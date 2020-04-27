Moody's downgrades Array's CFR to Caa1

Toronto, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Array Canada Inc.'s (Array) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and senior secured bank credit facility to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that the large-scale closure of retail operations due to the coronavirus will result in a sharp decline in spending from Array's key cosmetic industry customers, leading to declining EBITDA in 2020 and very high financial leverage over the next 12 months" said Moody's Analyst Jonathan Reid.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Array Canada Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Array Canada Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Array's Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) the company's small scale and concentration risks stemming from its primary focus on the cosmetics industry; (2) high financial leverage expected through 2021, which increases the likelihood of debt restructuring prior to its credit facility maturing in February 2022; and (3) aggressive financial policies as a result of private equity ownership. The company's credit profile benefits from: (1) its good market position and long-standing relationships with key customers in the cosmetics industry; (2) it's good geographic diversity with operations in North America, Europe and Asia; and (3) its adequate level of liquidity.

Moody's expects Array's revenues and EBITDA will improve in 2021, however visibility remains low. The company's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months (around 13x in 2020 declining towards 10x in 2021), which increases the risk that the company will restructure its debt prior to its credit facility maturing in February 2022.

The company's US$55 million revolver and US$315 million term loan are rated Caa1, in-line with the CFR, as they make up the bulk of Array's debt capital structure.

Array has adequate liquidity. The company's sources of liquidity are around $60 million over the next four quarters versus mandatory debt repayments of around $8 million over the same period. Array's sources include cash of around $45 million and the availability of a $15 million delayed draw term loan that it can access under its receivables credit facility subject to certain limitations. The company is fully drawn under its $55 million revolving credit facility due in February 2022. Moody's projects Array will generate modest negative free cash flow over the next four quarters which the company will be able to cover with the current level of cash it has on hand. The revolving credit facility has a springing net leverage covenant which Moody's expects will be active as a result of the company fully drawing on its credit facility, and there is a high likelihood the covenant will be breached by mid 2020. Array has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The negative outlook reflects the potential that Array's revenue and EBITDA could experience greater declines than currently forecast putting increased pressure on its credit metrics and liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Array's ratings could be downgraded if its liquidity position deteriorates further as a result of sustained negative free cash flow generation or cash distributions to its PE sponsors, or if the risk of default or distressed exchanges were to increase.

While an upgrade is unlikely at this time given the negative outlook, the company's ratings could be upgraded if its liquidity profile improved materially as a result of sequential positive free cash flow generation, or if it experienced sequential growth in EBITDA in an improving industry environment.

Array is exposed to social risks relating to the shift away from in-store sales and marketing towards online sales and marketing. As consumers increasingly move towards online purchases, it could reduce the need for physical cosmetic displays. The company is exposed to governance risk through its private equity ownership and limited disclosure of financial data. The company's private equity ownership has led to more aggressive financial policies and higher financial leverage, as illustrated by the debt financed dividend paid to ownership in 2017. Financial disclosures are limited, which reduces the forward visibility of the company's operations.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Array's credit profile, including its exposure to the decreased demand for discretionary consumer products have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Array remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Array of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Array Canada Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of displays and fixtures to prestige cosmetics brands and retailers. The company is majority-owned by The Carlyle Group.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

