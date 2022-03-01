Moody's downgrades Associated Asphalt's CFR to Caa1, stable outlook

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC's ("Associated Asphalt") ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument ratings on Associated Asphalt's senior secured term loan to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

"The ratings downgrade are driven by Associated Asphalt's high leverage and weak liquidity as a result of margin pressure stemming from volatile crude oil prices. The company's soft gross margin in the high demand summer months has pushed leverage to an elevated level. We expect margins to improve in 2022, but credit metrics and liquidity to remain weak" says Justin Remsen, Moody's AVP-Analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Associated Asphalt's Caa1 CFR reflects high financial leverage of over 7x including Moody's adjustments or 15x excluding Moody's lease adjustment for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021. Although some deleveraging is anticipated, Moody's believes debt leverage will remain high through 2022. Volatile crude oil prices have challenged Associated Asphalt's ability to earn enhanced margins by leveraging its interior locations, between Midwest refineries and key East Coast end markets, and its ability to buy throughout the year, including low demand winter months.

The rating is supported by the company's strategic footprint in the North American asphalt distribution industry, and long-standing customer and supplier relationships. The rating reflects Associated Asphalt's market position as the largest asphalt reseller in Petroleum Administration for Defense District I ("PADD I"). The rating also reflects stable medium term demand for asphalt, including an expectation for increased sales from public infrastructure spending.

The company's liquidity profile is considered weak. Moody's expects Associated Asphalt to maintain minimal cash and less than $50 million of available liquidity over the next 12 months. Liquidity includes access to a $250 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver that had less than 10% availability at September 30, 2021 (including the company's $25 million minimum liquidity covenant). Moody's anticipates minimal cushion on the debt service coverage ratio and forecasts modest positive free cash flow in 2022, rebounding from a significant cash burn in 2021 from earnings weakness and inventory build. The weak liquidity also reflects the potential refinancing challenges with its term loan maturing in April 2024.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will improve its credit metrics over the next 12 months, improve liquidity from currently weak levels, and remain in compliance with its financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates such that the company is unable to generate positive free cash flow. Ratings would also be pressured if leverage remains at currently very high levels, increasing the likelihood of a default or distressed exchange.

Ratings could be upgraded should the company liquidity profile improve including increased revolver availability and an expectation of positive free cash flow. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained earnings growth and EBITA to interest expense above 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC ("Associated Asphalt") is a reseller of liquid asphalt, used predominately for road development, construction and maintenance. Associated Asphalt is privately owned by an affiliate of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P.

