Moody's downgrades B&G Foods' CFR to B2; outlook is stable

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of B&G Foods, Inc. ("B&G") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD, and the existing senior unsecured notes ratings to B3 from B2. Moody's affirmed the Ba2 ratings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and the senior secured first lien term loan. Moody's also downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation for debt/EBITDA (on Moody's adjusted basis) to remain above 6.0x through 2023 given increased inflationary pressure driven in part by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, which has led to significant price increases on food inputs, energy, and other commodities. Supply chain disruptions are also negatively impacting fill rates and volumes. B&G has increased prices across its portfolio, but these pricing benefits lag the increase in costs resulting in a drag on margins. There is also risk that rising costs for consumers will negatively affect volume and contribute to consumers trading down to lower-priced items such as private label. The downgrade also reflects that B&G's sizable dividend is contributing to negative free cash flow amid lower EBITDA and higher working capital needs and making it difficult for B&G to deleverage. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA of 6.3x at the end of 2023, slightly lower than 6.6x in the LTM period ended April 2, 2022, driven by EBITDA growth and debt repayment funded from equity issuance and positive 2023 free cash flow.

The affirmation of the Ba2 ratings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and the senior secured first lien term loan reflects good collateral coverage and the significant amount of unsecured debt in the capital structure that is effectively subordinate to B&G's secured debt.

The downgrade to SGL-3 from SGL-1 reflects diminishing projected headroom within the financial maintenance covenants and projected negative free cash flow (net of dividends) over the next 12 months that is also contributing to higher revolver utilization.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects B&G's high financial leverage and relatively aggressive financial policies, highlighted by large dividend payments and the periodic use of debt to fund potentially large acquisitions. The rating also reflects B&G's small but improving scale relative to more highly rated industry peers, its acquisitive growth strategy, and earnings vulnerability to higher commodity, energy, freight and labor costs. B&G's willingness to pay a significant dividend (aggregate dividends over the last four fiscal year years has been greater than 100% of its cash from operations less capital expenditures, partially because of significant increases in working capital) limits the company's ability to reduce debt and leverage with internal cash flow generation. B&G's credit profile benefits from relatively high margins, a broad food product portfolio with low cyclical demand volatility, and a largely successful track record of integrating acquisitions.

B&G's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. For the LTM period ended April 2, 2022, free cash flow was negative $71 million, which includes $125 million of dividends and the significant impact from an inventory build, and rising inventory costs. Moody's projects free cash flow (net of dividends) of negative $20 million in 2022, which will likely be funded with equity issuance or a draw on the revolver. Moody's projects free cash flow to improve to approximately $50 million in 2023, driven by EBITDA and working capital improvement. The company's liquidity is supported by an $800 million revolving credit facility ($618 million of unused commitment as of April 2, 2022) that doesn't mature until December 2025 and $41 million in balance sheet cash as of April 2, 2022. Low covenant headroom negatively limits revolver availability to roughly $150-200 million. While there are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan, the revolving credit facility has financial maintenance covenants, including a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio test (net debt-to-EBITDA as defined by the lenders) of 7.0x. The revolving credit facility also contains a covenant requiring the consolidated interest coverage ratio (EBITDA-to-interest) to remain above 1.75x throughout the life of the agreement. Headroom under the net leverage covenant was approximately 0.5x (per the credit agreement defined calculation) at the end of the first quarter, and Moody's projects headroom to remain limited for at least the next two quarters given a seasonal working capital build until the fourth quarter. B&G has no near-term maturities until the $900 million senior notes mature in April 2025. The company also benefits from no mandatory term loan amortization. Also, Moody's believes the company could sell a brand in the future as an alternate source of liquidity if necessary.

B&G's credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). This reflects B&G's moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks as the company relies on many agricultural inputs (including corn, peas, broccoli, oils, and others) which could be affected by climate change. It also reflects B&G's moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

B&G's credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Customer relations and responsible production risks are moderately negative and include B&G's exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, food recalls, and contamination. B&G's brand concentration in Green Giant also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. B&G is also moderately negatively exposed to demographic and societal trends as its portfolio is primarily made up of center of the store categories that have historically generated weak organic growth as consumers have increasingly shifted to fresh products and private label. The lower organic growth profile has driven B&G to invest in innovation and pursue an acquisitive strategy to drive revenue growth. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect B&G's exposure as a food manufacturer.

B&G's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This score reflects B&G's high tolerance for risk, as the company maintains high leverage, pursues aggressively debt financed M&A, and pays a high dividend.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a gradual EBITDA recovery over the next 12 to 18 months as pricing catches up to costs, assuming supply chain and inflationary pressures normalize. Moody's projects that debt-to-EBITDA will decrease to 6.3x by the end of 2023 from 6.6x as of April 2, 2022, driven by EBITDA growth and debt repayment funded from equity issuance and positive 2023 free cash flow.

A rating upgrade could occur if B&G is able to improve operating performance, including higher margins and improved liquidity, highlighted by positive free cash flow generation and increased covenant headroom. B&G would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and retained cash flow-to-net debt above 5% to be upgraded.

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

B&G Foods, Inc. ("B&G", NYSE: BGS) based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a publicly traded manufacturer and distributor of a diverse portfolio of largely branded, shelf-stable food products, many of which have leading regional or national market shares in niche categories. The company also has a significant presence in frozen food following the 2015 acquisition of Green Giant and maintains a small presence in household products. B&G's brands include Green Giant, Le Sueur, Crisco, Ortega, Clabber Girl, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Victoria, Back to Nature, B&G, among others. B&G sells to a diversified customer base including grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, drug stores, the military and other foodservice outlets. B&G generated net sales for the twelve months ended April 2, 2022 of approximately $2.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rupen Doshi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

