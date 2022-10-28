Moody's downgrades Astro One's CFR to Caa1; outlook is negative

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Astro One Acquisition Corporation's ("Astro One") Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, first lien senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B3 and second lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects Astro One's weakened operating performance and very high financial leverage driven by macroeconomic pressures including weaker consumer demand, commodity inflation, ocean freight, raw materials, and labor costs, resulting in declining profitability and weakening margins. Free cash flow turned strongly negative during the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 (ending June 2022) due to reduced earnings, higher inventory balances and the first six months interest payment on the new capital structure following leveraged buyout by Platinum Equity and subsequent acquisition of Cosmic Pet. Rising interest rates are further weakening free cash flow. Without a material improvement in operating performance and meaningful debt reduction, Moody's expects Astro One's capital structure to become increasingly unsustainable. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA has increased above 11x as of March 2022, and EBITDA/interest coverage is about 1.5x. As a result of the current operating environment Astro One's financial flexibility is diminished. Moody's expects performance to remain volatile during fiscal year 2023 although with modest improvement in credit metrics as the company executes cost savings initiatives. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will likely remain above 10x and free cash flow generation modestly negative.

Moody's expects weak liquidity over the next twelve months. While free cash flow will remain pressured over the next several quarters driven by reduced earnings and working capital investment, liquidity is supported by modest availability under the $110 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Because the company has a minimal cash balance of less than $1 million as of March 2022, it is highly reliant on the revolver for liquidity. Moody's expects free cash flow to be modestly negative in the fiscal year ending June 2023, improving over time. Astro One's revolving credit facility is subject to a springing fixed charge coverage ratio that is triggered if availability is less than the greater of 10% or line cap of $8.8 million. While cushion will tighten over the next several quarters, Moody's does not expect the covenant to spring. There are no upcoming maturities until the revolving credit facility expires in 2026.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company faces high governance risk reflecting a very aggressive financial policy with regards to sustained elevated leverage. Governance risk is further exacerbated by private equity ownership, which increases the risk of shareholder friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors including elevated risk of a distressed exchange. Such risks are key factors in the downgrade and result in the company's Credit Impact Score moving to CIS-5 from CIS-4 and the governance IPS to G-5 from G-4

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Astro One Acquisition Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Astro One Acquisition Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Astro One's Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that demand for the company's products will weaken over the next year due to the economic slowdown, the company's aggressive financial policy with very high financial leverage, exposure to rising interest rates and negative free cash flow that is creating high revolver reliance to provide liquidity. Demand for Astro's products, which are mostly discretionary in nature, is softening, as consumers are faced with a high inflationary environment and new pet adoptions are slowing, returning to pre-pandemic levels. The rating is also constrained by the company's considerable concentration of revenues with its largest customers. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA has deteriorated to above 11x as of March 2022. While some recovery in earnings is anticipated over the next 12 months as the company executes a number of cost saving initiatives, credit metrics will remain weak. The credit challenges are partially balanced by Astro One's solid market position within the durable pet products sector, maintaining leading market positions in hard goods segments (kennels, food storage, feeding & watering), domestic manufacturing and vertical integration, including in-house resin production capabilities. Despite macro pressures, Moody's believes consumable categories such as toys and treats & chews will continue to drive demand, partially mitigating the demand slowdown in more discretionary categories. Earnings pressure will lead to negative free cash generation and limit the ability to reduce debt/EBITDA, which will likely remain above 10x into fiscal year 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the headwinds Astro One faces in reversing the meaningful deterioration in profitability, cash flow and credit metrics given the inflationary and demand pressures the company is experiencing. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that without a meaningful recovery in operating performance and cash flow, Astro One's capital structure is unsustainable, and that risk of a distressed exchange or other debt restructuring is elevated.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains positive organic revenue growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin and demonstrates a financial policy that sustains debt/EBITDA below 8x. Improved liquidity through consistent positive free cash flow and ample availability under its revolving credit facility would also be necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance does not improve over the next 12 months, if liquidity weakens for any reason, or the likelihood of a distressed exchange or other default increases further. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company peruses debt financed acquisitions or cash distributions to shareholders, or if leverage remains elevated.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Astro One Acquisition Corporation (founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing, Inc., Petmate, headquartered in Arlington, TX) is a manufacturer of various durable pet supplies products in the United States, with a diversified product portfolio such as hard goods (kennels, feeding & watering, food storage), toys, outdoor/soft goods (shelters, bedding, wire kennels, collars & leashes) and others. Products are sold across multiple channels such as e-commerce, mass merchandisers, specialty retail, warehouse, and others. Astro One was acquired by private equity firm Platinum Equity in September 2021 and the company purchased Cosmic Pet in October 2021. Annual revenues pro forma for the Cosmic Pet acquisition are approximately $520 million.

