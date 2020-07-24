Moody's downgrades Ascena's CFR to Ca following Chapter 11 filing

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Ascena Retail Group, Inc.'s (Ascena) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3, probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD and term loan rating to Ca from Caa3 following the company's announcement [1] that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The speculative-grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3 and the ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated Ascena's long-standing brand and execution issues, as well as the ongoing challenges in the apparel retail sector," said Moody's Vice President and senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "The bankruptcy will substantially reduce Ascena's pre-petition debt burden and unsecured claims, and facilitate large-scale store rationalization and the exit of noncore brands. However, significant challenges remain as Ascena contends with both near-term disruption and long-term competitive pressures in the apparel retail space."

Moody's took the following rating actions for Ascena Retail Group, Inc.:

...Corporate family rating, downgraded to Ca from Caa3

...Probability of default rating, downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

...Speculative grade liquidity rating, downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

...$1.8 billion ($1.27 billion outstanding) senior secured first lien term loan B due 2022, downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD3)

...Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

On July 23, 2020, Ascena and its subsidiaries commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The company has received commitments of an up to $312 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facility, consisting of $150 million "new money" and $162 million "roll-up" DIP term loans. Ascena has also signed a transaction support agreement with holders of 68% of its term loan, which specifies that the approximately $1.27 billion pre-petition term loan will be converted into post-petition common equity, $162 million of roll-up DIP loans and $88 million of second-out exit term loans.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of its ratings for Ascena given the company's bankruptcy filing.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (Ascena) operates close to 2,800 women's specialty retail stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico under the brands LOFT, Ann Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant, and Catherines. Revenue for LTM period ended February 1, 2020 was approximately $4.7 billion (excluding discontinued operations).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

