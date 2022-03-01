Moody's downgrades Associated Asphalt's CFR to Caa1, stable outlook

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC's ("Associated Asphalt")
ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from
B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from
B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded
the instrument ratings on Associated Asphalt's senior secured term
loan to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.
"The ratings downgrade are driven by Associated Asphalt's high leverage
and weak liquidity as a result of margin pressure stemming from volatile
crude oil prices. The company's soft gross margin in the
high demand summer months has pushed leverage to an elevated level.
We expect margins to improve in 2022, but credit metrics and liquidity
to remain weak" says Justin Remsen, Moody's AVP-Analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Associated Asphalt's Caa1 CFR reflects high financial leverage of
over 7x including Moody's adjustments or 15x excluding Moody's
lease adjustment for the twelve-month period ended September 30,
2021. Although some deleveraging is anticipated, Moody's
believes debt leverage will remain high through 2022. Volatile
crude oil prices have challenged Associated Asphalt's ability to
earn enhanced margins by leveraging its interior locations, between
Midwest refineries and key East Coast end markets, and its ability
to buy throughout the year, including low demand winter months.
The rating is supported by the company's strategic footprint in the North
American asphalt distribution industry, and long-standing
customer and supplier relationships. The rating reflects Associated
Asphalt's market position as the largest asphalt reseller in Petroleum
Administration for Defense District I ("PADD I"). The rating also
reflects stable medium term demand for asphalt, including an expectation
for increased sales from public infrastructure spending.
The company's liquidity profile is considered weak. Moody's
expects Associated Asphalt to maintain minimal cash and less than $50
million of available liquidity over the next 12 months. Liquidity
includes access to a $250 million asset-based lending (ABL)
revolver that had less than 10% availability at September 30,
2021 (including the company's $25 million minimum liquidity
covenant). Moody's anticipates minimal cushion on the debt service
coverage ratio and forecasts modest positive free cash flow in 2022,
rebounding from a significant cash burn in 2021 from earnings weakness
and inventory build. The weak liquidity also reflects the potential
refinancing challenges with its term loan maturing in April 2024.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will
improve its credit metrics over the next 12 months, improve liquidity
from currently weak levels, and remain in compliance with its financial
covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates such that the
company is unable to generate positive free cash flow. Ratings
would also be pressured if leverage remains at currently very high levels,
increasing the likelihood of a default or distressed exchange.
Ratings could be upgraded should the company liquidity profile improve
including increased revolver availability and an expectation of positive
free cash flow. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company demonstrates
sustained earnings growth and EBITA to interest expense above 1x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Associated Asphalt Partners, LLC ("Associated Asphalt") is a reseller
of liquid asphalt, used predominately for road development,
construction and maintenance. Associated Asphalt is privately owned
by an affiliate of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Justin Remsen
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653