Moody's downgrades Aveanna Healthcare's CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Aveanna Healthcare LLC ("Aveanna") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of Aveanna's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, term loan and delayed draw term loan to B3 from B2, as well as the rating of the senior secured second lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. There is no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating at SGL-3, signifying adequate liquidity. The rating outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for higher-than-expected financial leverage due to further deterioration in EBITDA expectations. Based on Aveanna's updated outlook, Moody's forecasts debt to EBITDA to be in excess of 11 times in the next 12 to 18 months. The continued weakness in EBITDA is predominantly driven by persistent nursing labor shortages, which have notably increased wage pressures for Aveanna.

Social and governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. With respect to social risks, Aveanna is severely impacted by ongoing nursing labor shortages. With respect to governance, Aveanna's financial policies are very aggressive with the company maintaining high levels of debt following recent acquisitions. In addition, Aveanna continues to miss public earnings guidance over the past few quarters due to labor market challenges.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Aveanna Healthcare LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aveanna Healthcare LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aveanna's Caa1 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA that Moody's anticipates increasing to nearly 13 times in fiscal year 2022 (using Moody's standard adjustments) and remaining elevated at over 11 times in fiscal year 2023. Moody's anticipates that ongoing nursing labor shortages resulting in upward wage inflation will pressure Aveanna's earnings. The rating also reflects Aveanna's highly concentrated payor mix with significant Medicaid exposure, and meaningful geographic concentration in the states of California, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

The rating benefits from Aveanna's leading niche position in the otherwise fragmented market of pediatric home health services, where it provides critical services to children and families, as well as its expanding presence in the home health and hospice segment. Moody's believes that the company's strategy to grow its home health and hospice businesses will benefit the credit profile through greater scale, increased service line, payor diversity and faster growth.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that Aveanna will maintain adequate liquidity, demonstrated by declining cash balances and negative free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months that is offset by $182 million of availability on its $200 million revolving credit facility that does not expire until 2026. The company also has $33 million available under its $175 million securitization facility. Moody's expects Aveanna will generate at least negative $15 million of free cash flow in 2023. Free cash flow incorporates the fact that the company is hedged against rapid rises in interest rates. Moody's expects Aveanna to maintain sufficient covenant cushion of at least 20 percent with the springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver, if triggered.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that earnings will remain pressured and financial leverage will remain very high, as nursing labor shortages persist over the next 12 to 18 months.

Aveanna's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $200 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026, $860 million term loan due 2028, and $200 million delayed draw term loan due 2028, is rated B3, one notch above the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating. This reflects the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $415 million second lien term loan due 2029, which is rated Caa3.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Aveanna's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5, previously CIS-4). The score reflects very highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-5, previously G-4), driven by the company's very aggressive financial policies, very high financial leverage and constant misses of public earnings guidance. The score also reflects highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4), primarily to human capital with outsized impacts from persistent clinical labor shortages. Lastly, the score reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risks arising from physical climate risks with the company's large number of facilities concentrated in locations with elevated hurricane or wildfire risks such as California, Texas and Florida.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if nursing labor shortages materially subside such that EBITDA recovered significantly. Quantitatively, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA that is below 7.5 times could support an upgrade. The company would also need to materially improve its liquidity position to support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Aveanna experiences significant reimbursement reductions and/or further wage pressures. Ratings could be downgraded if Aveanna pursues more aggressive financial policies including significant debt-funded acquisitions. Ratings could also be downgraded if the prospects for a transaction that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange were to arise. Further weakening of liquidity or sustained negative free cash flow could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare LLC, is a leading provider of pediatric skilled nursing and therapy services, home health and hospice services, as well as medical solutions, such as enteral nutrition, respiratory therapy, and medical supply procurement. Aveanna completed an initial public offering in April 2021. As of September 30, 2022, private equity investors Bain Capital and J. H. Whitney retain a significant ownership interest in the company. Aveanna generated revenues of approximately $1.75 billion for the last twelve month period ended October 1, 2022.

