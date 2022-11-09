Moody's downgrades At Home's CFR to Caa1

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded At Home Group, Inc.'s ("At Home") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured first lien term loan B and senior secured notes ratings to Caa1 from B3 and its senior unsecured notes rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects the difficult operating environment the company is facing including high costs and volatile demand that increases the risk that a recovery in operating performance could be longer than previously anticipated. The downgrade also reflects At Home's very high leverage with debt/EBITDA of 13x for the twelve months ended July 30, 2022. Absent a significant recovery in earnings, this level of leverage is unsustainable. While Moody's expects declining freight costs will contribute to an earnings recovery in 2023, inflationary pressures will continue to impact demand and credit metrics are expected to remain weak in 2023. However, Moody's believes the company has adequate liquidity to navigate these cost pressures and demand volatility over the next 12-18 months.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: At Home Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: At Home Group, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

At Home's Caa1 CFR is constrained by its private equity ownership and very high lease-adjusted leverage. The rating is also constrained by At Home's modest scale, and operations in the discretionary, cyclical and highly competitive home décor segment. Demand for the home décor segment has been highly volatile and combined with high freight costs has contributed to significant earnings deterioration. In addition, as a retailer, At Home needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy, and data protection. The rating is supported by the company's adequate liquidity which includes $18 million of balance sheet cash and $288 million of borrowing base availability under its $675 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) as of July 30, 2022. The rating is also supported by At Home's differentiated home décor "fast fashion" value proposition. Moody's also positively views the company's recent accelerated implementation of omni-channel capabilities, including buy-online/pick-up in store, curbside pick-up, and delivery options through third parties.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity as provided by excess revolver availability and a significant decline in free cash flow deficits over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating performance improves reflecting improving demand, moderating cost pressures along with solid execution of its strategy and store expansion plans. An upgrade would also require improved liquidity, including at least break-even free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 7 times and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 1 time.

The ratings could be downgraded if the probability of default increases for any reason or if operating performance declines more than anticipated or if the pace of recovery is longer. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason including constrained revolver availability and continued free cash flow deficits.

At Home Group, Inc. operated 255 home décor and home improvement retail stores and generated about $2.1 billion of revenue for the last twelve months ended July 30, 2022. The company is owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

