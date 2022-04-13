Moody's downgrades Aspire Bakeries' CFR to B3; outlook is stable

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Aspire Bakeries Holdings, LLC ("Aspire") including the company's Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first-lien term loan to B2 from B1, and senior secured second-lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa1. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades reflect elevated leverage and weak free cash flow due to inflationary cost pressure, high interest bearing debt, and working capital needs. Moody's projects that debt/EBITDA will increase from 5.5x (on a Moody's-adjusted basis) as of October 31, 2021, to approximately 6.4x by the end of fiscal 2022 ended July, due to inflationary pressure. Moody's expects a gradual EBITDA recovery in the following fiscal year as pricing catches up to costs, assuming supply chain and inflationary pressures normalize. However, Moody's expects earnings and free cash flow to remain below previous expectations, resulting in leverage remaining elevated despite some deleveraging projected in fiscal 2023. Outlays for transaction related costs and a normalization of receivables collections also consumed cash in the first half of fiscal 2022 and while not expected to reoccur, result in less cash and more revolver borrowings than anticipated that weakened liquidity.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Aspire Bakeries Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aspire Bakeries Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aspire's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its modest scale, thin operating profit margin and narrow product categories within the food processing sector. The rating also reflects weak free cash flow due to inflationary cost pressures, high interest bearing debt, and working capital needs. Aspire's ratings are supported by its leading market positions in breads, cookies, donuts and muffins within US foodservice channels, and improving topline driven by pricing and an ongoing recovery in foodservice. The company's private equity ownership creates event risk, reflecting possible future debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions. However, this financial policy risk is balanced against the sponsor's significant cash equity contribution and its previous history with the acquired assets.

Aspire's liquidity is adequate. Moody's projects negative free cash flow in fiscal 2022 in the $40-$50 million range primarily because of inflationary cost pressures, high interest bearing debt, one-time transaction related items, and working capital timing. The free cash flow deficit will primarily be funded with cash on hand and a partial draw on the revolver. Moody's expects free cash flow to improve in the following fiscal year to approximately $10 million as the impact of one-time transaction related items rolls off and EBITDA recovers, absent further cost pressure. Liquidity is supported by a $100 million revolving credit facility due May 2026, which is the primary source of external liquidity. At the end of the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, Aspire had roughly $18 million of cash on hand and $89 million of revolver availability, as approximately $11 million was drawn on the revolver. There are no material debt maturities in the near term. Mandatory annual debt amortization of 1% on the first lien term loan is approximately $3 million per year and manageable within the cash sources. The company's revolving credit facility contains a 6.00x maximum first lien net leverage covenant that springs when availability falls below 65%, which Moody's expects to be triggered over the next 12 months as Moody's projects the company to draw up to $40 million on the revolver over that time period. If triggered, Moody's expects that the company will have sufficient cushion.

The company completed a sale-leaseback transaction in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 which generated proceeds of approximately $52 million, of which $40 million was used to reduce outstanding debt on the term loans, and the remaining $12 million for operations and working capital. While the transaction results in incremental annual cash lease payments, Moody's estimates that the cash impact will be largely offset by lower cash interest from the corresponding reduction of debt.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Aspire is moderately negatively exposed to social risks related to customer relations, responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving consumer trends. The company is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental risks such as reliance on agricultural commodities, energy & emissions impacts, and waste and pollution.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, and the government measures put in place to contain it. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Aspire has significant exposure to foodservice, approximately 75% of sales, and was significantly negatively impacted in 2020 due to restaurant closures and capacity restrictions.

Aspire's governance is influenced by its private equity ownership. Moody's expects that financial policies will remain aggressive with possibly sustained high leverage and the potential for debt funded acquisitions and cash distributions. However, Moody's also expects that Aspire will benefit from Lindsay Goldberg's sector knowledge, operational expertise and familiarity with specific acquired assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will successfully complete its transition to a standalone operation this year, that operating performance will improve over the next 18 months, and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity to navigate the high inflationary cost environment over the next year.

A rating upgrade could occur if Aspire is able to steadily improve operating performance including positive organic revenue growth with stable to higher margins, and consistent and solid free cash flow generation. Aspire would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 5.5x.

A rating downgrade could occur if cost or competitive pressure continue to reduce earnings, margins were to significantly deteriorate from current levels, free cash flow remains weak or negative, liquidity deteriorates, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Operated out of Los Angeles, California, Aspire Bakeries Holdings LLC produces and sells breads, cookies, donuts and muffins, primarily to foodservice and retail in-store bakery customers. The company sells private label (70% of sales) and branded products (30% of sales) under the La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Oakrun Farm Bakery brands. Aspire was previously a standalone subsidiary of Aryzta AG. The business was acquired by Aspire's private equity sponsor Lindsay Goldberg for $850 million in May 2021. Annual sales approximate $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

