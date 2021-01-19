Moody's downgrades Asahi Kasei's rating to A3; outlook stable

Tokyo, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded the issuer rating of Asahi Kasei Corporation to A3 from A2. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects Asahi Kasei's growth strategy and financial policy that will likely result in less free cash flow and higher debt levels than historically," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Asahi Kasei's A3 rating primarily reflects the company's diversified business portfolio that comprises chemical, homes and healthcare. Together accounting for roughly 60% of profit, the homes and healthcare segments are less cyclical than and uncorrelated to its core chemical segment, and help to make consolidated cash flow more stable than those of its global chemical pure-play peers.

COVID-19 pandemic has had temporary cyclical effects on Asahi Kasei's recent financial performance, although demand has been recovering. Its chemical business was hit hardest from lower market prices and demand. The pandemic also reduces sales in in its homes business due to lower foot traffic of customers. On the other hand, healthcare provided a diversification benefit with a one-time boost to profit from ventilator sales to the US government.

Asahi Kasei for now has curtailed its spending given the cyclical weakness, however, Moody's expects it will resume its growth strategy once conditions improve. Seizing on its position as the world's second-largest producer of lithium-ion battery separators, Asahi Kasei has been investing to triple its production capacity over the next five years to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle batteries. The company is also investing to grow its healthcare business into a third pillar of earnings, in addition to chemicals and homes. The JPY147.2 billion Veloxis acquisition in late fiscal 2019 gave it an entrée into the US drug market, while the company may seek complementary acquisitions to develop further its critical care medical device business.

In the recent past, Asahi Kasei has done a major acquisition every three-four years after which the company used free cash flow to pay down acquisition debt. In its current three-year budget, the company plans a negative free cash flow position with an aggregate investment budget of JPY800 billion exceeding the JPY600-700 billion of operating cash flow. Furthermore, free cash flow has been suppressed by an adoption of a higher dividend policy, with dividends paid almost doubling over the last several years and dividend payouts rising from around 30% to a target of 30-40%, while the current run-rate payout is 54% due to the pandemic-induced weakness.

Given this reduction in free cash flow and Asahi Kasei's growth strategy, Moody's expects that it will take longer for the company to pay down debt than before, and that leverage, in terms of debt/EBITDA, will not likely to be sustained below 3x even after the pandemic subsides. The company's debt/EBITDA is elevated at 3.3x as of the last twelve months ended 30 September, reflecting the Veloxis acquisition debt and earnings weakened in the downturn.

Of the ESG considerations, governance was material to the credit rating action announced and described above.

Asahi Kasei's credit quality takes into account governance considerations with respect to financial policy. The rating action incorporates the company's investment appetite, as reflected in sizable debt-funded investment in its strategic plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Asahi Kasei's diversified business portfolio will generate cash flow enough to fund capex and dividends. The company has financial flexibility to manage its debt/EBITDA at 3x-3.25x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company significantly improves earnings stability and increases cash flow by maintaining its strong market position in the chemical and homes segments while growing its healthcare business without increasing leverage, such that debt/EBITDA recovers to below 2.8x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Asahi Kasei's rating if the company undertakes a large acquisition before it restores operating cash flow, if its current market position weakens, or if the acquired Veloxis business fails to achieve profits as expected, such that leverage remains elevated with debt/EBITDA above 3.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry (Japanese) published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Asahi Kasei Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the largest chemical companies in Japan. Its consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending in March 2020 totaled JPY2.15 trillion.

