Moody's downgrades Audacy's CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Audacy, Inc.'s (Audacy) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2. In addition, the 1st lien credit facility and senior secured 2nd lien notes ratings of Audacy Capital Corp. (a subsidiary of Audacy) were downgraded to B1 from Ba3 and Caa1 from B3, respectively. The outlook is negative.

The ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflect the impact of high inflation and interest rates which Moody's projects will delay Audacy's recovery from the pandemic and keep leverage at elevated levels through 2023. Audacy's accounts receivable facility, revolving credit facility, and term loan are all approaching maturity in the second half of 2024 which heightens refinancing risks.

Moody's also downgraded Audacy's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3 as a result of the near term maturity of the revolver and accounts receivable facility and the potential for cash burn from operations for the remainder of the year, although liquidity is likely to benefit from asset sale proceeds in the next few quarters.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Audacy, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

..Issuer: Audacy Capital Corp.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Audacy Capital Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Audacy, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Audacy's B3 CFR reflects the extremely high leverage level (11.3x as of Q2 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and Moody's projection that leverage will remain at elevated levels due the impact of high inflation and slow economic growth through 2023. While Moody's expects leverage will decline when economic conditions improve, the approaching debt maturity of a portion of its debt structure increases the likelihood that Audacy will have to refinance or extend the maturities of the senior secured credit facility while leverage levels are at very high levels. The radio industry continues to be negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance over time.

Audacy is the second largest radio broadcaster in the US with leading market positions in 21 of the top 25 markets. The company benefits from a geographically diversified footprint with strong market clusters in most of the areas it operates which enhances its competitive position. A diversified format offering of music, news, and sports as well as live events and digital growth initiatives are also positives to the credit profile. Prior acquisitions to expand its podcasting business and the roll out of the new digital audio platform will help offset a portion of the effect of reduced advertising spend in the radio industry in the near term. Audacy has also taken aggressive cost cutting actions and Moody's expects capex will decline as Audacy's new digital platform is completed. Audacy's leading position in sports programming is projected to continue to attract increased advertising revenue from sports betting companies as additional markets legalize gambling.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Audacy's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4) and social risks (S4). Audacy has very high leverage levels and approaching debt maturities, but will target lower leverage levels as economic conditions improve. A significant percentage of the company's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. While Audacy is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Joseph M. Field (Chairman) and David J. Field (President /CEO and son of the Chairman) have a significant minority voting interest in the company.

Audacy's SGL-4 rating reflects the maturity of the $75 million Accounts Receivable facility in July 2024 and revolving credit facility ($135 million drawn as of Q2 2022). Approximately $227.3 million of the revolver will mature in August 2024 with the remaining $22.7 million due in November 2022. Audacy has $40 million of cash on the balance sheet as of Q2 2022 and Moody's expects asset sale proceeds in the near term to help bolster liquidity. Capex will decline to about $75 million in 2022 ($104 million LTM Q2 2022) and will decline further in 2023 as the new digital platform is completed. Free cash flow was negative $74 million LTM Q2 2022, but Moody's projects FCF will improve in the near term due to positive working capital and lower capex going forward.

The revolver is subject to a consolidated net first lien leverage ratio of 4x (up to 4.5x one year after permitted acquisitions) compared to a calculated ratio of 3.6x as of Q2 2022. Moody's expects the level of cushion of compliance with the covenant will remain tight. However, add backs to the covenant calculation and potential asset sales proceeds increase the ability to remain in compliance with the covenant going forward.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation the leverage levels will remain at elevated levels through 2023 with approaching debt maturities in 2024. Moody's projects leverage will remain in the 10x range in 2023, but begin to decline in 2024 as radio advertising spending improves. The near term completion of Audacy's digital platform will support lower expenses and capex in the near term and the new service offering will contribute to growth over time when economic conditions improve. High margin political advertising revenue as the mid-term elections approach will also offset a portion of the impact of slow economic growth. However, Audacy will remain very sensitive to any further declines in radio advertising spending as a result of weak economic conditions which will increase uncertainty in operating performance and the ability to refinance debt maturities in a timely manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Audacy is unable to refinance or extend approaching debt maturities in a timely manner or leverage was likely to remain at elevated levels for an extended period. A further deterioration of liquidity or inability to obtain an amendment from financial covenants if needed could also lead to negative ratings pressure.

Audacy's outlook could be changed to stable if near term maturities were addressed and Moody's expected leverage levels to decline below 7x. An adequate liquidity position would also be required. An upgrade could occur if Moody's expected leverage to decline below 5.5x with a good liquidity profile and a mid-single digit percentage of free cash flow to debt ratio. Positive organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins would also be required in addition to confidence that management would maintain disciplined financial policies (including dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions) over time.

The implied outcome for the 1st lien senior secured debt was Ba3, but a one notch override was applied resulting in a B1 rating due to the very high leverage for the existing B3 CFR.

Audacy, Inc. (fka Entercom Communications Corp.), headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is the second largest US radio broadcaster based on revenue. The company was founded in 1968 by Joseph M. Field and is focused on radio broadcasting with radio stations in large and mid-sized markets as well as podcasting, digital initiatives, and live events. In November 2017, the company completed the merger of CBS Radio. Joseph M. Field and David J. Field (President /CEO and son of the founder) have a significant minority voting interest in the company. Reported LTM revenue as of Q2 2022 was approximately $1.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

