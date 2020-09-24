Moody's downgrades Automotores Gildemeister´s ratings; stable outlook

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded Automotores Gildemeister S.A. 's ("AG") Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and its senior unsecured notes ratings
to Ca from Caa3. The outlook is stable.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Automotores Gildemeister S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca from Caa3
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca from Caa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Automotores Gildemeister S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of AG's CFR and senior unsecured notes ratings reflects
our view of (1) the company's weak liquidity profile and overall
capital structure, which in turn weakens AG financial flexibility
and ability to service debt obligations due in the next 12 months;
(2) the uncertainty over the speed of the recovery of AG's operations
in the automobile retail industry in Chile and Peru, AG´s
main markets; and, (3) the senior unsecured notes subordination
to the company's senior secured debt. The Ca rating of the
senior unsecured notes stands one notch below AG's Caa3 CFR and reflects
the subordination of these unsecured notes to the company's other existing
secured debt, that today represents the bulk of AG's indebtedness.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that the company will be able
to strengthen its revenue base as light vehicle sales in Chile and Peru
gradually resume in the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook
also reflects our view that possible losses for senior unsecured creditors
will not be greater than those associated with a Ca rating.
The Caa3 CFR also incorporates AG's solid market position as one of the
leading automotive distributors and retailers in Chile (54% of
revenues for the last twelve months ended June 2020) and Peru (41%
of revenues for the last twelve months ended June 2020) and our expectations
that the company's business plan will enable the company to recover
both revenue and market share in those countries. AG's Caa3 rating
considers its high dependence on the Hyundai brand as well as the cyclical
nature of the automotive industry and light vehicle sales, which
is easily affected by changes in consumer preferences and product mix.
AG´s credit metrics and liquidity position are weak and have deteriorated
as of the last twelve months ended June 2020. In the second-quarter
of 2020, AG's automobile sales were severely affected by the
coronavirus lockdowns in Chile and Peru. In the April -- May
period sales were down by around 70% in Chile, with almost
no sales in Peru. But sales have begun to recover as lockdowns
became more flexible in those countries since June-July,
and by August 2020 sales were down by around 40% in Chile and just
over 10% in Peru. However, because economic activity
will only gradually recover in both countries through 2021, AG's
automobile sales are unlikely to recover to 2018-2019 levels until
2022. The speed of the recovery, however, could be
aided by the company's plan to increase focus on Hyundai´s
best-selling vehicles in Chile and Peru.
AG was quick to take action to lower expenses and preserve cash in the
second quarter of 2020 when the lockdown started by closing unnecessary
dealerships, reducing personnel, and refinancing borrowings,
among other actions, and was able to maintain its cash position
relative to December 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, AG held around $42 million in
cash and equivalents, which represents 20% of the short-term
debt. Most of this short-term debt maturities, however,
are related to loans and lines of credits with financial institutions
that the company has been able to even through the worst of the pandemic.
In 2021, AG will face the maturity of $9.6 million
in 2021 senior secured notes; $22.5 million in 2021
senior unsecured notes; and $60 million of the first amortization
of its 2025 senior secured notes. Additionally, the company
will face around $40 million in interest expenses. As of
the lats twelve months ended June 2020, debt to EBITDA ratio as
adjusted by Moody's was at 164.1x, up from 33.4x
as of December 2019, and debt to book capitalization was 102.6%,
up from 91.6%; interest coverage as measured by EBITDA
to interest expense was down to 0.1x, from 0.4x as
of December 2019.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A negative action on AG's ratings or outlook could be taken if liquidity
worsens, with potential losses for creditors higher than our current
estimates.
A positive action on the ratings or the outlook could be considered if
the company improves its liquidity position and overall debt profile.
It would also require an improvement in credit metrics, with leverage
reduction and strengthening of its operating performance and cash position,
to mitigate the effects of any potential future industry downturn.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, AG is one of the largest
car importers and distributors in Chile and Peru operating a network of
company-owned and franchised vehicle dealerships. Its principal
car brand is Hyundai, for which it is the sole importer in both
of its markets. For the last twelve months ended June 30,
2020 AG reported consolidated net revenues of $770 million,
of which 95.2% correspond to sales in Chile and Perú,
its key markets.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
