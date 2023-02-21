Moody's downgrades Astro One's CFR to Ca due to elevated restructuring risk; outlook is negative

New York, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Astro One Acquisition Corporation's ("Astro One") Corporate Family Rating to Ca from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, senior secured first lien term loan to Ca from Caa1 and senior secured second lien term loan to C from Caa3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect Astro One's heightened liquidity and default risks, including the high potential for a distressed exchange. The downgrades also reflect weak recovery prospects for Astro One's creditors if there is a default. Moody's believes weak operating performance, very high financial leverage that is expected to increase further, and negative free cash flows create an unsustainable capital structure. Consumer demand for durable pet products remains soft amid inflationary pressures, excess inventory in the retail channel, and manufacturing inefficiencies that will continue to pressure earnings over the next 12 months, resulting in negative free cash flow and increasing reliance on the external ABL facility to fund operations. Without a material improvement in operating performance and meaningful debt reduction, Moody's expects Astro One's capital structure to become increasingly unsustainable. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA has increased above 15x as of December 2022. As a result of the current operating environment Astro One's financial flexibility is diminished. Moody's expects operating performance to improve moderately in the fiscal year ended June 2024 due to lower raw material costs, but cash interest has increased significantly and to a level that is not supported by projected EBITDA.

Moody's expects weak liquidity over the next twelve months. Astro One has a minimal $1 million cash balance as of December 2022 and is heavily reliant on the revolver to fund operations and debt service. Free cash flow will remain pressured over the next year driven by reduced earnings and a rising interest burden. Astro One's free cash flow was bolstered by a reduction in inventories in the second quarter, but Moody's believes further inventory reductions will not be sufficient to offset weak earnings and high interest. Moody's expects free cash flow to be roughly negative $30 million in the second half of fiscal June 2023 and negative $30 to $40 million in the fiscal year ending June 2024.

The company had roughly $66 million of availability under the $110 million asset-based revolving credit facility factoring in borrowing base limitations and $32 million of borrowings as of December 2022. Moody's projects revolver borrowings will increase further to fund the free cash flow deficit, and availability will likely be further lowered with inventory depletion reducing the borrowing base. Astro One's revolving credit facility is subject to a springing minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR) that is triggered if availability is less than the greater of 10% or line cap of $8.8 million. Because Moody's expects the FCCR will be below 1.0x, revolver access will be constrained because triggering the covenant would likely lead to a covenant violation. While there are no upcoming final maturities until the revolving credit facility expires in October 2026, the company's $5.25 million of required annual term loan amortization creates a cash need that further weakens liquidity.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Astro One Acquisition Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Astro One Acquisition Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Astro One's Ca CFR reflects Moody's view that default risk is elevated due to weak operating performance, very high leverage and negative free cash flow with a rising interest burden that makes the capital structure unsustainable. Moody's expects that demand for the company's products will remain weak over the next year as consumer spending is softer amid inflationary pressures. The company's aggressive financial policy with very high and unsustainable financial leverage, exposure to rising interest rates and negative free cash flow that is creating high revolver reliance to fund cash needs. Demand for Astro's products, which are mostly discretionary in nature, is softening, as consumers are faced with a high inflationary environment and new pet adoptions are slowing, returning to pre-pandemic levels. The ratings are also constrained by the company's considerable concentration of revenues with its largest customers. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA has deteriorated to above 15x as of December 2022. Credit metrics will remain weak even with a modest earnings improvement over the next 12 months. The credit challenges are partially balanced by Astro One's solid market position within the durable pet products sector, leading market positions in selected hard goods segments (kennels, food storage, feeding & watering), domestic manufacturing and vertical integration, including in-house resin production capabilities. Despite macro pressures, Moody's believes consumable categories such as treats & chews will continue to drive demand, partially mitigating the demand slowdown in more discretionary categories. Earnings pressure will lead to negative free cash generation and limit the ability to reduce debt/EBITDA, which Moody's expects will increase above 20x in fiscal June 2023 and 2024.

The CIS-5 and governance issuer profile score of G-5 reflect Moody's view that the company's aggressive financial policies and weak earnings are leading to negative free cash flow and an unsustainable capital structure that is creating high risk of a distressed exchange or other default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the headwinds Astro One faces in reversing the meaningful deterioration in profitability, free cash flow and credit metrics given the inflationary and demand pressures the company is experiencing. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that without a meaningful recovery in operating performance and cash flow, Astro One's capital structure is unsustainable, and that risk of a distressed exchange or other debt restructuring is elevated.

Ratings could be downgraded if estimated recovery values continue to deteriorate beyond the current expectations or if liquidity weakens.

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but ratings could be upgraded if the company materially improves revenue and earnings and generates sustainable free cash flow that is sufficient to meet debt service and improve liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Astro One Acquisition Corporation (founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing, Inc., Petmate, headquartered in Arlington, TX) is a manufacturer of various durable pet supplies products in the United States, with a diversified product portfolio such as hard goods (kennels, feeding & watering, food storage), toys, outdoor/soft goods (shelters, bedding, wire kennels, collars & leashes) and others. Products are sold across multiple channels such as e-commerce, mass merchandisers, specialty retail, warehouse, and others. Astro One was acquired by private equity firm Platinum Equity in September 2021 and the company purchased Cosmic Pet in October 2021. Annual revenues are approximately $450 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Irina Lak

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

