Moody's downgrades Atlas CC Acquisition Corp's CFR to Caa1 from B3; outlook stable

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings assigned to Atlas CC Acquisition Corp (dba "Cubic") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Cubic's first lien senior secured rating to Caa1 from B3 and the term loan C rating to B1 from Ba3. The ratings outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrades reflect Moody's expectation of continuing weak free cash flow and sustained weak credit metrics. Moody's expects supply chain constraints and rising interest rates to continue to pressure cash generation for at least the first half of fiscal 2023 (year ending September 30).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of improving operating performance and cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2023. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity in fiscal 2023, supported by cash on hand and the currently undrawn $225 million revolver.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Atlas CC Acquisition Corp

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan C, Downgraded to B1 (LGD1) from Ba3 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Atlas CC Acquisition Corp

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cubic's Caa1 CFR reflects its high financial leverage and lower revenue, operating earnings and cash flows compared to Moody's expectations at the completion of the acquisition by Veritas Capital in May 2021. Longer than expected contract startup periods with its municipal customers and supply chain constraints that delay production and implementation of its hardware and software products remain pressure points in Moody's view. However, customer demand has remained steady.

Cubic's leading position in fare management systems for public transportation networks worldwide and its C4ISR (command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) services for the US Department of Defense and its allies should promote a steady stream of new business, potentially mitigating pressure on the rating from the current weak financial profile.

Despite Moody's expectation for tight free cash flow, liquidity will remain adequate over the next twelve to eighteen months, supported by cash of about $154 million at June 30, 2022 and an undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility. Higher cash interest expense from the company's mostly floating rate debt structure will weigh on cash generation, all else equal in 2023; however, the company does have an interest rate hedging strategy in place to mitigate the impact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains positive free cash flow and financial leverage approaches 7x or EBITA/interest approaches 1.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if free cash flow remains negative, resulting in erosion of the company's unrestricted cash and utilization of the revolving credit facility. Loss of important customers could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Atlas CC Acquisition Corp serves transportation, defense command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), and defense training customers globally. Cubic sells integrated payment and information systems, expeditionary communications, cloud-based computing and intelligence delivery, as well as training and readiness solutions. Last twelve months' revenue through June 2022 was $1.4 billion. The company is majority-owned by entities of Veritas Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Safat Hannan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

