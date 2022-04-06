Moody's downgrades Atrium European Real Estate Limited senior unsecured ratings to Ba2; outlook is negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of Atrium European Real Estate Limited ("Atrium") senior unsecured bonds to Ba2 from Baa3. Concurrently, it has downgraded the ratings on its subordinated (hybrid) notes to B1 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating and withdrawn the group's issuer rating in line with standard practice for companies rated sub-investment grade. The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes a review for downgrade that began on 05 August 2021.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the completion of the merger with Gazit - Globe Ltd. (Gazit), Atrium's credit profile will remain fundamentally supported by the company's strong market positioning as shopping center landlord in Central Eastern Europe (CEE), with focus on Warsaw and Prague. The low level of unemployment rate in both of its key markets, higher than country average salary levels in its main cities of operation as well as accumulated household savings will help to mitigate the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation on consumer spending. We expect its controlled multifamily residential for rent development and acquisition pipeline to improve the portfolio's quality and business profile, with demand for rental units being supported by favourable long-term fundamentals.

Challenges to the rating are the higher financial leverage over the next 12 to 18 months with a Moody's adjusted debt to assets between 60% and 65% (including company's hybrid notes and shareholder loan treated as 100% debt); the prevailing tough operating environment for retail real estate operations (especially discretionary retail activities) and rising construction costs that could reduce the yield on the planned expansion into residential for rent operations; with inflationary pressures and rising macroeconomic uncertainty exacerbated by the Russia and Ukraine military conflict. The rising benchmark sovereign bond rates are narrowing real estate property yields and making valuations more vulnerable to corrections, particularly if rental growth lags inflation, or if investment sentiment in the region materially deteriorates considering heightened geopolitical risks. A sector-wide structural currency mismatch is embedded within the leases, which would force the company to heavily discount rents on a long-term basis in case of a sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against the euro.

The company's Russian exposure, representing around 10% of asset value and 20% of net rental income will introduce pressure on earnings and valuations and execution risks along aimed operational exit of that country.

Now that the merger is completed, we regard Gazit's underlying credit strength as an anchor to Atrium's rating, reflecting a greater credit linkage between both entities going forward. The rating also reflects a more aggressive financial policy at the level of Atrium considering a sizeable special dividend paid to Gazit and additional debt through shareholder loans in the context of the take-private transaction.

Gazit - Globe Ltd. is a large and globally active real estate group with an important scale of the company's €9.6 billion portfolio (o/w €9.3bn standing investment properties) that is well diversified across geographies with no tenant or single asset concentration. The group benefits from a solid market positioning of its necessity-driven retail and mixed-use schemes in its main jurisdictions, reflected in consistently high and stable occupancy rates between 94-96%. Its growing rental residential business and mixed-used properties across its jurisdictions will provide for diversification of earnings in the mid-term.

Gazit's liquidity is solid with cash on hand, fully covering debt maturities until 2024; enhanced by available credit lines. However, the group is highly leveraged with an around 63% net debt to totals assets as per year end 2021 (on an expanded solo basis reported by the company). The group's footprint in emerging markets such as Brazil and CEE imply greater downside risks for properties' valuation and access to capital, especially in an economic downturn.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch above Atrium's corporate family rating, reflecting the presence of subordinated hybrid and shareholder loan debt in the capital structure, around 39% of total debt pro-forma for the repayment of the outstanding 2022 bonds. The senior unsecured notes rank pari passu with all the company's existing and future senior unsecured obligations. The senior unsecured notes and the revolving credit facility (RCF) benefit from financial covenants that limit the company's leverage to 60% and issuance of secured debt to 40% and set a minimum interest coverage level of 1.5x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its covenants, even though with more limited headroom than in the past.

The B1 rating on the subordinated hybrid notes issued by Atrium reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid notes. The subordinated hybrid notes no longer qualify for a Basket C or 50% equity treatment under Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology because of the downgrade of Atrium to a non-investment-grade company.

Finally, there is a new shareholder loan in Atrium's capital structure amounting to €305 million and pertaining to the reduction of issued share capital because of the merger. The amounts payable under the shareholder loan are subordinated to Atrium's senior debt, however the maturity date of that loan is set on December 31st, 2026.

While both subordinated instruments, the hybrid notes and the shareholder loan, are treated as debt in our calculation of metrics, we recognise the first loss absorption features and hence Atrium's senior unsecured notes are notched up from the Corporate Family Rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks that we take into consideration in the company's credit profile include the absence of tangible ringfencing features within the new corporate governance structure. The credit quality of Atrium will be constrained by a greater interlinkage with Gazit's credit quality, and the risk of asset leakage connected to that, such as the €240 million special dividend paid as part of merger consideration or the payments due under the shareholder loan put in place in the context of the merger.

Some mitigants are our understanding that Atrium's existing management will remain on board, with no overlap with Gazit's management members, also the company's treasury management will remain fully independent. We further understand that decisions on acquisitions or other project investments, as well as capital distributions will be subject to the scrutiny of an advisory board (with a joint participation of Gazit and Atrium representatives) as well as to Gazit's board.

The delisting of Atrium will likely weaken the company's broader access to capital markets. In terms of reporting quality and transparency, we understand though that Atrium has undertaken to report financial statements on a quarterly basis, providing for a more frequent financial reporting than that required under the notes' documentation. Furthermore, Gazit – Globe Ltd. is a public listed company that is obliged to fulfil information publication requirements in line with local regulation. Its quality of reporting is solid including disclosures for each jurisdiction, with a quarterly frequency of reporting.

While Gazit has reiterated its approach that is local subsidiaries retain domestic access to capital, they also showed implicit support to refinancing activities and debt maturities management of Atrium. They have bought back €50m and are willing to buy additional 2025 bonds outstanding from their own cash on hand and in order to reduce repayment wall. Economic incentive arises from competitive cost at which Gazit can tap the domestic bond market in Israel.

Gazit has reiterated its commitment to continue with Atrium's business strategy and financial policy with a targeted reported loan-to-value (LTV) below 40%. Future deleveraging will be primarily supported by non-core asset disposals.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

While we expect Atrium to maintain credit metrics commensurate with the Ba3 rating guidance over the next 12 to 18 months, our negative outlook reflects downside risks to property valuations and earnings prospects considering the current macroeconomic uncertainty caused by inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions. We understand that, so far, operating performance has not been negatively impacted. However, the spill over effects from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict will dent household purchasing power and weigh on consumer confidence globally, which could ultimately weigh on tenant sales and leasing activity. A potential decline in rental income coupled with a material deterioration of investment sentiment in the region could also strain the company's property values over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded under a stable economic backdrop and operating environment for retail real estate in CEE, and if Atrium maintains:

- A large-scale and diversified portfolio of high-quality and dominant shopping centres in major cities of highly rated countries, while maintaining a strong operational performance, measured by like-for-like rental growth, footfall, overall retail sales, retail sales per square metre and occupancy cost ratio for retailers

- A Moody's adjusted gross debt/total assets below 60% and Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage above 2x on a sustained basis. All metrics including shareholder loan as 100% debt

- If the credit quality of Gazit sustainably improves from its current standing, reducing the risk of asset leakage or debt-funded capital distribution from Atrium to its parent

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

- Structural deterioration of operating environment for retail landlords in CEE translating into a high level of retailer distress, sustained decline of like-for-like rental growth, footfall and retail sales with rising vacancy, and pressure on cash flow due to rent concessions.

- Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining sustainably above 65%, or Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage below 1.5x. All metrics including shareholder loan as 100% debt

- A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against the euro, which would force the company to heavily discount rents on a long-term basis

- If the credit quality of Gazit deteriorates from current standing, rising the risk of asset leakage or debt-funded capital distribution from Atrium to its parent

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Assignments:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3

Withdrawals, Previously Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Atrium Finance Issuer B.V.

Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3

Withdrawals, Previously Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... BACKED LT Issuer Rating, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Atrium European Real Estate Limited (Atrium) owns a €2.5 billion portfolio of 26 shopping centres totalling around 809,000 square metres (sqm). In 2021, the company generated around €136 million in annual rents. Atrium is focused on the more stable CEE countries of Poland and Czech Republic, where 85% of its centres (by value) are located. The average value of the company's shopping centres is €94 million, with an average size of around 31,100 sqm.

