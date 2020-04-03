Moody's downgrades Argentina to Ca, changes outlook to negative

New York, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the Government of Argentina's foreign-currency
and local-currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured
ratings to Ca from Caa2. The senior unsecured ratings for shelf
registrations were also downgraded to (P)Ca from (P)Caa2. The outlook
on these ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated at the time
of the 30 August 2019 rating action.
The Ca rating reflects Moody's expectation that private creditors will
likely incur substantial losses in the current government debt restructuring
process as the economic and financial shock stemming from the pandemic
compounds the funding stress that forces the government to reduce its
upcoming debt payments obligations in the coming years.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that investor losses under the
government debt restructuring may be beyond levels consistent with a Ca
rating, which typically captures losses of up to 65%.
At the same time Argentina's short-term rating was affirmed at
Not Prime (NP). The senior unsecured ratings for government bonds
that were not restructured after the 2001/2 default were affirmed at Ca.
Argentina's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling was
changed to Caa3 from Caa1 and the foreign-currency deposit ceiling
changed to Ca from Caa2. The local-currency country ceilings
for bonds and bank deposits were changed to Caa1 from B2. The short-term
foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling and the short-term
foreign-currency bond ceiling remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
LACK OF MARKET ACCESS AND LIQUIDITY STRESS AGRAVATED BY THE CORONAVIRUS
SHOCK POINTS TO A DEBT RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LOSSES
TO PRIVATE INVESTORS
Argentina's government has initiated the process of restructuring
about $100 billion in market debt held by private investors as
lack of market access has made it impossible to service its debt as currently
scheduled. Moody's expects a combination of extension of
maturities, lower interest rates and reductions on principal amounts
such that losses to investors ultimately be substantial and likely to
be consistent with a Ca rating, which typically captures losses
between 35% and 65%.
Earlier this year the government published a timetable for the restructuring
of its debt, which was set to finalize by the end of March.
On 31 March the government published the debt sustainability guidelines
that it will use in the debt discussions with bondholders. Moody's
expects that implementation of the restructuring plan will take weeks,
and possibly months, to be agreed on by all parties involved.
More importantly, the coronavirus pandemic, which the rating
agency considers a social factor under its ESG framework, will only
compound the already deep economic and budgetary challenges facing the
government, ultimately adding to the funding stress and the level
of losses likely to be incurred by bondholders.
Argentina's total debt as of year-end 2019 was $323
billion dollars, according to government figures. But the
government plans to restructure only foreign currency debt held by private
investors, estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to
reach about $97 billion, including both domestic and foreign
legislation obligations. The remainder of the debt is owed to multilateral
or bilateral agencies, including the IMF, as well as debt
owed to other government entities. Although the government has
indicated it plans to restructure only foreign currency debt Moody's
believes that some of the peso debt held by private creditors may also
be restructured. On February the government postponed the payment
of a peso-payable bond due that month to September of this year
after it failed to raise the necessary funds in the domestic peso market.
Argentina has large upcoming payments to the IMF, reaching over
$20 billion per year in 2022/23. Argentina will need to
extend those payments over time but that will require reaching agreement
on a new program with the IMF, which is unlikely until the debt
restructuring with the private sector is finalized and the new debt profile
is deemed by the Fund as sustainable. The IMF recently estimated
that debt sustainability will require Argentina to bring down total annual
debt service to private creditors and multilateral and bilateral lenders,
including both principal and interest, to no more than 6%
of GDP. In Moody's view, such a restructuring is likely
to require substantial losses to investors. Moody's definition
of a debt default includes only payments to private creditors, not
multilateral or bilateral agencies.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risks that investor losses under the
government debt restructuring may go beyond a level consistent with a
Ca rating, which typically captures losses of up 65%.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
As a major agricultural exporter, Argentina is moderately exposed
to environmental risks. Agricultural exports, which represent
over 50% of the total, are vulnerable to regular climate-related
shocks. In 2018, a major drought was a key factor in that
year's economic crisis, robbing the government of needed foreign-exchange
revenue and contributing to a 2.5% contraction in economic
activity.
Social risks also inform our assessment of Argentina's credit profile.
Argentina has a long history of social protests leading to abrupt policy
changes and the current economic crisis could exacerbate those trends.
The economic and employment impact of the coronavirus crisis, which
will be substantial and coming after two consecutive years of economic
recession, will further raise the risks of social protests and political
turmoil. Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak,
the consequences of which for Argentina's credit profile drive this
rating action, to be a social risk under our ESG framework given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
In terms of governance, Argentina's weak institutional framework
is underpinned by a history of unpredictable and unsustainable policymaking.
Our analysis also incorporates the country's track record of default
and limited success in controlling high inflation.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 20,551 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -2.5% (2018
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 47.6%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.2%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.2% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 53.5% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b2
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 31 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Argentina, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer
has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider stabilizing the outlook if financing conditions
stabilize and the anticipated losses to private creditors from debt restructuring
are less than currently forecast. Post debt restructuring,
upward pressure could emerge if the new debt profile were to be deemed
sustainable and supported by a credible policy path to fiscal consolidation
and economic reforms.
Moody's would downgrade the rating in the event the ongoing debt restructuring
results in losses over 65% to private creditors, which is
inconsistent with the current rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
