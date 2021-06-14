Moody's downgrades BIFM CA Buyer Inc.'s senior secured debt rating to B2 and affirms B3 CFR

Toronto, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to BIFM CA Buyer Inc.'s ("BGIS") proposed $25 million 1st lien delayed draw term loan, downgraded the company's senior secured 1st lien credit facilities to B2 from B1 and affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of BGIS's senior secured 1st lien debt rating to B2 reflects the reduced loss absorption capacity provided by the company's 2nd lien term loan (unrated) after the company upsized its 1st lien term loan by $220 million (to $720 million from $500 million), upsized its 1st lien revolving credit facility by $10 million (to $85 million from $75 million) and issued a $25 million 1st lien delayed draw term loan.

BGIS intends to use most of the proceeds of the proposed $220 million 1st lien term loan upsize (about C$266 million) to fund a C$250 million dividend to the company's private equity sponsor, with the remaining amount funding an acquisition and paying transaction fees.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BGIS's B3 CFR is supported by: (1) good market position in the integrated facilities management business in Canada and Australia where the company generates most of its profit; 2) growing EBITDA, supported organically by the trend towards outsourcing facility management, leading to growth in several regions as well as inorganic growth as the company remains acquisitive; and 3) a good track record with its customers, which include a high number of blue chip and government customers on multiyear contracts, which also provides some revenue stability. The company's credit profile is challenged by: 1) small scale compared to its large international competitors; 2) geographic concentration risks, as customers in Canada and Australia generated around 90% of the company's EBITDA in 2020; 3) negative free cash flow in 2021 that will limit the company's ability to reduce financial leverage over the next 12-18 months; and 4) aggressive financial policies including debt-funded dividends and other shareholder-friendly policies.

BGIS has good liquidity, with sources of around C$250 million to cover about C$20 million of negative free cash flow (excluding the debt funded dividend payment) and around C$9 million of mandatory term loan repayments over the next four quarters. Sources consist of cash of around C$175 million as of March 31, 2021 and around C$74 million available under the company's $85 million (equivalent to around C$107 million less around C$29 million in letters of credit) revolving credit facility due in 2024. BGIS's uses of cash include Moody's estimate of about C$20 million of cash burn in 2021 (primarily driven by net working capital outflows in the first half of 2021), and C$9 million in mandatory debt amortization payments. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing net leverage covenant if revolver drawings exceed a certain threshold, which is not expected to be triggered over the near term (and we expect that if triggered that the company would be in compliance with this covenant). The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

BGIS has two classes of debt — 1st lien credit facilities consisting of a $85 million revolver due in 2024, a $25 million delayed draw term loan due in 2026 and $720 million in term loan due in 2026, all rated B2 — and an unrated C$195 million 2nd lien term loan due in 2027. The rating on the revolver and 1st lien term loans is one notch above the B3 CFR because of priority access to BGIS's Canadian and US assets, as well as the loss absorption cushion provided by the 2nd lien term loan. The rated debt at BGIS is supported by secured upstream guarantees from BGIS's Canadian and US operating subsidiaries (restricted subsidiaries) but no other BGIS operations (restricted non-guarantee subsidiaries, including BGIS Australia). Despite this, BGIS's parent owns those businesses and provides a guarantee of the rated debt that is secured by the stock of subsidiaries.

As a private company, BGIS has less market transparency than its public peers, and is more likely to engage in shareholder-friendly activities, highlighted by the company's planned payment of a debt funded dividend to its private equity sponsors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will record mid-single digit revenue growth and EBITDA expansion, which will enable leverage to decline modestly through the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if the company sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6x (around 7x expected for 2021) and EBITA/Interest above 2x (around 3x expected in 2021). A rating downgrade could be considered if liquidity worsens, possibly due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis, or if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8x (around 7x expected for 2021) and EBITA/Interest below 1x (around 3x expected in 2021). Debt funded dividend payments to its private owner could also lead to a downgrade.

BIFM CA Buyer Inc. owns BGIS, a global provider of integrated facilities management (IFM) services headquartered in Markham, Ontario. BGIS provides facility management, project delivery, energy & sustainability services, asset management, workplace advisory and real estate services to public and private enterprises in North America, the UK and the Asia-Pacific region.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

