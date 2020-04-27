Moody's downgrades Avis Budget's rental car ABS

Approximately $6.3 billion asset-backed securities affected
New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded and placed on review
for further possible downgrade the ratings on 32 tranches of rental car
asset-backed securities (ABS) issued by Avis Budget Rental Car
Funding (AESOP), LLC (AESOP or the issuer). The issuer is
an indirect subsidiary of the transaction sponsor and single lessee,
Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABCR, B2 RUR-down).
ABCR, a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc.,
is the owner and operator of Avis Rent A Car System, LLC (Avis),
Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. (Budget), Zipcar,
Inc. and Payless Car Rental, Inc. (Payless).
AESOP is ABCR's rental car securitization platform in the U.S.
The collateral backing the notes is a fleet of vehicles and a single lease
of the fleet to ABCR for use in its rental car business.
Moody's actions on the rental car ABS are prompted by the deterioration
in the credit profile of ABCR, as evidenced by recent rating actions
resulting in the downgrade of the company's corporate family rating
(CFR) to B2 (RUR-down) from Ba3 (RUR-down), among
other considerations.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2015-1
Series 2015-1 Class A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 29,
2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2015-1 Class B, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Remains
On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 6, 2020
A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2015-2
Series 2015-2 Class A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 27,
2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2015-2 Class B, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Remains
On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 6, 2020
A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2016-1
Series 2016-1 Class A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 30,
2016 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2016-1 Class B, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Remains
On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 6, 2020
A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2016-2
Series 2016-2 Class A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 1, 2016
Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2016-2 Class B, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Remains
On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 6, 2020
A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2017-1
Series 2017-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Mar 15, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2017-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2017-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Mar 15, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2017-2
Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 13, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 13, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2018-1
Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2018-2
Series 2018-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2018-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2018-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2019-1
Series 2019-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2019-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
B, Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2019-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class
C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 13, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2019-2
Series 2019-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A,
Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2019-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2019-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C,
Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2019-3
Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A,
Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Aug 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C,
Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Aug 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series
2020-1
Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A,
Downgraded to Aa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Apr 6, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C,
Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's actions are prompted by the significant deterioration in the credit
profile of ABCR (the lessee), as evidenced by recent rating actions
on April 24, 2020, including Moody's downgrading ABCR's
CFR to B2 from Ba3. The rating action reflects the considerable
weakening of the company's liquidity position that will occur due to the
coronavirus' impact on air-travel, car rental usage rates,
and the used car market. ABCR's business is built around renting
its cars, on-airport and off-airport, and being
able to efficiently dispose of the rental fleet. Air travel,
which has a very strong relationship to rental car utilization rates,
has fallen by over 90% and we expect travel to remain weak through
2020. At the same time the market for used cars, which is
quite large and usually quite stable, has contracted at an unprecedented
pace. As a result of this stress, ABCR's revenues and
earnings will declined precipitously, and the company's earnings
and cash flow will become significantly negative during the second quarter.
Rental car ABS transactions securitize a single lease, making performance
partly dependent on the financial health of the rental car company lessee.
Demand and pricing in the 40 million-unit US used car market should
begin to recover sometime during the third quarter which should ease some
stress on liquidity. Moody's believes that ABCR has adequate liquidity
to fund the cash outflow that will occur until the used car market becomes
more accessible during the third quarter. At March 31, this
liquidity position, including cash and availability under credit
facilities, approximated $1.4 billion.
The car rental sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the coronavirus-induced economic shock given its heavy dependence
on air travel and on the sale of used vehicles. Business activity
in these markets, which are critical to ABCR's ongoing operations,
have fallen precipitously. During late March and into April the
normally quite stable and large market for used cars has contracted at
an unprecedented pace given the closure of most auctions. Moody's
believes prices have fallen by at least 10% for the very low volume
of cars that may have traded.
In its ABS rating analysis, Moody's continues to assume that
in the event of insolvency, ABCR will be more likely to reorganize
under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, as it would likely realize
significantly more value as an ongoing business concern than it would
if it were to liquidate its assets under a Chapter 7 filing. Moody's
view considers the strength of the ABCR brand (one of the three major
car rental companies in North America) and the expected eventual recovery
of the rental car industry. Moody's now believes that there
is a moderately higher probability that ABCR will seek to negotiate changes
to its lease payment terms. While Moody's recognizes the
strategic importance of the ABS financing platform to ABCR's operation,
the company's lease payment obligations to the trust are high considering
its challenging financial situation for the remainder of 2020 and its
low fleet utilization. Given the unprecedented market dislocation
and the currently illiquid market for used-vehicles, certain
ABS noteholders may wish to extend some form of lease payment relief to
ABCR to avoid a fire sale of the entire fleet of vehicles. However,
the parties may face logistical challenges in implementing any operational
and legal procedures required to potentially negotiate and optimize lease
terms.
In taking today's action, Moody's also considered the
weakening credit quality of several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
in ABCR's vehicle fleet. Moody's recently placed the ratings
of the three largest OEMs in the underlying fleet on review for downgrade
as follows: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (CFR of
Ba1 under review with direction uncertain, previously Ba1 positive,
approximately 22% of the vehicle fleet), General Motors Company
(senior unsecured rating of Baa3 RUR-down, previously Baa3
stable, approximately 18% of the vehicle fleet), and
Ford Motor Company (senior unsecured rating of Ba2 RUR-down,
previously Ba1 stable, approximately 15% of the vehicle fleet).
These rating actions on the OEMs reflect the severe economic shock owing
to the coronavirus pandemic.
The automotive industry has been one of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
The performance of rental car ABS is dependent on the credit quality of
the OEMs because, if a vehicle manufacturer bankruptcy were to occur,
the risk that the manufacturer would not satisfy its repurchase obligations
for program vehicles (roughly 15% of the underlying vehicles) would
increase. Also, used-vehicle values for that manufacturer
would likely decline, decreasing the value of the fleet collateral
available to repay the notes. In taking today's action,
Moody's increased its assumption for the non-program portion
of the pool given the elevated levels over the past few months.
Today's rating actions also reflect heightened uncertainty,
owing to the unprecedented operating environment, with respect to
certain factors including:
(1) if and under what market conditions the trust will be forced to liquidate
vehicles, and the effectiveness of any related decision-making
process involving numerous parties and noteholders,
(2) the duration of the shutdown of certain used-vehicles sales
channels owing to the pandemic, which has resulted in an unprecedented,
illiquid secondary market.
(3) the magnitude of used vehicle price declines resulting from the sudden
halt in demand for vehicles, the unprecedented shock to global air
travel and ABCR's reliance on revenue from customers' foot
traffic at airports, relative to available overcollateralization,
(4) the sufficiency of the amortization tail period for certain notes,
particularly for those maturing in 2021, if the used-vehicle
sales channels remain closed or experience significant volume decline
for a prolonged period,
(5) the sufficiency of required liquidity in the form of a letter of credit
(LOC) covering six months of interest due on the notes in the event of
a lease payment default should the entire fleet need to be disposed of
in a challenging and depressed used-vehicle market; the LOCs
have a term of only one-year and therefore when some expire in
2020 the issuer is required to either extend the LOCs or fund the required
amount in cash, and
(6) the legal risks to the trust in the event of a sponsor bankruptcy.
The ratings on the notes are supported by (1) the available credit enhancement,
which consists of subordination and over-collateralization,
to protect investors against a meaningful decline in the value of the
underlying vehicles, (2) the credit quality of the collateral in
the form of rental fleet vehicles, which ABCR uses in its rental
car business under brand names Avis, Budget and Payless, (3)
the credit quality of ABCR as lessee and payment guarantor and of the
OEMs, (4) the low likelihood of a Chapter 7 liquidation, (5)
required liquidity in the form of cash and/or a letter of credit sized
at roughly six months of interest, (6) the track-record,
experience and expertise of ABCR as the servicer of the rental fleet and
the administrator for the issuer, and (7) the transaction structure,
and other qualitative considerations. Given the unprecedented shock
to the car rental sector, the degree of uncertainty is unusually
high and further ratings downgrades may be warranted.
Available credit enhancement for the series of notes currently ranges
from roughly 38%-45% for the Class A notes,
29%-33% for the Class B notes, and 20%-21%
for the Class C notes.
Moody's analysis considered the increased uncertainty relating to
the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as well
as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to
contain the virus will have on the performance of corporate assets.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes
it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Rental Fleet Securitizations" published in March 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Rental-Fleet-Securitizations--PBS_1111706.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes as applicable if,
among other things, (1) the credit quality of the lessee improves,
(2) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing
the transaction strengthens, as reflected by a stronger mix of program
and non-program vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle
manufacturers, and (3) sustained improvement in the vehicle prices
of non-program vehicles owing to higher demand for used vehicles
and the increase in volumes of used-car sales.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if, among other
things, (1) the credit quality of the lessee weakens and it is unable
to meet its lease payment obligations, (2) an increase in the likelihood
of a sudden disposition of the underlying vehicles in a depressed used-vehicle
market combined with an unprecedented, illiquid secondary market,
(3) the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction
weakens, as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program
vehicles and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, (4)
sharper than expected declines in vehicle prices of non-program
vehicles owing to sustained weakness in the demand for used vehicles and
prolonged disruptions to used-car sales channels, (5) the
trust faces potentially rising legal risks in this unprecedented environment,
or (6) the tail periods, particularly for the series 2015-1
and 2015-2 notes that have maturities in 2021, are insufficient
because sales channels remain closed for a prolonged period and therefore
vehicle disposition proceeds are insufficient to repay the notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating actions
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Arti Mattu
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
