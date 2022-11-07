Paris, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD of Armorica Lux S.àr.l. (the company), the parent company of idverde. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the €335 million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2028 and the €50 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028 to Caa1 from B3. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the continued weak performance of the UK business that will take time to improve, which is weighing on the group's total profitability and cash flows; the underperformance relative to budgets and forecasts provided in the last 12-18 months; as well as continued focus on growth acquisitions despite this underperformance, pressure on cash flows and deterioration in liquidity relative to Moody's expectations, although liquidity is adequate based on equity contributions from the shareholder. Moody's also considers that there is a risk that the company won't be able to improve its EBITDA generation to a level that will support positive free cash flow (FCF) in the next 18 months which in turn would put further pressure on liquidity.

The downgrade also reflects execution risks related to the pursued expansion strategy which may strain managerial resources, at a time when the core business requires close oversight.

With the backdrop of a continued underperformance in the UK and some operational challenges, the current capital structure – with high debt and leverage level, a low EBITA/interest cover ratio (being materially below 1x) and sustained negative FCF in 2022/23 - is deemed unsustainable.

At the same time Moody's recognises the strong demand for the company's services as the need for green space grows continuously, long term nature of its maintenance contracts which provides revenue visibility; solid performance in all countries outside of the UK and continued support from the sponsor Core Equity Holdings who has injected cash this year and is willing to provide further equity injections for growth and M&A activities in the future.

Moody's assumes that the UK operations will continue to perform below forecasts, exceptional costs will remain around €30 million for FY2022 and €15 million for FY2023 (which include growth related exceptional items that will be funded through equity injections from the shareholder) and operating performance in the UK will take another 6-12 months to fully recover. Under these assumptions, Moody's expects the company to achieve EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, excluding some add-backs) of around €56 million in FY2022 and €68 million in FY2023 which will result in Moody's adjusted leverage of around 11x in 2022 and 9x in 2023 while FCF/debt is expected to be negative for FY2022 and FY2023 at around 7% and 4% respectively.

Governance was a key rating driver of today's rating action in line with Moody's ESG framework due to concerns around an aggressive financial strategy with an appetite for high leverage, poor track record of operating performance in the UK division and some lack of transparency of information historically.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Armorica Lux S.àr.l.'s liquidity for the next 12 months to be adequate with a cash balance of €33.5 million and no availability under the €50 million senior secured RCF as of 30 June 2022. The company also has access to committed shareholder funding in the form of an agreement to support growth initiatives. The senior secured RCF has a springing senior secured net leverage covenant of 7.4x when the senior secured RCF is drawn by more than 40%. The company has ample capacity under this covenant given senior secured net leverage (as per the SFA definition) was 3.9x as at 30 June 2022. Moody's notes that there are no imminent debt maturities but an improvement in performance is required to avoid cash outflows which can further weaken liquidity and debt service capacity.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will improve its EBITDA from current levels as planned, as well as continue building a track record of shareholder support in the form of equity injections and additional committed funding. The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain at least an adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could develop in case Armorica Lux S.àr.l. 1) improves its operating performance in the UK; 2) FCF generation turns positive and FCF/debt starts improving towards 5%; 3) continues to maintain adequate liquidity such that its cash EBITDA more than comfortably covers all fixed cash costs; and 4) growth in EBITDA reduces Moody's gross adjusted leverage to below 7x and EBITA/interest expense increases sustainably above 1.5x.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if 1) the company's EBITDA doesn't improve in the next 12 months; 2) there is a risk of a distressed exchange or liquidity weakens such that the company will not be able to cover its basic cash needs or; 3) there are signs of diminished financial support from the shareholder.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Armorica Lux S.àr.l. is the parent company of idverde, a leading provider of landscaping services in Europe offering a broad range of services for public or private clients across all segments (creation and maintenance) and service types (e.g. design, mowing, gritting). The company has a network of approximately 150 branches covering France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and recently Germany, employing more than 7,100 employees. Armorica Lux S.àr.l. has a highly diversified customer base, with approximately 14,000 customers, including both large and small public and private entities. For LTM June 2022, the company generated €892 million of revenue and €33 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA (excluding some add-backs).

