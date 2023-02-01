Moody's downgrades Axos Financial's ratings (long-term issuer to Ba1), outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the long-term ratings and assessments of Axos Financial, Inc. and its lead bank, Axos Bank (collectively "Axos"). Moody's downgraded Axos Financial's long-term issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3, subordinate debt rating to Ba1 from Baa3, senior unsecured and subordinate shelf ratings to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3. Moody's changed the outlook on Axos Financial's long-term issuer rating to stable from ratings under review. Moody's also downgraded Axos Bank's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa3 from baa2, long-term issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3, long-term deposit rating to Baa1 from A3 and long-term counterparty risk assessment to Baa2(cr) from Baa1(cr). Moody's also downgraded Axos Bank's long- and short-term counterparty risk ratings to Baa3/Prime-3 from Baa2/Prime-2 (local and foreign currency). Moody's affirmed Axos Bank's short-term deposit rating of P-2 and short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-2(cr). Moody's changed the outlook on Axos Bank's long-term issuer rating and long-term deposit rating to stable from rating under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action concludes Moody's review for downgrade initiated on 16 November 2022 focused on the firm's governance and risk management of its securities and clearing businesses and its new strategic initiatives in developing digital asset banking. The downgrade reflects Moody's views that Axos faces high governance risks from its aggressive growth, signaling an elevated risk appetite and increasing the uncertainty of its risk profile. Moody's said the evolution of Axos' strategy over the last few years has highlighted some risk management and governance challenges arising from the bank's approach to new initiatives and ongoing growth in its CRE concentrations that can increase the bank's exposure to adverse developments.

Positively, Axos has decided not to pursue new initiatives in cryptocurrency owing to ongoing uncertainty in that sector and evolving regulatory guidance. However, Moody's said the downgrade takes into account its assessment of risks in Axos' clearing business that could pose operational and liquidity risks if not adequately managed.

Furthermore, in Moody's view, Axos has demonstrated a more elevated risk appetite in its willingness to grow its commercial real estate (CRE) and construction concentrations, including its concentrations to large single borrowers. Its CRE concentration level is among the highest of Moody's rated US regional banks, accounting for 5.0 times its capital, as measured by Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 30 September 2022. This concentration has increased significantly in recent years, from 2.4 times its TCE at year-end 2016. Furthermore, the construction concentration has increased notably to 1.9 times TCE at 30 September 2022 from 0.2 times TCE at year-end 2017. Moody's notes that much of this portfolio is well-structured and underwritten at low loan-to-value and low loan-to-cost, which provides some protection for Axos. Even so, Moody's said Axos' CRE concentration exposes it to material credit risk, particularly as the credit cycle is shifting, because the rapid pace of its CRE loan growth in recent years presents unseasoned asset risk.

Axos has strengthened its capital position in the three months ended 31 December 2022 with its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improving to 10.6% from 10.0% at 30 September 2022. This improvement will help to support the bank's ability to absorb unexpected losses. Moody's said the stable outlook reflects its expectation that Axos will maintain the current level of capitalization.

Reflecting Moody's views of the aforementioned high governance risks Axos faces, Moody's introduced a one-notch negative qualitative adjustment to the bank's BCA and changed Axos' governance issuer profile score to G-4 from G-3 and Axos' ESG credit impact score to CIS-4 from CIS-3 to reflect the negative impact this risk has on Axos' ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the downgrade, upward rating action is unlikely at this time. However, Axos' ratings and assessments could be upgraded if Moody's observed a more modest risk appetite evidenced by stronger liquidity risk management in its clearing business, lower CRE concentration, and maintained improved capitalization. Additionally, upward ratings pressure could emerge if Moody's observed less strategy-related risk while Axos maintained its strong financial performance.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Axos resumed pursuit of cryptocurrency banking initiatives without robust risk management and compliance frameworks and without a clearer regulatory environment. Additionally, reduction in its capitalization, weaker than expected asset quality performance, or exacerbation of its CRE concentration would drive negative rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

