Moody's downgrades Azul's CFR to Caa2; negative outlook

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa2 from B3 Azul S.A. (Azul)'s corporate family rating (CFR). At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Azul Investments LLP and unconditionally guaranteed by Azul. The outlook for all ratings is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Azul S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

..Issuer: Azul Investments LLP

....$400 million Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture due 2024, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

....$600 million Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture due 2026, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Azul S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Azul Investments LLP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Azul's CFR to Caa2 reflects the company's heightened liquidity risk and sizeable upcoming refinancing needs. Azul's cash generation has not fully recovered from the impact of the pandemic and higher oil prices in the last years, while previously deferred debt and lease obligations have been mounting and becoming due in the short term. Accordingly, the company has been pursuing liquidity alternatives to refinance debt and lease obligations and match its cash outflows to its internal cash generation.

As of September 30, 2022, Azul's cash position was BRL1.1 billion, which was enough to cover 84% of the company's short-term debt. The company has around BRL2.6 billion in other potential liquidity sources, including short-term receivables and financeable deposits, in addition to having unencumbered assets that could be used in potential secured financing transactions. Still, Azul has high cash outflows expected for the next 12-18 months, because of previously deferred costs, such as reserve accounts, and maintenance and step-up clauses on lease payments. Even with the recovery in demand, the company had to contend with higher inflation in labor, fuel and other US dollar-denominated inputs throughout the course of 2022 and will prospectively need to cover its liquidity needs arising from the deferred payments during the pandemic. The company has about BRL3.7 billion of annual lease payments scheduled for 2023 and 2024, in addition to BRL1.2 billion of financial debt maturing in 2023 and BRL2.5 billion in 2024, mainly related to the senior unsecured notes due in October 2024. In Moody's opinion, a potential refinancing of its financial and lease obligations might not be enough to improve Azul's financial leverage and liquidity unless the company is able to adjust its cash outflows and capital structure, while generating positive free cash flow.

Azul's Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's unique business position in Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable) as the only carrier in about 80% of its routes, resulting in lower competition and strong pricing power. Azul's ability to reduce costs during the pandemic and its conservative financial policies are additional credit positives. The rating also takes into consideration the faster-than-expected post-pandemic recovery in passenger traffic in Brazil, and more rational competition and capacity in the Brazilian market, which has enabled carriers increase airfares, mitigating the effect of higher jet fuel prices and other inflationary cost pressures. Moody's also believes that Azul has strong potential to substantially improve its key credit metrics toward the 2019 levels through 2023.

The Caa2 rating is constrained by the continued fragile situation of the airline industry in the context of the pandemic and rising macroeconomic risks, combined with Azul's still-weak credit metrics. Azul's ability to raise liquidity, refinance its financial obligations and control cash burn or cash needs during the industry's bumpy recovery will still be key aspects in its rating assessment. Finally, the rating incorporates the company's intrinsic exposure to foreign-currency and fuel price volatility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Azul's ratings reflects the company's untenable capital structure and weak liquidity that results in high risk of debt restructuring in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Azul's ratings could be further downgraded if Azul pursues debt exchange alternatives that entail higher losses to creditors than those associated with the Caa2 rating category.

An upgrade of Azul's ratings is unlikely in the near term unless there are sustainable improvements in the company's capital structure and liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations were a factor in this rating action as the untenable capital structure of Azul and the potential debt restructuring have negative implications for creditors as it relates to financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record. Accordingly, Moody's changed Azul's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score to 5 from 3 and Management Credibility and Track Record score to 4 from 2, and Azul's Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 from CIS-3, driven by the change in the Governance Issuer Profile Score to G-5 from G-3.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Barueri near the City of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Azul S.A. is a Brazilian airline founded by David Neeleman in 2008. The company is the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities covered and departures, serving more than 160 destinations with an operating fleet of 168 aircraft and operating more than 900 flights daily. The company also flies its aircraft to select international destinations, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Paris, Punta del Este and Lisbon. Azul is the sole owner of the loyalty program TudoAzul, a strategic revenue-generating asset, which had more than 15 million members as of September 2022. In the 12 months that ended September 2022, Azul generated BRL15.2 billion ($2.9 billion) in net revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

