Moody's downgrades Atalian's CFR to Caa1; negative outlook

Paris, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings
of La Financiere ATALIAN S.A.S. ("Atalian"
or the "company"), a leading provider of cleaning and
facility management services based in France, including the corporate
family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default
rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, the ratings on
the senior notes to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade of Atalian's ratings mainly reflects the sustained
negative free cash flow in 2019, and a limited liquidity buffer
in our view to cushion the impact of confinement measures across its largest
markets", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President-Senior
Analyst and lead analyst on Atalian. "The outlook remains
negative because the company's liquidity could be further pressured
if confinement measures extend beyond the second quarter of 2020,
or if it is not successful in securing new credit lines to support liquidity.
More positively, we expect the company to benefit from additional
level of activity following the end of the lockdown period although it
is difficult to forecast to which extent at this stage.",
adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The coronavirus outbreak is taking place at a time when the company's
turnaround plan started to show the first signs of improvements following
the weak performance in 2018. In particular the company began to
show improvements in terms of (1) its internal organization and processes
and (2) a stronger than expected recovery in revenue and EBITDA in France,
which is the company's largest market at c.44% of
total revenue in 2019 followed by the UK at c.26% of total
revenue.
However, the improvement in credit metrics, particularly Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA and free cash flow, have been slower than Moody's
initial expectations, reflecting the working capital increase associated
with higher than anticipated revenue growth. Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow (after neutralization of the change in deconsolidated factoring)
remained negative at €59 million in 2019 compared to €128 million
in 2018 while Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (including restructuring
costs, provisions, and deconsolidated factoring) increased
to 8.8x at year-end 2019 from 8.5x at year-end
2018 (pro forma the acquisition of Servest) because of the increase in
deconsolidated factoring debt to offset the negative free cash flow.
Moody's views the liquidity buffer to cushion the impact of confinement
measures as limited, although Moody's notes the improvement
in cash flow generation in the second half of 2019 under the new management
team compared to the deterioration observed in the second half of 2018.
Moody's expects liquidity to weaken materially in the coming months
because the temporary drop in revenue due to confinement measures will
likely result in negative free cash flow, even after factoring the
benefits of governmental measures such as partial employment benefits
and deferral of social charges. An extension of confinement measures
beyond the second quarter of 2020 could also require access to additional
credit lines to maintain an adequate level of liquidity. Moody's
currently assumes that the company will successfully obtain new facilities
guaranteed by France's State Investment Bank given its large workforce
of around 32,000 full time equivalent employees in France in 2019,
although there is still limited visibility at this stage on the final
quantum.
At year-end 2019, the company had cash balances of €87
million and €49 million available under its €103 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) maturing in April 2023. The company also
has €49 million available under its factoring facilities of c.€218
million in aggregate, including a GBP27 million facility in
the UK which expires in December 2020. The other factoring facility
expires in September 2021. The senior notes mature in May 2024
and May 2025. Moody's also expects the company to maintain ample
headroom under the net senior secured leverage attached to the RCF and
set at 1.75x.
More positively, Moody's expects the company to benefit from
additional level of activity following the end of the lockdown period
due to the likely need for more thorough cleaning services and hygienic
conditions, although it is difficult to forecast to which extent
at this stage. Nonetheless, the company should be in a good
position to capture a good share of this additional demand given its scale
and operational track record in this regard.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the company's liquidity
could be further pressured if confinement measures extend beyond the second
quarter of 2020, or if it is not successful in securing new credit
lines to support liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward rating pressure could arise if Atalian fails to secure additional
credit facilities to support its liquidity or if confinement measures
remains in place for an extended period of time, resulting in a
further deterioration of the company's liquidity or an unsustainable
capital structure.
Upward rating pressure could develop over time following the end of confinement
measures if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces sustainably
to below 7.0x, (2) Moody's EBITA/interest is sustainably
well above 1.0x, and (3) the company maintains a solid liquidity
profile including positive Moody's free cash flow.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior notes due 2024 and 2025 rank pari passu. The notes are
unsecured and guaranteed on a senior basis by Atalian S.A.S.U.,
Atalian Europe S.A., and Atalian Global Services UK
2 Limited, although obligations of certain guarantors are contractually
limited because these subsidiaries of La Financiere Atalian S.A.S.
are holding companies that do not generate any significant revenues.
The RCF benefits from guarantees from the same entities and Atalian Cleaning
S.A.S. which also guarantees the senior notes due
2024 but with limitations.
The notes are rated Caa2, one notch below the CFR, reflecting
their structural subordination to non-debt liabilities at the operating
subsidiaries, including trade payables. Additionally,
the RCF has priority claim over the notes over certain intermediary holding
companies of Atalian, namely Atalian Cleaning S.A.S.,
Atalian Proprete S.A.S., Atalian Europe S.A.,
Atalian Global Services UK 2 Limited, and Servest Limited,
thanks to the pledge over the share of these entities.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in France, Atalian is a leading provider of cleaning
and facility management services. The company operates throughout
32 countries and had revenues of c.€3.1 billion in
2019.
Eric Kang, CFA
VP-Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
