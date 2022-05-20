Moody's downgrades Array Tech's CFR to B3; affirms secured bank debt ratings

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the CFR and PDR of Array Tech, Inc. (Array) to B3 and B3-PD, respectively from B2 and B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Array's first lien senior secured bank debt ratings at B1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3, reflecting adequate liquidity. The ratings outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades were driven by continued macroeconomic-related supply chain and inflationary cost pressures, accentuated by the negative impact of an ongoing investigation related to the circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties on Chinese imports that is delaying solar project related work. Due to the aforementioned, Moody's expects that meaningful near-term deleveraging will be challenging, particularly after the increase in debt used to finance the January 2022 acquisition of Spain-based, Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland S.L. (STI).

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Array Tech, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Array Tech, Inc.

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilities (Term Loan and Revolver), Affirmed at B1 (LGD2 from LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Array Tech, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Array's B3 CFR reflects very high financial leverage (debt/EBITDA over 10x for the last twelve months ended 3/31/22) and negative free cash flow. The company's business is also characterized by inherent earnings and free cash flow volatility due to the project nature of the company's work. The January 2022 STI acquisition -- while it will increase scale and geographic diversity – also results in higher financial leverage, and adds integration and execution risk as it enters into new international markets.

The aforementioned considerations are balanced against adequate liquidity, a strong market position, patent protection and a healthy backlog that will support revenue growth in 2022 and 2023. Moody's expects that financial leverage will gradually decline as earnings improve, over the next 12-18 months, stemming from backlog conversion and the company's actions to mitigate the impact of steel price increases, logistics, supply chain and other inflationary cost pressures.

The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the company's financial leverage and liquidity will improve by 2022 year-end as the company converts its backlog into sales and the benefits of higher pricing in new contracts replaces lower margin legacy contract work.

The SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity. Near-term Moody's expects continued negative free cash flow with improvement occurring in the second half of the year. Liquidity is supported by the company's $50 million cash balances, access to $100 million of preferred shares and a modest amount under its $200 million revolver, constrained by the company's springing financial covenant but expected to increase through the year. The company has no near term debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens including free cash flow remaining negative beyond 2022 year-end and financial leverage does not improve to the mid 6 times range. More aggressive financial policies, including use of cash towards another meaningful acquisition or dividends rather than debt repayment would also exert downward ratings pressure.

The ratings could be upgraded if Array successfully integrates the STI acquisition without any material operating disruption and restores its own profitability such that debt-to-EBITDA meaningfully improves to and is sustained below 5.5x and free cash flow to debt is sustained in the double digits. The ratings could also be upgraded if the nature of Array's business changes such that the company demonstrates reduced quarterly earnings and cash flow variability.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Array Technologies, Inc., the parent company of Array Tech, Inc., manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company generated revenues of approximately $906 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

