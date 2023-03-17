Moody's downgrades Augusta Sportswear's CFR to Caa1

New York, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Oak Parent, Inc.'s (Augusta Sportswear) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and senior secured credit facilities ratings to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Augusta's revolver borrowings are likely to remain high in the near term given the less certain consumer environment and supply chain volatility. In October 2022, the company drew a substantial amount on its revolver to pay for fees and expenses for its credit facility extension. While Moody's initially expected revolver borrowings to be quickly paid down leading to adequate liquidity, current conditions are likely to require greater liquidity to support working capital. As a result, Moody's now projects weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months, reflecting limited excess revolver availability in peak seasonal borrowing periods. Nevertheless, Moody's expects modestly positive full-year 2023 cash flow, benefiting from gradual inventory reduction during the year and assuming the receipt of insurance claim proceeds for the 2022 Mexico facility fire. The company should have adequate cushion under the springing total leverage covenant, which Moody's expects to be tested, and has no debt maturities until April 2025.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Oak Parent, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Augusta's Caa1 CFR is constrained by Moody's projections for weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The rating also reflects Augusta's narrow business focus and limited revenue scale. The company competes in a highly fragmented category with both retail brands and other sports uniform distributors. The ratings also incorporate governance risks, including private equity ownership and financial and M&A strategies that led to high leverage prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and a decision to leave the business with limited excess revolver capacity following the 2022 amendment despite economic uncertainty. While revenue and earnings year-to-date October 1, 2022 grew over the prior year and exceeded 2019 levels, leverage is still high, at 5.9x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, pro-forma for the transaction. Pro-forma interest coverage was 1.4x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense. Moody's expects modest earnings improvement and gradual revolver paydown in 2023 to result in leverage trending to 5x at year-end 2023 and EBITA/interest expense of 1.7x. As an apparel company, Augusta Sportswear is also subject to social and environmental factors, including product and supply chain sustainability.

The rating is supported by the company's defensible market position as a moderate price point player in the wholesale team uniform, school-related sportswear and dancewear markets, which tend to benefit from resilient end consumer demand through economic cycles. The ratings also consider the limited level of fashion risk in the company's products and its diversified customer base.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for gradual liquidity improvement over the course of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its liquidity profile, including good revolver availability at all times and positive free cash flow. An upgrade would require stable operating performance and EBITA/interest to be maintained above 1.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings or liquidity were to deteriorate for any reason, or if the likelihood of default were to increase or Moody's recovery estimates decline.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, Oak Parent, Inc. (Augusta Sportswear), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes youth team sports uniforms, dance apparel and related products serving customers in the United States. The company has been majority owned by Kelso & Company, a private equity firm, since 2012, and does not publicly disclose financial information. Revenue for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022 was less than $350 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

