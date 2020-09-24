Moody's downgrades Automotores Gildemeister´s ratings; stable outlook

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Automotores Gildemeister S.A. 's ("AG") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and its senior unsecured notes ratings to Ca from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Automotores Gildemeister S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Automotores Gildemeister S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of AG's CFR and senior unsecured notes ratings reflects our view of (1) the company's weak liquidity profile and overall capital structure, which in turn weakens AG financial flexibility and ability to service debt obligations due in the next 12 months; (2) the uncertainty over the speed of the recovery of AG's operations in the automobile retail industry in Chile and Peru, AG´s main markets; and, (3) the senior unsecured notes subordination to the company's senior secured debt. The Ca rating of the senior unsecured notes stands one notch below AG's Caa3 CFR and reflects the subordination of these unsecured notes to the company's other existing secured debt, that today represents the bulk of AG's indebtedness.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that the company will be able to strengthen its revenue base as light vehicle sales in Chile and Peru gradually resume in the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook also reflects our view that possible losses for senior unsecured creditors will not be greater than those associated with a Ca rating.

The Caa3 CFR also incorporates AG's solid market position as one of the leading automotive distributors and retailers in Chile (54% of revenues for the last twelve months ended June 2020) and Peru (41% of revenues for the last twelve months ended June 2020) and our expectations that the company's business plan will enable the company to recover both revenue and market share in those countries. AG's Caa3 rating considers its high dependence on the Hyundai brand as well as the cyclical nature of the automotive industry and light vehicle sales, which is easily affected by changes in consumer preferences and product mix.

AG´s credit metrics and liquidity position are weak and have deteriorated as of the last twelve months ended June 2020. In the second-quarter of 2020, AG's automobile sales were severely affected by the coronavirus lockdowns in Chile and Peru. In the April -- May period sales were down by around 70% in Chile, with almost no sales in Peru. But sales have begun to recover as lockdowns became more flexible in those countries since June-July, and by August 2020 sales were down by around 40% in Chile and just over 10% in Peru. However, because economic activity will only gradually recover in both countries through 2021, AG's automobile sales are unlikely to recover to 2018-2019 levels until 2022. The speed of the recovery, however, could be aided by the company's plan to increase focus on Hyundai´s best-selling vehicles in Chile and Peru.

AG was quick to take action to lower expenses and preserve cash in the second quarter of 2020 when the lockdown started by closing unnecessary dealerships, reducing personnel, and refinancing borrowings, among other actions, and was able to maintain its cash position relative to December 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, AG held around $42 million in cash and equivalents, which represents 20% of the short-term debt. Most of this short-term debt maturities, however, are related to loans and lines of credits with financial institutions that the company has been able to even through the worst of the pandemic. In 2021, AG will face the maturity of $9.6 million in 2021 senior secured notes; $22.5 million in 2021 senior unsecured notes; and $60 million of the first amortization of its 2025 senior secured notes. Additionally, the company will face around $40 million in interest expenses. As of the lats twelve months ended June 2020, debt to EBITDA ratio as adjusted by Moody's was at 164.1x, up from 33.4x as of December 2019, and debt to book capitalization was 102.6%, up from 91.6%; interest coverage as measured by EBITDA to interest expense was down to 0.1x, from 0.4x as of December 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A negative action on AG's ratings or outlook could be taken if liquidity worsens, with potential losses for creditors higher than our current estimates.

A positive action on the ratings or the outlook could be considered if the company improves its liquidity position and overall debt profile. It would also require an improvement in credit metrics, with leverage reduction and strengthening of its operating performance and cash position, to mitigate the effects of any potential future industry downturn.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, AG is one of the largest car importers and distributors in Chile and Peru operating a network of company-owned and franchised vehicle dealerships. Its principal car brand is Hyundai, for which it is the sole importer in both of its markets. For the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 AG reported consolidated net revenues of $770 million, of which 95.2% correspond to sales in Chile and Perú, its key markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

