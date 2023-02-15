Moody's downgrades Avaya's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing; ratings to be withdrawn

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Avaya Holdings Corp.'s (Avaya) probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa2-PD following the announcement the company filed a petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on February 14, 2023. Avaya's corporate family rating (CFR) was downgraded to Ca from Caa2. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Avaya Inc.'s (a debt issuing subsidiary of Avaya) senior secured debt instrument ratings to Ca from Caa2. Avaya's speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) remains SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings due to Avaya's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Avaya Holdings Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa2-PD
..Issuer: Avaya Inc.
....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Avaya Holdings Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Avaya Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the PDR reflects Avaya's bankruptcy filing on February 14, 2023. The Ca CFR and Ca senior secured ratings reflect Moody's view of estimated recovery. Under the prepackaged plan of reorganization, Avaya's funded debt obligations would decline to approximately $800 million. The company has also entered into a debtor-in-possession financing including a $500 million term loan, and a $128 million ABL facility, which will roll into exit facilities upon emergence from Chapter 11. Additionally, certain investors have committed to provide $150 million of additional new-money financing to Avaya through a fully backstopped debt rights offering at exit.
Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, Avaya Holdings Corp. is a provider of unified communications & collaboration and contact center software and services. The company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022.
Governance is a key driver of the ratings. Avaya's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative, reflecting its heightened exposure to governance risk related to its financial strategy & risk management, management credibility & track record, and compliance & reporting. Exposure to social risks is moderately high and could negatively pressure its ratings if they are not properly mitigated in a timely and consistent manner. Avaya's exposure to environmental risks are low and not expected to influence its credit ratings over time.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
