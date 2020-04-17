Moody's downgrades Atlantic Aviation ratings (CFR to B2); ratings on review for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Atlantic
Aviation FBO, Inc. ("Atlantic"), including the company's
corporate family rating (CFR, to B2 from Ba3) and probability of
default rating (to B2-PD from Ba3-PD), and the ratings
for its senior secured credit facility (to B2 from Ba3). All ratings
have been placed on review for downgrade.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades incorporate Moody's expectation of a difficult operating
environment for Atlantic Aviation involving a significant decline in general
aviation traffic volumes that will lead to earnings pressures and a weaker
financial profile. The downgrades consider Atlantic's weaker
liquidity and reduced financial flexibility due to the company's
plan to cancel its revolving credit facility, as well as Moody's
expectation of a meaningful reduction in cash generation for at least
the balance of 2020, and uncertainty as to the degree of financial
support that may be necessary and would be provided by Atlantic's
parent, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC).
The B2 CFR balances Atlantic's position as the second largest fixed-base
operator (FBO) within the US and the resultant scale advantages against
comparatively high financial leverage and heavy exposure to cyclical business
jet and general aviation markets. Atlantic's historically strong
profitability speaks to its good competitive standing within the highly
fragmented FBO industry while meaningful barriers to entry add further
credit support. These considerations are tempered by the cyclical
nature of general aviation markets and Moody's expectation that
lower general aviation traffic will lead to meaningful top-line
and earnings headwinds and an across the board weakening of Atlantic's
key credit metrics.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The fixed-base operator sector has been
adversely affected by the shock given its exposure to the severely impacted
general aviation industry and, more broadly, consumer demand
and market sentiment. More specifically, Atlantic's weakening
financial flexibility and exposure to general aviation leave it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Atlantic of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
All ratings are on review for downgrade. The review will focus
on (1) expectations for general aviation traffic volumes for the balance
of 2020 and into 2021; (2) Atlantic's ability to reduce its
cost structure and the likely level of cash generation and/or consumption
over the next few quarters; and (3) the level of financial support
and liquidity that may be needed and would be provided by Atlantic's
parent, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a ratings upgrade include expectations of an
improved liquidity profile, involving the establishment of a revolving
credit facility at Atlantic Aviation, or sustainably higher cash
balances, or expectations of free cash flow-to-debt
consistently in at least the mid-single-digit range.
Expectations of growth in general aviation traffic such that volumes are
expected to approach 2019 levels coupled with debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 4x could also prompt consideration for prospective upward
ratings momentum.
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include declines in general
aviation volumes beyond those currently contemplated, or if debt-to-EBITDA
exceeds 6.5x for any meaningful period. A downgrade could
also occur with weakening liquidity such that free cash flow was expected
to be materially negative, or if Atlantic's cash balances
were to decline significantly, or if the company fails to implement
a new backstop revolving credit facility beyond 2020. A weakening
of MIC's overall credit profile could also cause downward ratings pressure.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Atlantic Aviation FBO, Inc.:
...Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B2
from Ba3, on review for further downgrade
...Probability of Default Rating, downgraded
to B2-PD from Ba3-PD, on review for further downgrade
...Gtd Senior Secured credit facility, downgraded
to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3), on review for further downgrade
Outlook, changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
Atlantic Aviation FBO, Inc. ("Atlantic"), headquartered
in Plano, Texas, has fixed base operator (FBO) locations at
70 general aviation airports in the US. The company's FBOs provide
fueling and fuel related services, aircraft parking and hangar services
to owners/operators of jet aircraft, primarily in the general aviation
sector of the air transportation industry, but also to commercial,
military, freight and government aviation customers. Through
an intermediate holding company, Atlantic is owned by Macquarie
Infrastructure Corporation ("MIC"). Gross revenues for the twelve
months ended December 2019 were approximately $962 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
