Moody's downgrades Axtel's rating to B2, concluding review; negative outlook

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. 's (Axtel) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured ratings to B2 from B1. The ratings outlook is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

This action concludes the review initiated on July 8, 2022, prompted by the company's weakening credit profile, which along with the spin-off from parent company Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa, Baa3 stable) and a more challenging operating environment heightened refinancing risk for its 2024 notes.

The downgrade reflects the expectation that Axtel's credit metrics will remain weak through 2023; with leverage above 4x and interest coverage measured EBITDA minus capex to gross interest expense below 1.5x, which better positions the company in the B2 rating category.

Axtel managed to improve top line during the Q3 2022 and expects to maintain the positive trend throughout 2023, while improving margins. Digital transformation solutions, such as cloud and cybersecurity, supported the improvement, along with expansions in its client base to state governments previously unattended. In its infrastructure business, improvements were related to the additions of dark fiber capacity contracts, that Axtel expects to continue in the following months. As a result, Axtel reported a sequential improvement of 8% and 13% in terms of revenues and EBITDA, compared to Q2 2022. However, its credit metrics are still commensurate within the B2 rating level, with Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA at 4.5 times and EBITDA minus capex coverage of gross interest expense at 1.2 times.

Axtel continues to face challenges throughout its recovery. Moody's expects that Mexico's GDP will expand on average by 2% in 2022-24. Although Mexico stands to benefit from the prospects of nearshoring given its strong economic integration with the US, Moody's does not expect the process to materially alter the weak investment dynamics in the coming years, given the rise in regulatory uncertainty that has weighed on the business environment. Moreover, Axtel will need to refinance close to $420 million outstanding under its 2024 notes under critically adverse market conditions. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ability for Emerging Market corporate issuers to access the international capital markets has sharply declined and Moody's expectation is that these conditions are unlikely to improve in the next 12 months, meaning many lower-rated corporates will struggle to re-finance maturing debt instruments. Axtel is currently working in its liability management plan, but it has not yet closed any agreement with financial institutions.

Liquidity is tempered by refinancing risk although Axtel is still able to cover regular needs with internal sources. As of September 30, 2022, Axtel's cash in hand was MXN1.5 billion (~$75 million), still enough to cover short term debt of MXN400 million and some MXN270 million related to the coupon payment of the 2024 notes in November 2022. Cash from operations in the last twelve months ended in September 2022 was MXN2.5 million, enough to cover capex of MXN1.6 billion. As the company recovers, capex needs will increase towards MXN2.0 billion. Although most of Axtel's capex is success based, tight to signed contracts, any mismatch between collections and capex payments could strain liquidity. However, Axtel's need to continue to invest remain high amid a highly competitive environment.

The negative outlook reflects challenges envisioned ahead for Axel to sustain a positive operating trend including low economic growth in Mexico, still high inflationary pressures and strong competition. The outlook also considers the tight capital markets conditions under which Axtel will need to refinance its 2024 notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Axtel is unable to extend its maturity profile or if liquidity deteriorates further. The ratings would suffer downward pressure if Axtel's total adjusted debt to EBITDA remains above 4.5x on a sustained basis and if its EBITDA minus capex coverage of gross interest expense remains below 1.5x for an extended period.

Axtel's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to continue diversifying its customer base while registering sustained organic revenue and EBITDA growth, higher operating margins and gradual deleveraging. Additionally, the company would need to refinance comfortably its upcoming debt maturities while maintaining total adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and retained cash flow/net debt above 20% on a sustained basis for a rating upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (Axtel) is a Mexican information and communication technology company that serves the enterprise and government segments with a portfolio of IT and telecommunication solutions. Axtel's infrastructure includes a fiber network of more than 47,300 kilometers. For the 12 months that ended 30 September 2022, Axtel's revenue totaled MXN10.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

