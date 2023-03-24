Moody's downgrades Athletico's CFR to Caa1; outlook is stable

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Athletico Holdings, LLC.'s ("Athletico") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and existing Senior Secured First Lien Facilities ratings at the subsidiary level, to Caa1 from B3. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed $75 million incremental term loan. The outlook changed to stable from negative.

The ratings downgrade follows the company's announced incremental term loan issuance structured as a PIK toggle. Proceeds will be partly used to pay down the existing revolver balance and to add cash on the balance sheet. While the term loan issuance eases near-term liquidity constraints by increasing revolver availability, Moody's expects a slower pace of deleveraging and longer timeline to reach breakeven free cash flows than previously anticipated. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA for FY 2022 at approximately 10x and expects it to remain elevated at above 8.5x over the next 12-18 months. Additionally, Moody's expects pressure on cashflows will persist with negative free cash flow in 2023.

Governance risk considerations are material to the ratings action, reflecting Athletico's aggressive financial policy and weak track record of deleveraging. The company has an aggressive growth strategy and has maintained high financial leverage.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Athletico Holdings, LLC.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Athletico Holdings, LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Athletico's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its very high financial leverage, weak liquidity, and geographic concentration in the mid-western region of the US. Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA was approximately 10x for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 on a Moody's adjusted basis. Moody's forecasts leverage will remain elevated and above 8.5x over the next 12-18 months given ongoing labor pressures which we expect to continue to negatively impact earnings and free cash flow over the near term. The rating also reflects the relatively low barriers to entry in the physical therapy business and the risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion of Athletico and many of its competitors. The rating also incorporates risks associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, both organically and through acquisitions.

The rating is supported by Moody's view that demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given its relatively low-cost and as a prevention to more expensive treatments.

Moody's expects Athletico to have weak liquidity in the next 12-18 months. The company had $6 million in cash at December 31, 2022 and $75 million drawn on its $100 million revolver. Moody's expects the proceeds from the $75 million incremental term loan will be used to partly pay down the revolver and add cash to the balance sheet, freeing up capacity. Moody's expects only a modest buffer to maximum net leverage covenant on the revolver. Moody's expects free cash flow will remain negative in 2023, returning to modestly positive levels in 2024 with both periods benefitting from interest paid-in-kind on the incremental term loan. However, Moody's expects the company to rely on the revolver to fund operations in the projection period.

The Caa1 ratings of the Senior Secured 1st Lien credit facilities reflect the fact that the first lien credit facilities comprise a preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Athletico will see modest leverage improvement over the next 12 to 18 months due to some normalization of volumes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Athletico's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5, previously CIS-4), reflecting its very highly negative exposure to governance risk considerations (G-5, previously G-4) and highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4). Credit exposure to governance risk considerations is very highly negative demonstrated by the company's aggressive growth strategy and very high financial leverage under private equity ownership. Credit risk exposures to social considerations is highly negative in providing physical therapy services amid rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. The company is exposed to both labor pressures and wage inflation given its large workforce of skilled employees (physical therapists).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity or operating performance weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth or the company pursues more aggressive financial policies. Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's sees the capital structure becoming unsustainable which increases the likelihood of a default.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance and liquidity improves. Quantitatively, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 7.5 times could support an upgrade. In addition, the rating could be upgraded if Athletico demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively executes on its expansion strategy.

Athletico Holdings, LLC., headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, is a provider of outpatient rehabilitation services - primarily physical therapy. Through its subsidiaries, it operates about 920 clinics in 24 states, with a strong presence in the mid-western US. Annual revenues are more than $700 million pro forma the Pivot acquisition. Athletico Holdings, LLC. is owned by BDT Capital Partners, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

