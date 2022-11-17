Moody's downgrades B&G Foods' CFR to B3; outlook is stable

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of B&G Foods, Inc. ("B&G") including the company's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD, existing senior secured debt ratings to Ba3 from Ba2, and the existing senior unsecured notes ratings to Caa1 from B3. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation for debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) to remain above 7.0x through 2023, driven by a weaker than expected EBITDA recovery over the next 12-18 months, as well as the liquidity pressure created by limited covenant headroom. Over the last year, B&G has faced significant supply chain disruptions and inflationary cost pressure across food inputs, energy, and other commodities. While these headwinds have moderated, costs remain elevated and supply chains remain fragile. B&G has increased prices across its portfolio, but these pricing benefits have lagged the increase in costs resulting in a drag on profits. Pricing is projected to catch up to costs in the fourth quarter of 2022, but with increasing risk that rising costs for consumers will contribute to consumers trading down to lower-priced items such as private label and continue to negatively affect volumes and manufacturing efficiency.

In the third quarter ended October 1, 2022, B&G's revenue increased by 2.6% compared to the prior year, driven by 14.7% pricing/mix that was put in place to mitigate higher costs, mostly offset by a higher than expected -11.9% volume decline. The volume decline was mainly driven by price elasticity, supply chain challenges in the spices & seasonings business, and declines in Green Giant due to the exit of a low to no profit business in the dollar channel. Service levels have continued to improve in spices & seasonings, and Moody's expects operating performance to improve as B&G regains lost distribution. Moody's views the volume losses related to price elasticity as more of a risk in the upcoming 18 months as B&G's portfolio has high private label penetration and could face more volume pressure if additional pricing is required or consumer budgets tighten further.

In response to weaker operating performance since mid-2021, B&G has focused on reducing leverage and improving free cash flow. On August 23, 2021, B&G entered into an "at-the-market" equity offering program to sell up to 7.5 million shares of common stock. Since the inception of the program, B&G has sold 6.5 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $179 million through the period ended October 1, 2022, with proceeds used primarily for repayment of outstanding amounts on the revolving credit facility that were borrowed to fund a significant cash flow deficit. Moody's does not expect material additional issuance near term given the significant decline in the stock price this year. Additionally, on November 9, 2022, B&G announced a 60% cut to its dividend that will reduce the annual dividend by roughly $80 million in 2023 compared to 2022. The annual dividend will be more manageable for B&G to service at an estimated 40% of cash from operations less capital expenditures in 2023, and more in line with larger food companies that pay dividends. B&G also announced its decision to divest the Back to Nature business (estimated sales of $50 million), and that it is reviewing the portfolio for other strategic asset sales, of which proceeds would likely be used to deleverage the balance sheet. From a financial policy standpoint, the company affirmed its net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target of 4.5x to 5.5x (based on the company's definition), although it is unlikely B&G will achieve that target over the next 18 months.

Moody's views the dividend cut positively from a financial policy and free cash flow perspective, but given Moody's expectation of only modest EBITDA growth in 2023, deleveraging will be slow from an elevated level of 8.2x debt-to-EBITDA for the LTM period ended October 1, 2022 (on a Moody's adjusted basis). Deleveraging benefits of asset sales are also uncertain given challenging market conditions.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects B&G's high financial leverage and relatively aggressive financial policies, highlighted by large dividend payments and the periodic use of debt to fund potentially large acquisitions. The rating also reflects B&G's small scale relative to more highly rated industry peers, its acquisitive growth strategy, and earnings vulnerability to higher commodity, energy, freight, and labor costs. B&G's willingness to pay a significant dividend (aggregate dividends over the last four fiscal year years have been greater than 100% of its cash from operations less capital expenditures, partially because of significant increases in working capital) has limited the company's ability to reduce debt and leverage with internal cash flow generation. In response to weaker operating performance and elevated debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 8.2x for the LTM period ended October 1, 2022 (on a Moody's adjusted basis), B&G announced a 60% cut to its annual dividend on November 9, 2022, which will reduce the annual dividend by roughly $80 million in 2023 compared to 2022. B&G's credit profile benefits from relatively high margins, a broad food product portfolio with low cyclical demand volatility, and a largely successful track record of integrating acquisitions.

B&G's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. For the year-to-date period ended October 1, 2022, free cash flow was negative $165 million, which includes $99 million of dividends and a significant working capital cash outflow driven primarily by higher inventory costs. Moody's projects free cash flow (net of dividends) of positive $20-30 million in the fourth quarter driven by a seasonal working capital cash benefit, resulting in full year projected free cash flow of roughly negative $135-145 million in 2022. Moody's projects free cash flow to turn positive in 2023 to $70-80 million, with the roughly $215 million swing year over year driven by less drag from working capital, lower cash dividends, and a modest EBITDA improvement. The company benefits from no mandatory term loan amortization.

The company's liquidity is supported by $483 million of availability on its $800 million revolving credit facility and $60 million of cash on the balance sheet as of October 1, 2022. Low covenant headroom negatively limits revolver availability to an estimated $50-100 million. While there are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan, the revolving credit facility has financial maintenance covenants, including a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio (EBITDA-to-interest) of 1.75x throughout the life of the agreement and a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio test (net debt-to-EBITDA as defined by the lenders). B&G amended the net leverage covenant in the second quarter of 2022, increasing the maximum net leverage from 7.0x to 7.5x for the quarter ended July 2, 2022, then to 8.0x for the quarter ending October 1, 2022, through the quarter ending September 30, 2023, then decreasing to 7.5x for the quarter ending December 30, 2023, before returning to 7.0x thereafter. Headroom under the net leverage covenant was approximately 0.2x (per the credit agreement defined calculation) at the end of the third quarter ended October 1, 2022 and Moody's projects headroom to remain limited throughout the projection period.

There are no meaningful debt maturities until the $900 million senior notes mature in April 2025. The $800 million revolving credit facility expires in December 2025, but the maturity springs to 90 days prior to the maturity of the 2025 senior notes if the notes are not addressed by that date (January 2025). Moody's believes the company could sell a brand in the future as an alternate source of liquidity if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that B&G will maintain debt-to-EBITDA leverage in the 7-8x range (on a Moody's adjusted basis) over the next 12-18 months, as EBITDA benefits from pricing catching up to costs, and supply chain performance continues to improve. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by its expectation that B&G will generate positive free cash flow as working capital needs are expected to moderate. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company would obtain a covenant amendment if necessary.

A rating upgrade could occur if B&G is able to improve operating performance, including sustained organic revenue growth, higher profitability, and improved liquidity, highlighted by positive free cash flow generation and increased covenant headroom. B&G would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 7.0x.

A rating downgrade could occur if cost pressures, supply chain challenges, or volume declines continue to reduce earnings, liquidity deteriorates, refinancing risk increases, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive. A downgrade could also occur if EBITDA less capital spending-to-interest is sustained below 1.5x, or free cash flow fails to improve meaningfully.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on B&G's rating. The CIS score reflects the weight placed on B&G's aggressive financial strategy as the company operates with high leverage, pursues debt financed M&A, and pays a dividend that limits its ability to pay down debt. B&G is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

B&G's credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on many agricultural inputs (including corn, peas, broccoli, oils, and others) that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. B&G also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future. To manage its environmental impact, B&G is in the process of increasing its landfill diversion rates across its facilities. The company also has various initiatives to increase energy efficiency and limit its contribution to direct and indirect carbon emissions.

B&G's credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. B&G's brand concentration in Green Giant also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. B&G is also moderately negatively exposed to demographic and societal trends as its portfolio is primarily made up of center of the store categories that have historically generated weak organic growth as consumers have increasingly shifted to fresh products and private label. The lower organic growth profile has driven B&G to invest in innovation and pursue an acquisitive strategy to drive revenue growth. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect B&G's exposure as a food manufacturer to protect employees from workplace injuries and from health concerns that could arise from contact with raw materials and chemicals.

B&G's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This reflects B&G's high tolerance for risk, as the company maintains high leverage, pursues debt financed M&A, and pays a dividend that limits financial flexibility. While the company's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target of 4.5x to 5.5x (based on the company's definition) creates some discipline around its capital allocation strategy, it generally operates above that range due to M&A. B&G's strong commitment to its shareholders, as reflected by its relatively high dividend payout, diverts a meaningful portion of its cash flow away from debt reduction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

B&G Foods, Inc. ("B&G", NYSE: BGS) based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a publicly traded manufacturer and distributor of a diverse portfolio of largely branded, shelf-stable food products, many of which have leading regional or national market shares in niche categories. The company also has a significant presence in frozen food following the 2015 acquisition of Green Giant and maintains a small presence in household products. B&G's brands include Green Giant, Le Sueur, Crisco, Ortega, Clabber Girl, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Victoria, Back to Nature, B&G, among others. B&G sells to a diversified customer base including grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, drug stores, the military and other foodservice outlets. B&G generated net sales for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022, of approximately $2.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rupen Doshi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

