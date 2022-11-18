Moody's downgrades BFF Bank's deposit ratings to Baa3, and changes outlook to negative

All other ratings and assessments affirmed including the long-term issuer rating of Ba2, outlook stable

Paris, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the long and short-term deposit ratings of BFF Bank S.p.A. (BFF) to Baa3/Prime-3 from Baa2/Prime-2. Moody's also changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.

Moody's affirmed all other ratings and assessments including its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba2. The bank's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of Ba2 were also affirmed and the outlook on these remains stable.

The long and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa2/Prime-2 and long and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) respectively as well as the B2(hyb) preferred stock non-cumulative rating were also affirmed.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF DEPOSIT RATINGS AND AFFIRMATION OF ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

The downgrade of BFF's long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 reflects changes to the bank's liability structure following the recent significant balance sheet expansion and decrease in customer deposits, which lead to higher loss severity for junior depositors. As a result, the uplift for BFF's deposit ratings from the bank's ba2 Adjusted BCA changed to two notches from three notches previously under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, reflecting very low loss given failure compared with extremely low loss given failure before.

BFF's assets reached €12.5 billion as of June 2022, expanding by 11% in the first six months of the year as a result of strong organic growth in the bank's core factoring business. The completion of the acquisition of DEPObank S.p.A. (DEPObank) in 2021 involved a doubling of BFF's assets, which stood at around €6 billion as of December 2020. Furthermore, customer deposits reduced to €7.4 billion as of June 2022 from €7.9 billion as of December 2021.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, because of unchanged loss severity under the Advanced LGF analysis. This reflects the rating agency's view that the volume of senior debt and related subordination will remain broadly constant.

-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA

The affirmation of the ba2 BCA captures changes to BFF's credit profile following the completion of the acquisition of DEPObank. While the bank continues to feature sound asset quality, its profitability is now supported by more diversified business activities. Nevertheless, the bank continues to significantly rely on market funding and its core capitalization has weakened.

BFF's franchise has become more diversified following the acquisition of DEPObank. Therefore, Moody's no longer considers BFF a monoline institution given that the depositary and payment services currently account for a material share of BFF's revenues. During the first six months of 2022 they represented 16% and 17% of total revenues respectively. Furthermore, BFF's good profitability will benefit from rising interest rates. Nevertheless, this performance is not expected to result in meaningful capital accretion given that the bank typically distributes most of its recurring profits to shareholders.

BFF's sound loan portfolio quality reflects that it is mostly comprised of public sector exposures which entail low risk even under a deteriorating operating environment. Moody's expects BFF to maintain its nonperforming loan ratio close to 4.5% over the next 12 to 18 months and the cost of risk at very low levels because of high recoveries on public sectors entities' problem loans.

Despite these improvements and strengths, BFF's creditworthiness is constrained by the entity's declined capitalization because of lending growth and increasing exposure to Italian government bonds (Baa3 negative). These investments, partly inherited from DEPObank, represented 48% of BFF's assets as of June 2022. Moody's preferred key capital ratio, tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets, stood at 7.9% at end-June 2022, among the lowest in Italy. This ratio was 17.3% at year-end 2020, before the acquisition of DEPObank. From a regulatory perspective, however, BFF shows a more comfortable capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 15.1% as of end-June 2022.

The ba2 BCA also factors in BFF's high reliance on market funding, mostly by way of repo transactions that imply high asset encumbrance (around 50% of liquid assets as of June 2022) and further constrains BFF's liquidity in Moody's view.

OUTLOOK

The outlook change to negative from stable for the long-term deposit ratings considers the potential impact of further significant balance sheet expansion and limited issuance of more subordinated loss absorbing liabilities, which may lead to lower rating uplift under the Advanced LGF analysis.

The outlook on the bank's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings remains stable as both the level of senior unsecured debt and subordinated instruments will remain sufficient to support the moderate loss given failure under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BFF's ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of its BCA. The BCA could be upgraded if the bank strengthened its creditworthiness, mainly its capitalization. The deposit, long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded following a material increase in loss absorbing liabilities.

Conversely, BFF's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA. BFF's BCA could be downgraded if the bank reported material capital-eroding losses and/or experienced a material deterioration in asset quality.

The long-term ratings could also be downgraded following a higher than-expected balance sheet expansion while the deposit ratings are also sensitive to a volume of loss absorbing instruments lower than anticipated.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: BFF Bank S.p.A.

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to P-3 from P-2

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Ba2, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba2, outlook remains Stable

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed B2(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative(m) from Stable

