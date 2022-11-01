Moody's downgrades Atento to B2; outlook changed to negative

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded to B2 from Ba3 Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento")'s corporate family rating and senior secured notes due 2026, irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Atento S.A. and certain subsidiaries. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

Issuer: Atento Luxco 1

- Corporate Family Rating: to B2 from Ba3

- Gtd Senior Secured Notes: to B2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Atento Luxco 1

- Outlook changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Atento to B2 considers the deterioration in its liquidity profile. Despite the positive top line trend and expectation of improving margins, large interest and hedge payments will maintain liquidity risk high through August 2023. Cash needs have been high for Atento with lower-than-expected EBITDA because of cyber-attack losses since October 2021 and lower than expected volumes in the first half of 2022. Additionally, cash flow generation was reduced with higher interest expenses and expenses relating to hedges which swapped currency risk to a floating rate based on the Brazilian base rate (Selic). In June 2022 Atento had a cash position of $104 million. Moody's expects Atento cash balance to reduce in the third quarter after interest and hedge expenses of $42 million paid in August. But, as observed historically, Atento will present a higher cash inflow in October-December which should take cash balance to between $85 million and $95 million by year-end. As of June, Atento had $47 million in short-term debt. The next relevant cash outlay to service its debt is in February 2023 when Atento will conclude another interest payment for its bonds including hedges in the amount of approximately $40 million. Availability under committed facilities is only $7 million after Atento having drawn $43 million in 2022. Apart from its cash balance and operating cash generation Atento also counts on its receivables from large customers that can be used as a short-term liquidity source.

Moody's estimates EBITDA of $147 million for 2022, returning to a margin of 10.2% for the year compared to 7.5% in the first half of 2022, and Debt/EBITDA of 4.96x. In 2022 Moody's estimates Cash Flow from Operations minus reported Capex of negative $15.2 million (compared to negative $34 million in the first half of the year). In 2023 Moody's expects a normalized EBITDA of $187.9 million, 12.7% EBITDA margin, leverage reducing to 3.86x, and Cash Flow from Operations minus reported Capex between $5 million and $11 million.

Atento's B2 ratings are supported by its size and scale, among the top five Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") providers globally by revenues, its geographic and product diversity and leading position in the markets it operates. The ratings also consider its long-term service contracts, including the service agreement between Atento and its largest client Telefonica S.A. that expires in 2023 for Brazil and Spain. The agreement mitigates the risk of Atento's concentration in Telefonica ("TEF"), although currently the concentration is at 32% of revenues, from 50% in 2012. The growth prospects of the BPO and customer relationship management (CRM) industry in Latin America also support the company's ratings. Moody's views as positive the increasing contribution of hard currency revenue streams as observed in the last 2 years. Its leading position in Latin America and technological capabilities allow Atento to address the United States market from the lower cost countries in Latin America (segment defined as Nearshore).

Conversely, Atento's ratings are constrained by the tight liquidity and momentarily high leverage. Also constraining the ratings is the large component of labor in the cost structure of this industry, which weakens the operating flexibility and potentially generates high contingency provisions. The industry's fragmented nature and the necessity to diversify, implement technological innovation and boost value-added offerings to remain competitive increase the likelihood of M&A activity. Also, the exposure of EBITDA generation to currencies which are susceptible to sharp depreciations against the US dollar increases the risk of higher leverage and reduced debt coverage because of currency mismatch.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of further deterioration in Atento's liquidity profile if cash generation until December 2022 is lower than expected, cash balance falls short of expectation without a viable liquidity source to mitigate such risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Atento is unable to extend its maturity profile or if liquidity deteriorates further. The ratings would suffer downward pressure if Atento's total adjusted debt to EBITDA remains above 5.5x on a sustained basis and if company's retained cash flow to net adjusted debt remains below 9.0% for an extended period of time.

Atento's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to continue diversifying its customer base while registering sustained organic revenue and EBITDA growth, higher operating margins and gradual deleveraging. Additionally, the company would need to refinance comfortably it's upcoming debt maturities while maintaining total adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x and retained cash flow/net debt above 12.5% on a sustained basis for a rating upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Atento Luxco 1 (Atento) is the holding company of the Atento group with direct and indirect subsidiaries operating in Latin America, North America and EMEA. The company is the largest provider of CRM and BPO services in Latin America, and ranks among the top providers globally, with net revenue of $1.5 billion for the 12 months ended September 2020 and more than 130,000 employees. Atento is ultimately owned by Atento S.A., a publicly listed company since October 2014.

