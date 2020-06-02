Moody's downgrades Azul to Caa1 from B1; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded Azul S.A.'s
(Azul) corporate family rating to Caa1 from B1. At the same time,
Moody's downgraded the USD400 million senior unsecured notes issued by
Azul Investments LLP and guaranteed by Azul and Azul Linhas Aéreas
Brasileiras S.A. to Caa2 from B2. The outlook is
negative. This concludes the review initiated on 17 March 2020.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Azul S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B1
..Issuer: Azul Investments LLP
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Azul S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Azul Investments LLP
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Caa1 reflects a sharper decline in passenger traffic
than initially anticipated and a slower recovery that will prevent passenger
demand from reaching 2019 levels before 2023. The International
Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline
in global passenger numbers of around 24% for the full year 2020
while 2019 levels will not be exceeded until 2023. Since the outbreak
of coronavirus Azul has been experiencing cash burn, which is resulting
in a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage depending
on the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The rating action
concludes the review initiated on March 17 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Azul's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and Azul remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the
impact on Azul of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic for 2020 with partial
or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings, with all regions
affected globally. The base case assumes a gradual recovery in
passenger volumes starting in the third quarter. However,
there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity
and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes a reduction of around 50 % in Azul's passenger
traffic for the full year 2020 and a 20% reduction for 2021,
with volumes recovering to 2019 levels only by 2023.
Moreover, the economic slowdown in Latin American coupled with increased
risk aversion is driving the sharp devaluation in local currencies in
the region. Accordingly, Azul is particularly exposed to
the depreciation of the Brazilian Real, which accounts for about
80% of the company's revenues. This effect is only partially
mitigated by the important reduction in fuel prices.
Moody's anticipates that the airline industry will require continued and
further support from regulators, national governments and labor
representatives to alleviate pressures on slot allocations, provide
indirect or direct financial support and manage airlines' cost bases.
Although there is nothing concrete yet, the Brazilian government
announced that it is considering measures to support the airlines operating
in Brazil including, but not limited to long term credit lines and
working capital lines to be provided by state owned banks as well as allowing
the companies to defer tax payments.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's estimates that Azul had around BRL1.3 billion in
cash at the end of April 2020 for a daily cash burn of around BRL4 million.
The company has been taking all necessary measures to reduce cash burn
such as 50% salary reduction expected in 2Q20, while 78%
of the workforce joined an unpaid leave of absence program. The
company has also been able to significantly reduce costs through the negotiation
of favorable payment terms with all suppliers and lessors. Still
the company has substantial amount of lease payments due in 2020 that
could quickly erode its liquidity forcing the company to search alternative
sources of liquidity such as the BNDES or the financial markets.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated
adverse impact from the coronavirus crisis, which would consume
more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery
in demand, the retirement of debt, and the strengthening of
credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the risk of a default is reduced
significantly because of a large increase in liquidity while the coronavirus
outbreak is brought under control and travel restrictions are lifted.
Positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company can avoid
a default while recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity.
Moody's could further downgrade Azul if:
• wider liquidity concerns increase
• there are increased expectations of a default in the company's
financial obligations and increased expectations of losses to creditors
• the company executes debt restructuring or filing for bankruptcy
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Barueri near the City of Sao Paulo, Brazil,
Azul S.A. (Azul) is a Brazilian airline founded by David
Neeleman in 2008. The company is the largest airline in Brazil
by number of cities and departures, serving 116 destinations with
an operating fleet of 142 aircraft and operating 916 flights daily.
The company also flies its aircraft to select international destinations,
including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Lisbon. Azul is the
sole owner of the loyalty program TudoAzul, a strategic revenue-generating
asset, which had around 12 million members in the end of 2019.
In 2019 Azul generated BRL11.4 billion in net revenue and carried
almost 28 million passengers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
