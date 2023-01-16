Moody's downgrades Azure Power Energy to Ba3 and Azure Power Solar Energy to Ba2; outlook negative

Singapore, January 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Azure Power Energy Ltd's (APE) senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from Ba2 and Azure Power Solar Energy Private Limited's (APSEP) backed senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1.

At the same time, Moody's has also changed the outlooks on the ratings to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the rating review that was initiated on 23 August 2022.

APE is a special-purpose vehicle that used USD note proceeds to subscribe to senior secured denominated bonds and loans denominated in Indian rupee, as external commercial borrowings issued by 16 restricted subsidiaries in the restricted group (RG-1). APE is also part of RG-1.

APSEP is a special-purpose vehicle that used USD note proceeds to subscribe to senior secured INR-denominated bonds and loans, as external commercial borrowings issued by 10 restricted subsidiaries in the restricted group (RG-2). APSEP is also a part of RG-2.

RG-1 and RG-2 represent around 43% of Azure Power Global Limited's (APGL) operational capacity, and their operational and financial metrics are significant to APGL's performance. APGL is also a guarantor for the notes issued by APSEP.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The one-notch downgrade of APE's and APSEP's ratings is driven by governance issues related to the APGL's internal controls and compliance which have delayed filing of the audited financials for the two RGs and for APGL, unaddressed whistleblower complaints and high senior management turnover.

The performance of APSEP has been below Moody's expectations for last 2-3 years mainly driven by lower generation of the solar projects in RG-2. APSEP reported FFO/debt (unaudited) of 7.2% for fiscal 2022, boosted by income from the sale of carbon credits. Continued operating underperformance together with governance headwinds would likely put further pressure on the Ba2 ratings of APSEP.

APE's operational and unaudited financial performance for fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022) has been broadly in line with Moody's estimates. The company reported funds from operation (FFO)/debt (unaudited) of 9.7% for fiscal 2022.

The ratings for both APE and APSEP continue to derive support from the companies' 53.4% shareholder, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ, Aaa stable), which Moody's expects will support APGL, RG-1 and RG-2 when needed.

The negative outlook on APE's and APSEP's ratings reflects the uncertainty regarding the timelines for filing of audited financials for both entities, APGL's internal control and compliance issues, high management turnover at the companies, and some unaddressed whistleblower complaints.

Governance risks are material to the rating action.

APE's and APSEP's ESG credit impact scores have been revised to highly negative (CIS-4) from moderately negative (CIS-3), primarily reflecting the companies' highly negative governance risk, moderately negative social risk, and neutral-to-low environmental risks. Recent events including delays in financial reporting, whistleblower complaints, internal investigations, and very high management turnover negatively reflect on the company's risk management, management credibility and compliance and reporting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade APE's rating if RG-1's operating performance weakens because of sustained liquidity stress or if its FFO/debt declines below 5% on a sustained basis; and/or support from APGL's shareholders weakens, as reflected by a significant decrease in CDPQ's ownership share. The ratings could be further downgraded by multiple notches if lenders to the parent company and its subsidiaries do not provide waivers for a delay in the filing of APGL's audited financials and choose to accelerate debt payments. Insolvency at APGL would trigger a default for APE's bonds.

Moody's could downgrade APSEP's rating if RG-2's operating performance remains weak or if its FFO/debt declines below 6%-7% on a sustained basis; there is a sustained liquidity stress; its off-takers' credit quality declines to an extent that strains RG-2's standalone credit quality; and/or support from APGL's shareholders weakens, as reflected by a significant decrease in CDPQ's ownership share. The ratings could be further downgraded by multiple notches if lenders to the parent company and its subsidiaries do not provide waivers for a delay in the filing of APGL's audited financials and choose to accelerate debt payments. Insolvency at APGL would trigger a default for APSEP's bonds.

Given the negative outlooks, an upgrade of APE's and APSEP's ratings is unlikely in the near term.

Moody's could change the outlooks to stable if the companies adequately address auditor findings related to their internal controls, and if corrective actions to address whistleblower complaints do not adversely impact the companies' operational and financial profiles.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Azure Power Energy Ltd (APE) is a special-purpose vehicle incorporated in Mauritius in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azure Power Global Limited (APGL). The restricted subsidiaries under the US dollar senior notes issuance are wholly or ultimately majority owned by APGL. APE is also a part of Azure RG-1. The restricted subsidiaries operated solar power plants with a total capacity of 611 megawatts (MW) as of December 2022.

Azure Power Solar Energy Private Limited (APSEP) is a special-purpose vehicle incorporated in Mauritius in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of APGL. The restricted subsidiaries under the USD notes issuance are ultimately majority owned by APGL. They operate solar power plants with a total capacity of 647.5 MW as of December 2022.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, APGL is a leading solar power company in India with a total capacity of 7,425 MW (including 43 MW under construction and 4,470 MW committed solar plants) across 23 states as of December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

