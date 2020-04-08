The rating downgrades on these entities reflect Moody's assessment of the correlation between their credit profiles and that of the Argentine sovereign, primarily taking into account their direct and indirect exposures to sovereign assets as well as other investments that are correlated to the sovereign. The deterioration in Argentina's credit profile as captured in the sovereign rating downgrade has direct implications for the ratings of insurers and reciprocal guarantor, given that it also expresses the increase of systemic risks for all local credits. This reflects increased risks to investors such as insurers and reciprocal guarantors, of holding Argentine government bonds. Because of these sovereign linkages, the downgrade of the Argentine government bond and related ratings led to the downgrade of the 14 entities' IFS ratings given their asset concentrations in such investments.

The entities' investment exposures to sovereigns, banks (through cash and time deposits), and other affected corporate, structured and mutual fund assets has weakened their asset quality and liquidity. The companies' financial flexibility has also impaired after the sovereign downgrade given the limited breadth and depth of local capital markets. These pressures have an impact on a specific entity's rating that varies based on a number of factors that include 1) the significance of the investment exposure to sovereign and related assets, 2) ownership and parental support, and 3) how strongly or weakly the insurer was positioned previously at its rating level.

Moody's notes, however, that Argentine insurers' and reciprocal guarantors' broadly benefit from very low reliance on debt funding and financing and their liquidity positions are relatively strong, given premium revenue streams that derive largely from legally-mandated insurance coverages. The insurers and reciprocal guarantors' also benefit from their profitability and from the internal capital generation that derives from underwriting, as well as investment activities. These considerations, in addition to past experience whereby most insurers and reciprocal guarantors continued paying their contractual obligations during sovereign crisis, broadly support stronger ratings relative to the country's bond rating.

Moody's said that the negative outlook on the 14 entities' ratings considers that a potential downgrade of the Argentine sovereign rating would exert further downward pressure on the companies' credit profiles -and consequently rating downgrades- reflecting Moody's assessment of a high correlation between their credit profiles and that of the sovereign. Moody's has downgraded the following insurers' GLC and NS IFS ratings, given their significant direct investment exposure to sovereign and bank assets, to higher risk rating categories. The outlook for all the following ratings are now negative:

-Allianz Argentina Compania de Seguros S.A.: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa1 and Baa3.ar, from B2 and Aa3.ar, respectively

-BBVA Consolidar Seguros: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa1 and Baa3.ar, from B2 and Aa3.ar, respectively

-Caja de Seguros S.A.: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa1 and Ba1.ar, from B2 and A1.ar, respectively

-Chubb Seguros Argentina S.A.: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa1 and Baa3.ar, from B2 and Aa3.ar, respectively

-Fianzas y Credito S.A. Cia. de Seguros: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa2 and B2.ar, from B3 and Baa2.ar, respectively

-La Segunda ART: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa2 and B1.ar, from B3 and A3.ar, respectively

-La Segunda Compania de Personas S.A.: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa2 and B1.ar, from B3 and A3.ar, respectively

-La Segunda Coop. Ltda Seguros: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa2 and B1.ar, from B3 and A3.ar, respectively

-San Cristóbal Seguros Generales: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa2 and B1.ar, from B3 and A3.ar, respectively

-Seguros Sura S.A. (Argentina): GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa1 and Ba2.ar, from B2 and A2.ar, respectively

Financial guarantors:

-Affidavit S.G.R.: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa3 and Caa1.ar, from Caa1 and Baa3.ar, respectively

-Aval Rural S.G.R.: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa2 and B2.ar, from B3 and Baa1.ar, respectively

-Fondo de Garantías del Chaco (FOGACH): GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa3 and Caa2.ar, from Caa1 and Baa3.ar, respectively

-Vínculos SGR: GLC and NS IFS ratings downgraded to Caa3 and Caa2.ar, from Caa1 and Baa3.ar, respectively

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Among the factors that could lead to a further downgrade of the Argentine insurers' and reciprocal guarantors' ratings include: 1) an additional downgrade in Argentina's sovereign bond rating, 2) deterioration in the country's operating environment, or 3) a worsening trend in the companies' capital adequacy, asset quality and profitability. Given that the ratings' outlooks are negative, an upgrade is unlikely. That said, the following factors could prompt ratings affirmations with stable outlooks 1) an affirmation of Argentina's sovereign bond rating with a stable outlook, 2) improvement in the country's operating environment, or 3) a sustained improving trend in the companies' capital adequacy, asset quality, and profitability.

Moody's insurance financial strength ratings are opinions of the ability of insurance companies to pay punctually senior policyholder claims and obligations. For more information, visit our website at www.moodys.com/insurance.

The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in rating ALLIANZ Argentina Compania de Seguros S.A., BBVA Consolidar Seguros, Caja de Seguros S.A., Chubb Seguros Argentina S.A., Fianzas y Credito S.A. Cia. de Seguros, La Segunda ART, La Segunda Coop. Ltda Seguros, San Cristobal Seguros Generales, Seguros Sura S.A. (Argentina) and La Segunda Compania de Personas S.A. was the Procedures Manual for the Rating of Insurance Companies published in January 2019. The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in rating Affidavit S.G.R., Aval Rural S.G.R., Fondo de Garantias del Chaco (FOGACH), and Vinculos SGR was Procedures Manual for the Rating of Guarantor Entities published in January 2019. Please see the Manuales de Procedimientos page on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy of these documents. These ratings are consistent with those assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodology Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Life-Insurers-Methodology--PBC_1187348 , Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Property-and-Casualty-Insurers-Methodology--PBC_1187352 , and Financial Guarantors Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Financial-Guarantors-Methodology--PBC_1186099 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309 .