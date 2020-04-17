Moody's downgrades Atlantic Aviation ratings (CFR to B2); ratings on review for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Atlantic Aviation FBO, Inc. ("Atlantic"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to B2 from Ba3) and probability of default rating (to B2-PD from Ba3-PD), and the ratings for its senior secured credit facility (to B2 from Ba3). All ratings have been placed on review for downgrade.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades incorporate Moody's expectation of a difficult operating environment for Atlantic Aviation involving a significant decline in general aviation traffic volumes that will lead to earnings pressures and a weaker financial profile. The downgrades consider Atlantic's weaker liquidity and reduced financial flexibility due to the company's plan to cancel its revolving credit facility, as well as Moody's expectation of a meaningful reduction in cash generation for at least the balance of 2020, and uncertainty as to the degree of financial support that may be necessary and would be provided by Atlantic's parent, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC).

The B2 CFR balances Atlantic's position as the second largest fixed-base operator (FBO) within the US and the resultant scale advantages against comparatively high financial leverage and heavy exposure to cyclical business jet and general aviation markets. Atlantic's historically strong profitability speaks to its good competitive standing within the highly fragmented FBO industry while meaningful barriers to entry add further credit support. These considerations are tempered by the cyclical nature of general aviation markets and Moody's expectation that lower general aviation traffic will lead to meaningful top-line and earnings headwinds and an across the board weakening of Atlantic's key credit metrics.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The fixed-base operator sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its exposure to the severely impacted general aviation industry and, more broadly, consumer demand and market sentiment. More specifically, Atlantic's weakening financial flexibility and exposure to general aviation leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Atlantic of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

All ratings are on review for downgrade. The review will focus on (1) expectations for general aviation traffic volumes for the balance of 2020 and into 2021; (2) Atlantic's ability to reduce its cost structure and the likely level of cash generation and/or consumption over the next few quarters; and (3) the level of financial support and liquidity that may be needed and would be provided by Atlantic's parent, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a ratings upgrade include expectations of an improved liquidity profile, involving the establishment of a revolving credit facility at Atlantic Aviation, or sustainably higher cash balances, or expectations of free cash flow-to-debt consistently in at least the mid-single-digit range. Expectations of growth in general aviation traffic such that volumes are expected to approach 2019 levels coupled with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4x could also prompt consideration for prospective upward ratings momentum.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include declines in general aviation volumes beyond those currently contemplated, or if debt-to-EBITDA exceeds 6.5x for any meaningful period. A downgrade could also occur with weakening liquidity such that free cash flow was expected to be materially negative, or if Atlantic's cash balances were to decline significantly, or if the company fails to implement a new backstop revolving credit facility beyond 2020. A weakening of MIC's overall credit profile could also cause downward ratings pressure.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Atlantic Aviation FBO, Inc.:

...Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B2 from Ba3, on review for further downgrade

...Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to B2-PD from Ba3-PD, on review for further downgrade

...Gtd Senior Secured credit facility, downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3), on review for further downgrade

Outlook, changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

Atlantic Aviation FBO, Inc. ("Atlantic"), headquartered in Plano, Texas, has fixed base operator (FBO) locations at 70 general aviation airports in the US. The company's FBOs provide fueling and fuel related services, aircraft parking and hangar services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, primarily in the general aviation sector of the air transportation industry, but also to commercial, military, freight and government aviation customers. Through an intermediate holding company, Atlantic is owned by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ("MIC"). Gross revenues for the twelve months ended December 2019 were approximately $962 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

