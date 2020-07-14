Moody's downgrades Atlanta Dev. Auth.'s (GA) Rev. Bonds to A1/A2; outlook negative

Approximately $216M in outstanding debt affected

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the rating on the City of Atlanta, GA's Revenue Bonds (New Downtown Atlanta Stadium Project), Series 2015 A-1 and Revenue Bonds (New Downtown Atlanta Stadium Project), Taxable Series 2015 A-2 and to A2 from A1 the rating on the Revenue Bonds (New Downtown Atlanta Stadium Project), Second Lien Series 2015 B. The bonds are issued through the Atlanta Development Authority. The outlook is negative.

This rating action concludes the review that was initiated on April 17, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A1 on the senior lien bonds reflects the projected declines in debt service coverage in fiscal 2020 and 2021 given a drastic reduction in collections due to the coronavirus. Based on Moody's base case scenario, senior lien debt service coverage will decline to 1.17 times in fiscal 2021, with total debt service coverage of 0.96 times. Under our stress case scenario, coverage on both liens will decline below one times (0.86 times on senior lien, 0.71 times on total). The rating also incorporates the city's position as a regional economic center and strong legal provisions, including a fully funded debt service reserve fund and a tax stabilization fund equal to MADs, both of which are funded with cash.

The second lien bonds are rated one notch below the senior lien bonds, reflecting the subordinate nature of the pledge.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the city's special tax bonds. Drastic declines in travel to the city has led to significant decreases in hotel and motel stays, which will lead to narrowing debt service coverage in the coming fiscal year.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that pledged revenues will remain below historic levels due to the pandemic, leading to narrow coverage and an increased risk of tapping the debt service reserve fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved collections leading to increased debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued declines in collections leading to narrowed debt service coverage

- Use of debt service reserve or tax stabilization fund to make debt service payments

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by 39.3% of the first 7% of an 8% tax on hotel and motel stays within the City of Atlanta (Aa1 stable).

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The City of Atlanta serves as an economic hub to the southeast and is the largest city in Georgia (Aaa stable). As of 2018, the city's population was 479,655.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

