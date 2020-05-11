Moody's downgrades BCP Ltd's (Cerdia) CFR to B3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded BCP VII Jade Holdco (Cayman) Ltd's ('Cerdia') corporate
family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and downgraded the probability of default
rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the equivalent $610 million of
senior secured term loans B due 2023 (split in a $ and EUR tranche)
and the EUR65 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due
2022 raised by Jade Germany GmbH, a direct subsidiary of Cerdia.
The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action takes into account Cerdia's very high adjusted gross
leverage for the B2 rating category at around 8.0x debt / EBITDA,
as a result of continuous high one-off cost for its efficiency
program, absent any meaningful recovery in filter tow prices,
which were falling since 2015. It also incorporates our expectations
that Cerdia's leverage remains elevated well above 7.0x throughout
2020 due to continuous efficiency measures needed in order to offset cost
inflation and pressure on its global tobacco end market where cigarettes
volumes decline by more than 2% annually.
So far the coronavirus crisis has no negative impact on Cerdia's
results in Q1 2020 (which were ahead of budget due to resilience of cigarette
demand that supported Q1 sales volumes), but the uncertainty over
the duration of the pandemic, its economic impact of the restrictions
related to logistics and end consumer demand remain. Cerdia's
management has confirmed its full-year 2020 budget and is confident
that the coronavirus will have no meaningful impact on the resilient cigarette
demand.
The B3 CFR reflects the company's (i) established position in the global
filter tow niche industry, which is consolidated and is protected
by high entry barriers; (ii) vertically integrated business model,
with in-house production of flakes required to manufacture filter
tows; (iii) highly predictable but declining end user tobacco market,
with good revenue visibility based on multi-year customer contracts;
and (iv) high company adjusted EBITDA margins of around 25% in
combination with low capex requirements translating into solid free cash
flows.
These positives are balanced by the company's (i) small size, with
2019 revenues of $483m, and very narrow product portfolio
focused on filter tow and acetate flakes, which supply an end market
that is in a structural decline (tobacco); (ii) high customer concentration,
with top 6 key accounts representing c.60% of Cerdia's volumes;
(iii) high operational concentration, given most of filter tow is
produced at the Freiburg site in Germany; and (iv) exposure to fierce
competition resulting in competitive price pressure driven by the oligopolistic
market structure in which Cerdia is the smallest player.
LIQUIDITY
The liquidity of Cerdia is good. It is supported by $34
million cash on balance sheet and $39.5 million availability
under its equivalent $73 million RCF due in May 2022 ($12
million used for guarantees and $22.5 million drawn) by
end of 2019. We forecast Cerdia's net leverage according to the
definition of its springing covenant to remain at around its current level
of 4.8x -5.0x net debt / EBITDA throughout 2020 with
an improvement afterwards. The RCF has a springing net leverage
financial maintenance covenant of 5.8x,only tested if the
facility is utilized for more than 35% (excluding letter of credits).
To safeguard itself from a potential spillover of the Covid 19 crisis
into the banking sector, Cerdia has drawn the remaining $39.5
million available under its RCF at the end of Q1 2020 to strengthen its
cash on balance sheet. Moody's expects that the company will use
its cash on balance and its free cash flows to repay the RCF throughout
2020.
Positive free cash flow is expected to cover all basic cash needs in 2020
and 2021 due to moderate capex and working capital requirements in combination
with an only modest scheduled debt amortization at 1% ($6.5
million) annually until May 2023 when the term loan B matures.
Moody's does not anticipate any dividends or distribution to shareholders
throughout our rating horizon.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook was changed to stable from negative as filter tow prices have
stabilized in 2019 and we expect Cerdia to deleverage moderately over
the next 18 months. The expected deleveraging is driven by cost
savings measures which are likely to exceed the filter tow volume decline.
However, Moody's does not expect any material recovery of price
levels anytime soon and would consider to further downgrade Cerdia's
rating if leverage remains above 7.0x, when approaching its
maturities.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
We consider Cerdia's end market exposure to the tobacco companies
as a social risk, which could expose it to litigation risks and
reduce the number of investors willing to refinance its maturities when
coming due. Furthermore, we see limited exposure of Cerdia's
tobacco end market to the spread of coronavirus, as demand is structurally
declining but very resilient through the cycle.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While Cerdia displays good liquidity and positive underlying free cash
flow generation, it is highly leveraged and exposed to the structural
declining end market tobacco with very limited pricing power. However,
an upgrade could be considered if Cerdia: (i) diversifies its product
offering meaningfully; (ii) reduces leverage to well below 6.0x
adj. debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis; and (iii) maintains
good liquidity.
Downgrade pressure on the rating could arise if the cost saving program
fails to offset the decline in volumes and prices as evidenced by (i)
EBITDA margins declining below twenties (ii), leverage not declining
below 7.0x adj. debt / EBITDA over the next 12- 18
months, (iii) a weakening of the group's liquidity as evidenced
by negative free cash flows, a weakening under the covenant headroom
or unsuccessful refinancing the debt structure in a timely manner ahead
of maturities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Cerdia is a leading supplier of cellulose acetate filter tow, a
critical component used by tobacco companies for cigarette filters,
with net sales of $483 million in 2018. Acetate filter tow
represented 90% of 2019 revenues, the rest being split between
acetate flakes mainly used for cigarette filters (2%) and sale
from other products and services (8%). The bulk of sales
are in Europe including CIS (around 51% of 2018 revenues) and Asia
(around 24%). Cerdia's main plants are located in
Germany, France, Russia, Brazil and the US. The
company was spun-off rom Solvay SA (Baa2 negative), who sold
it to private equity fund Blackstone via an LBO deal closed in May 2017.
