitability through at least 2022 given the large presence of the company's food and beverage outlets at airports and our expectation that air passenger demand will remain severely depressed in 2020 and 2021, and will not see a substantial recovery before 2023", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review process will focus on (1) the company's liquidity profile in light of expected negative free cash flow over the coming quarters, as well as access to new sources of funding; (2) the recovery in air passenger, railway, and motorway traffic in the coming months as travel restrictions are gradually lifted; and (3) the trajectory of Areas' sales and profitability through 2021 given Moody's expectations of deteriorating global economic conditions, which are likely to weigh on the travel industry.

Moody's forecasts negative free cash flow of c.€170 million in the second half of the fiscal year ended September 2020 ("fiscal 2020"). This cash flow forecast is based on a reduction in revenue of c.60% year-on-year, partly offset by governmental measures such as partial unemployment benefits and other initiatives promptly undertaken by the company to reduce its cost base. For example, the company renegotiated the fixed fees embedded in most of its concession contracts, also known as annual minimum guarantees (MAG). The negative free cash flow forecasts also include working capital outflow of c.€55 million related to deferred supplier payments.

As a result, Moody's expects cash on balance sheet to be around €105 million as of fiscal year-end September 2020, with the revolving credit facility (RCF) and capex and acquisition facility (CAF) both fully drawn. As of 28 May 2020, the company had cash balances of c.€225 million including the fully drawn RCF and CAF. This includes €24 million of proceeds from Spanish state-guaranteed loans. Moody's understands the company also has access to short-term overdraft facilities of c.€27 million. As is typical for restaurant companies, the company's cash balances also include working cash -- petty cash at each point of sale and cash in transit -- that Moody's estimates at around 1.5%-2.0% of revenue.

The company must also comply with the springing senior secured net leverage covenant set at 10.7x, which will be tested every quarter from September 2020 given that the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's assumes that the company will be able to obtain a waiver, or a covenant reset in the event of a covenant breach. There is also no debt maturing before 2026, except the Spanish state-guaranteed loans, which comprises several bilateral facilities amortizing on a monthly basis over 24 months from either April or May 2021.

Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will temporarily increase to c.10.5x in fiscal 2020 from around 4.6x in fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2021, the rating agency expects revenue growth of c.30% compared with 2020 and c.85% of 2019 revenues to result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of c.6.5x and for free cash flow to be around breakeven. This reflects Moody's expectation that air passenger demand will remain severely depressed in 2021, with passenger volumes only recovering to 35%-55% of 2019 levels. Furthermore, a substantial recovery before 2023 appears unlikely because health concerns, changes in corporate travel policies, potential restrictions on international arrivals, and lower discretionary spending because of weaker GDP and higher unemployment will constrain air passenger demand into 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure could arise if Areas fails to raise additional liquidity sources in the coming months or a prolonged weakness in demand results in an unsustainable capital structure. Downward rating pressure could also arise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.0x or Moody's EBIT/interest remains sustainably weak at less than 1.0x.

An upgrade is unlikely before a normalization of market conditions as well as Moody's expectation of sustained organic growth in revenues and earnings. Over time, upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.0x, Moody's EBIT/interest is sustainably above 1.5x, and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including positive free cash flow.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities are rated B3, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and upstream guarantees from operating companies. The senior secured credit facilities benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the credit facilities will benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Areas, headquartered in Spain, is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel hubs such as airports, train stations, and motorway service areas. The company had revenue of €1.9 billion in the fiscal year ended September 2019.

