Moody's downgrades BCP Renaissance Parent to B2; negative outlook

$1.3 billion of rated debt affected
New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded BCP Renaissance Parent
L.L.C.'s (BCP Renaissance) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, its secured Term Loan B due 2024 to
B2 from B1 and its Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from
B1-PD. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
"The rating downgrade reflects the weakened contract counterparty
credit of the shippers on the Rover natural gas pipeline in which BCP
Renaissance has a 32.4% indirect interest,"
commented Andrew Brooks, Moody's Vice President. "Weakened
shipper credit risk has exacerbated BCP Renaissance's already high
leverage, notwithstanding the stability of Rover's fee-based,
long-term contractual underpinnings."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: BCP Renaissance Parent L.L.C.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded
to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BCP Renaissance Parent L.L.C.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCP Renaissance's B2 CFR is supported by the stable cash flow generated
by its non-operated 32.4% indirect interest in Rover.
Over its 713-mile length, the pipeline connects natural gas
production from the Marcellus and Utica Shale with Midwest, Gulf
Coast and Canadian markets. Contracted firm transportation volumes
on Rover account for over 90% of Rover's 3.425 billion cubic
feet per day (Bcfd) authorized capacity, and are buttressed by long-dated,
take-or-pay shipper contracts with initial terms of 15-20
years. However, none of Rover's contracted shippers is rated
investment-grade, a weakness implicit in BCP Renaissance's
rating, and that weighted average rating has now deteriorated to
B1 under the pressure of weak natural gas prices and over-leveraged
shipper balance sheets. The substantial majority of the shippers
also have negative rating outlooks.
Rover began earning 100% of its contractual commitments effective
September 1, 2018 upon attaining full mechanical completion.
Notwithstanding the strong asset quality and strategic value of a fully
completed and in-service Rover pipeline, BCP Renaissance
carries a heavy debt load, with debt/EBITDA initially exceeding
8x, and Funds From Operations (FFO)/debt falling well below 10%.The
rating reflects the elevated leverage of BCP Renaissance's investment
in Rover, essentially a highly leveraged holding company loan.
Leverage is expected to decline, the function of a cash flow sweep
of 100% of available cash to the extent leverage exceeds 6x.
Under the joint venture agreement governing Rover, it is required
to distribute all free cash flow to its partners. Moreover,
whereas Rover incurred completion delays and substantial cost increases,
the joint venture agreement governing BCP Renaissance's investment in
Rover insulated it from these risks, insulation which continues
to the extent of any further construction-related costs on Rover.
BCP Renaissance has no obligation to fund beyond the $1.58
billion fixed dollar amount of its October 2017 investment in Rover,
and the funding of any incremental costs incurred to complete the project
will not dilute its interest. The Rover pipeline itself is unlevered.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil and natural gas prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil and natural gas prices, which
in turn has affected some midstream companies that move E&P company
production. More specifically, the weaknesses in BCP Renaissance's
credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions and BCP Renaissance remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil and natural gas prices remaining
weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on BCP Renaissance
of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
With Rover fully in service, BCP Renaissance's liquidity needs should
be limited; its liquidity position is regarded as adequate.
BCP Renaissance is entirely dependent on cash distributions from Rover
for any liquidity needs that should arise. Excess liquidity is
swept into mandatory Term Loan B debt prepayments. The Term Loan
B requires the maintenance of a 1.05x minimum debt service coverage
ratio covenant, which Moody's sees being met in 2020 into 2021 by
an acceptable margin.
The Term Loan B is rated B2, equivalent to the B2 CFR, reflecting
its singular position in BCP Renaissance's capital structure.
The outlook is negative, conforming to the predominantly negative
rating outlooks assigned to Rover's portfolio of shippers,
while acknowledging the fully contracted take-or-pay cash
flows generated by the pipeline's operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
If debt/EBITDA declines towards 6x with FFO/debt approaching 10%,
a rating upgrade could be considered. A downgrade could occur should
the credit quality of Rover's contracted shippers further deteriorates,
or if debt/EBITDA and FFO/debt do not show steady improvement as expected.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Blackstone Energy Partners II L.P. and Blackstone Capital
Partners VII L.P. (collectively "Blackstone") established
BCP Renaissance Parent L.L.C. to acquire and hold
a 49.9% interest in ET Rover Pipeline LLC (ET Rover),
the intermediate holding company that owns a 65% interest in Rover
Pipeline LLC, from Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
(now Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., Baa3 stable)
in October 2017. Energy Transfer Operating holds the remaining
50.1% interest in ET Rover (32.6% net),
and is Rover's operator. Traverse Midstream Partners LLC
holds the remaining 35% non-operating interest in the Rover
pipeline.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
