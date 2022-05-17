Moody's downgrades At Home's CFR to B3

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded At Home Group, Inc.'s corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, its senior secured term loan and senior secured notes ratings to B3 from B1 and its senior unsecured notes rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

The CFR downgrade reflects weaker than expected operating performance as a result of the challenging global supply chain and operating environment which has led to increased logistics costs and margin compression. As a result, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was approximately 7.5x for the year-ended January 29, 2022. Moody's expects the current operating environment to remain challenging for the remainder of the year which will result in an earnings decline off a record high in the prior year and an increase in leverage. Moody's also expects a significant use of cash to maintain appropriate inventory levels given the inefficient global supply chain.

The downgrade of the senior secured term loan and the senior secured notes reflects the instruments' junior position in the capital structure relative to the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) and the expectation that the ABL will be heavily used to fund investments in working capital.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: At Home Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: At Home Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

At Home's B3 CFR is constrained by its private equity ownership and high lease-adjusted leverage. Demand for the home category is likely to normalize as consumers return to spending on travel and leisure as well as an expected end to government stimulus programs. Lower demand and a challenging global supply chain and operating environment are expected to result in a decline in EBITDA in 2022. The CFR is also constrained by At Home's modest scale, and operations in the discretionary and highly competitive home décor segment. In addition, as a retailer, At Home needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

The B3 CFR is supported by its differentiated home décor "fast fashion" value proposition. Moody's also positively views the company's recent accelerated implementation of omni-channel capabilities, including buy-online/pick-up in store, curbside pick-up, and delivery options through third parties.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that At Home's adequate liquidity provides it with the time to navigate the current supply chain and inflation challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating performance improves reflecting solid execution of its strategy and store expansion plans. An upgrade would also require improved liquidity, including positive free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5 times and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 1.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance declines more than anticipated or if the pace of recovery is longer. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company participates in debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns, fails to execute on its sale leaseback strategy, returns to aggressive debt-funded store expansion or liquidity deteriorates for any reason, including constrained revolver availability. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded should EBIT/interest expense remain below 1 times.

At Home Group, Inc. operated 235 home décor and home improvement retail stores and generated about $2.2 billion of revenue for the last twelve months ended January 29, 2022. The company is owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

