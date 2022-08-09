Moody's downgrades Avaya's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya") to Caa2 from B3 following the company's recent quarterly results, reflecting the company's unsustainable capital structure and heightened governance risk. Moody's also downgraded Avaya's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2 is changed to SGL-4, reflecting a weakened liquidity profile going forward. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Avaya Inc.'s (a debt issuing subsidiary of Avaya) senior secured debt instrument rating to Caa2 from B3. The outlook for both Avaya Holdings Corp. and Avaya Inc. is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Avaya Holdings Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avaya Holdings Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avaya's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's unsustainably high financial leverage, sustained cash burn, and increased near term performance challenges that may worsen substantially as customers reassess Avaya's financial standing. Investigations surrounding the company's reporting of fiscal 2022 third quarter results in conjunction with June's debt refinancing, withdrawal of guidance, and delay in filing its Form 10-Q underpin very highly negative governance risk and uncertainty of the company's ongoing operating turnaround. Free Cash Flow (FCF) is projected to remain severely negative on the order of ($275) million to ($325) million over the next 18 months, straining liquidity. These estimates are highly uncertain given recent performance deterioration and lack of forward guidance from the company. Avaya may need to rely on its $200 million ABL revolver to meet basic cash needs that exceed balance sheet cash, and could face a cash shortfall in the absence of alternate sources of liquidity, which are limited.

Avaya reported results for fiscal 3Q22 that are materially worse than guidance provided in May and relied upon by investors in conjunction with the company's refinancing launched at the end of June, corresponding with the end of the third fiscal quarter. Avaya did not take questions on the earnings call and did not update its previously withdrawn guidance. Concurrently, Avaya said the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation to review circumstances surrounding its 3Q22 financial results while separately commencing an internal investigation related to a whistleblower letter, the subject of which has not been disclosed. Moody's assessment of governance risks is now very highly negative in light of these developments and are a key consideration in today's rating actions.

While the June refinancing improved Avaya's maturity profile and liquidity position, the company said it is currently engaging advisors to assess its options with respect to addressing the 2023 convertible notes, casting doubt on prior assumptions regarding the funding of the notes' maturity. An aggregate of approximately $221 million principal of the convertible senior notes due 2023 remains outstanding, with a corresponding amount of restricted cash held in escrow. The company reported unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $404 million pro forma to the $600 million refinancing. Moody's increasingly doubts Avaya will maintain at least $150 million of cash on hand and attain breakeven free cash flow in H2 2023/H1 2024, as previously expected.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the probability of default remains elevated, driven by substantially weaker operating performance may lead to unsustainable, accelerating cash burn over the near term and cash balances dropping below minimum operating levels. Avaya's announced cost restructuring measures may be insufficient to offset top line pressure and could lead to operational missteps and customer losses. Indeed, the company said it has determined there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Given its operating performance and governance risks, Avaya may not be able to access financing markets to fund sustained cash flow deficits, increasing the likelihood of a default, including bankruptcy or a distressed restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Avaya's ratings could be downgraded if operational performance worsens materially and/or investigations surrounding the company's financial results and the separate whistleblower letter lead to material penalties or litigation, liquidity falls below minimum operating levels, all leading to an increased likelihood of a debt restructuring including bankruptcy and distressed exchange or payment default.

While unlikely in the near term, Avaya's ratings could be upgraded if investigations surrounding the company's financial results and the separate whistleblower letter are resolved without significant material findings, operational performance in terms of revenue growth and margin directionally improve towards levels consistent with the 1H FY2022, and as a result liquidity improves materially such that unrestricted cash balances are expected to be maintained above minimum operating levels.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Avaya's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative, reflecting its heightened exposure to governance risk related to its financial strategy & risk management, management credibility & track record, and compliance & reporting. Exposure to social risks is moderately high and could negatively pressure its ratings if they are not properly mitigated in a timely and consistent manner. Avaya's exposure to environmental risks are low and not expected to influence its credit ratings over time.

Avaya's environmental risk exposure is low over the long term. Avaya generates the majority of its revenues through software solutions and services, which has limited exposure to environmental risks.

Avaya's exposure to social risks is moderately negative over the longer term, including moderate risks arising from the dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly. Additionally, Avaya's call center services are ingrained within the client facing operations of its customers operations and elevates the exposure to customer relationship risks. Moody's views Avaya's exposure to demographic and societal trends as moderately negative, citing the rapid change in the work environment and heightened levels of competition and industry consolidation as key potential risks over the longer terms.

Avaya's exposure to governance related risk is very highly negative and constrains Avaya's rating. The company has not provided reliable public guidance and its management credibility and compliance & reporting is severely curtailed in light of investigations into its financial resorts corresponding with its recent refinancing. Additionally, the company's CEO was removed and replaced. Avaya's organizational structure and board structure typical of a publicly listed company only partially mitigates governance risk.

Avaya Inc. provides software products and solutions to improve and simplify communication and collaboration between internal stakeholders through the Unified Communications and Collaboration segment (UC) and/or with external customers through the Contact Center segment (CC). Only 11% of current revenue is derived from hardware. Additionally, Avaya provides ancillary services ranging from initial planning and design, to implementation and integration, to ongoing managed operations, optimization, training and support. The company generated GAAP revenues of roughly $2.9 billion for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

