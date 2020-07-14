Moody's downgrades Atlanta & Fulton County Rec. Auth.'s (GA) Rev. senior and sub ratings to A1/A2; outlook negative

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the rating on the City of Atlanta, GA's Taxable Revenue Refunding Improvement Bonds (Downtown Arena Project), Senior Lien Series 2017A and to A2 from A1 the rating on the Taxable Revenue Improvement Bonds (Downtown Arena Project), Second Lien Series 2017B, respectively. The bonds are issued through the Atlanta & Fulton County Recreation Authority. The outlook on these bonds is negative.

This rating action concludes the review that was initiated April 17, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A1 on the senior lien bonds reflects the projected declines in debt service coverage in bond year 2020 (December - January) given a drastic reduction in collections due to the coronavirus. Based on Moody's base case scenario, senior lien debt service coverage will decline to 1.22 times in 2020, with total debt service coverage of 0.86 times. The rating also incorporates the city's position as a regional economic center and strong legal provisions, including a fully funded debt service reserve fund and additional reserves in the Project Coverage Account.

The second lien bonds are rated one notch below the senior lien bonds, reflecting the subordinate nature of the pledge.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the city's special tax bonds. Drastic declines in travel to the city have led to a subsequent reduction in car rentals, which will lead to narrowing debt service coverage in the coming fiscal year.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that pledged revenues will remain below historic levels due to the pandemic, leading to narrowed debt service coverage through 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in pledged revenues resulting in improved debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained reduction in revenues leading to weakened debt service coverage

- Use of debt service reserve fund to make debt service payments

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a first lien on a 3% rental car tax collected in Atlanta and College Park. The second lien bonds hold a subordinate lien on the tax collections.

PROFILE

The City of Atlanta (GO rated Aa1 stable) serves as an economic hub for the southeast and is the largest city in Georgia (Aaa stable). As of 2018, the city's population was 479,655.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

