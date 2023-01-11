Moody's downgrades Artivion's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Artivion, Inc.'s ("Artivion") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's first lien credit facilities to B2 from B1, and the speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Artivion's persistently high leverage (above 9x on Moody's adjusted basis) as a result of inflationary cost pressures on the company's earnings. While Artivion continues to generate good organic top-line growth in the high single-digits, supply chain headwinds and elevated R&D costs negatively impacted profitability and deleveraging progress in 2022. As a partial mitigant, Moody's forward-looking view incorporates lower R&D expense over the next 12-18 months on the heels of a suspended clinical trial (for PROACT Xa), with further margin improvement vis-à-vis operating leverage.

The stable outlook reflects Artivion's adequate liquidity profile, as well as the company's good growth prospects, including Moody's expectations that the company's strong sales volumes and improving margin profile will drive good organic earnings progress over the next two years.

Governance risk consideration is a factor in this rating action. While Artivion has moderate financial policies with a publicly articulated net leverage target at 3.0x, the company has maintained very high leverage over the last few years. As a result, the rating incorporates Moody's view that Artivion has highly negative credit exposure to governance risk considerations (G-4).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Artivion's B3 CFR reflects its high debt/EBITDA (above 9x on Moody's adjusted basis; Moody's does not add back stock-based compensation to adjusted EBITDA, adding approximately 2x turns of leverage vs. management). The rating also incorporates Artivion's narrow focus on aortic medical devices and tissue processing, as well as limited scale, with revenue of $314 million as of the LTM period ending September 30, 2022. The company is also reliant on three product groups for ~70% of its revenue.

The B3 CFR is supported by Artivion's strong growth prospects driven by increasing market share in existing markets as well as international expansion. Demand for the company's heart valve and stent products continues to be robust and the company is expanding in new markets in Latin America and Southeast Asia. While the suspension of the On-X ProACT XA clinical trial in September 2022 may impact longer-term growth prospects, the near-term R&D expense savings will have a positive credit impact due to an estimated ~$10 million in annualized run-rate cost savings. Artivion has a credible market presence in its key products, as well as a meaningful level of geographic diversification with approximately 46% of sales generated outside the United States. Moody's also notes that demand for the company's products should be insulated from a potential recession, as patients with cardio conditions cannot reasonably defer procedures.

Moody's expects that Artivion's forward margin profile will benefit from reduced R&D expenses as previously mentioned, as well as supply chain headwinds that may ease over time. Moody's expects continued strong organic top-line growth at higher margins to boost the company's earnings profile and drive deleveraging over the next 12-18 months. To that end, Moody's expects leverage to trend toward 7x over this time period.

Artivion's liquidity is adequate (SGL-3), supported by $38 million of cash as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects the company to be approximately free cash flow breakeven over the next 12-18 months. The company continues to have full access under its $30 million revolving credit facility. The company is subject to a springing leverage test of net first lien leverage of 5.25x if more than 25% of the revolving credit facility is utilized. Moody's does not expect that the covenant will be tested. While Moody's does not anticipate any material asset sales, the company does have discrete product lines that could be sold to raise cash, providing potential alternate sources of liquidity.

Artivion's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4, previously CIS-3). The score reflects highly negative exposure to governance risk (G-4, previously G-3) driven by aggressive financial strategy and risk management. The company has maintained very high leverage for an extended period, despite its net leverage target of 3.0x by 2024. The score also reflects highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4), driven by responsible production. As a manufacturer of medical devices that are inserted into the body, such as heart valves and stent grafts, the company can have exposure to risks such as product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to delever towards 7x Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if Artivion's financial policies became more aggressive, or if the company's liquidity weakens, including sustained negative free cash flow with EBITA/interest below 1.0x.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain high single digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Further diversification of the portfolio by product and geography would also support a positive rating action. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times while improving liquidity with persistent positive free cash flow.

Headquartered outside Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. Revenues are approximately $314 million as of the LTM period ending September 30, 2022 and the company is publicly traded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

