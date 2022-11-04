Moody's downgrades Athletico's CFR to B3; outlook revised to negative

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Athletico Holdings, LLC.'s ("Athletico") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and Senior Secured First Lien Facilities ratings, at the subsidiary level, to B3 from B2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects a deterioration in operating performance following the acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions ("Pivot") in February 2022 due to ongoing industry-wide labor pressure and continued debt-funded growth strategy. Following the Pivot acquisition, financial leverage has increased by approximately 1.5x on a Moody's adjusted basis to approximately 8.0x. Moody's anticipates leverage will remain elevated and above 6.0x over the next 12-18 months. Additionally, Athletico's liquidity has weakened as the company drew on its revolver to fund recent acquisitions, de novo growth, and other corporate purposes. Moody's expects pressure on cashflows to persist with only modest positive free cash flow in 2023.

The outlook is negative. Moody's expects the operating environment will remain challenging due to ongoing labor pressure. Moody's expects modest deleveraging and adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. Labor pressure including the availability of physical therapists have impacted Athletico's top-line growth and ability to meet demand.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Athletico Holdings, LLC.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC (co-borrower Accelerated Health Systems, LLC)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Athletico Holdings, LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Athletico's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, adequate liquidity, and geographic concentration in the mid-western region of the US. Athletico's adjusted debt/EBITDA was approximately 8.0x for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Moody's forecasts leverage will remain elevated and above 6.0x into 2023 given ongoing labor pressures which we expect to continue to negatively impact earnings and free cash flow over the near term. The rating also reflects the relatively low barriers to entry in the physical therapy business and the risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion of Athletico and many of its competitors. The rating also incorporates risks associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, both organically and through acquisitions.

The rating is supported by Athletico's track record of growth as well as its strong record of generating solid free cash flow prior to the Pivot acquisition in February 2022. Additionally, Athletico has some ability to conserve liquidity by reducing new clinic openings, which Moody's expects over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects that demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given its relatively low-cost and as a prevention to more expensive treatments.

Moody's expects Athletico to have adequate liquidity. The company had approximately $20 million in cash at September 30, 2022 after utilizing $62 million from its $100 million revolver. Moody's expects that free cash flow will return to modestly positive levels in 2023. The free cash flow could be further bolstered by reduced capital expenditures should de novo growth continue to slow.

The B3 ratings of the Senior Secured 1st Lien credit facilities reflect the fact that the first lien credit facilities comprise a preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the operating environment will remain challenging due to ongoing labor pressure. Moody's expect modest deleveraging and adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Athletico's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). The score reflects its highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4) in providing physical therapy services amid rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. The company is exposed to both labor pressures and wage inflation given its large workforce of skilled employees (physical therapists). The score also reflects highly negative exposure to governance risk (G-4) under private equity ownership demonstrated by the company's aggressive growth strategy and high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity or operating performance weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth or the company pursues more aggressive financial policies.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance and liquidity improves. Quantitatively, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0 times could support an upgrade. In addition, the rating could be upgraded if Athletico demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively executes on its expansion strategy.

Athletico Holdings, LLC., headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, is a provider of outpatient rehabilitation services - primarily physical therapy. Through its subsidiaries, it operates about 920 clinics in 24 states, with a strong presence in the mid-western US. Annual revenues are more than $700 million pro forma the Pivot acquisition. Athletico is owned by BDT Capital Partners, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

