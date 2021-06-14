Moody's downgrades BIFM CA Buyer Inc.'s senior secured debt rating to B2 and affirms B3 CFR

Toronto, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to BIFM CA Buyer Inc.'s ("BGIS")
proposed $25 million 1st lien delayed draw term loan, downgraded
the company's senior secured 1st lien credit facilities to B2 from
B1 and affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and
B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook remains
stable.
The downgrade of BGIS's senior secured 1st lien debt rating to B2
reflects the reduced loss absorption capacity provided by the company's
2nd lien term loan (unrated) after the company upsized its 1st lien term
loan by $220 million (to $720 million from $500 million),
upsized its 1st lien revolving credit facility by $10 million (to
$85 million from $75 million) and issued a $25 million
1st lien delayed draw term loan.
BGIS intends to use most of the proceeds of the proposed $220 million
1st lien term loan upsize (about C$266 million) to fund a C$250
million dividend to the company's private equity sponsor,
with the remaining amount funding an acquisition and paying transaction
fees.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Downgrades:
..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank
Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BIFM CA Buyer Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
BGIS's B3 CFR is supported by: (1) good market position in
the integrated facilities management business in Canada and Australia
where the company generates most of its profit; 2) growing EBITDA,
supported organically by the trend towards outsourcing facility management,
leading to growth in several regions as well as inorganic growth as the
company remains acquisitive; and 3) a good track record with its
customers, which include a high number of blue chip and government
customers on multiyear contracts, which also provides some revenue
stability. The company's credit profile is challenged by:
1) small scale compared to its large international competitors; 2)
geographic concentration risks, as customers in Canada and Australia
generated around 90% of the company's EBITDA in 2020; 3) negative
free cash flow in 2021 that will limit the company's ability to reduce
financial leverage over the next 12-18 months; and 4) aggressive
financial policies including debt-funded dividends and other shareholder-friendly
policies.
BGIS has good liquidity, with sources of around C$250 million
to cover about C$20 million of negative free cash flow (excluding
the debt funded dividend payment) and around C$9 million of mandatory
term loan repayments over the next four quarters. Sources consist
of cash of around C$175 million as of March 31, 2021 and
around C$74 million available under the company's $85 million
(equivalent to around C$107 million less around C$29 million
in letters of credit) revolving credit facility due in 2024. BGIS's
uses of cash include Moody's estimate of about C$20 million
of cash burn in 2021 (primarily driven by net working capital outflows
in the first half of 2021), and C$9 million in mandatory
debt amortization payments. The revolving credit facility is subject
to a springing net leverage covenant if revolver drawings exceed a certain
threshold, which is not expected to be triggered over the near term
(and we expect that if triggered that the company would be in compliance
with this covenant). The company has limited ability to generate
liquidity from asset sales.
BGIS has two classes of debt — 1st lien credit facilities consisting
of a $85 million revolver due in 2024, a $25 million
delayed draw term loan due in 2026 and $720 million in term loan
due in 2026, all rated B2 — and an unrated C$195 million
2nd lien term loan due in 2027. The rating on the revolver and
1st lien term loans is one notch above the B3 CFR because of priority
access to BGIS's Canadian and US assets, as well as the loss
absorption cushion provided by the 2nd lien term loan. The rated
debt at BGIS is supported by secured upstream guarantees from BGIS's
Canadian and US operating subsidiaries (restricted subsidiaries) but no
other BGIS operations (restricted non-guarantee subsidiaries,
including BGIS Australia). Despite this, BGIS's parent owns
those businesses and provides a guarantee of the rated debt that is secured
by the stock of subsidiaries.
As a private company, BGIS has less market transparency than its
public peers, and is more likely to engage in shareholder-friendly
activities, highlighted by the company's planned payment of
a debt funded dividend to its private equity sponsors.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
record mid-single digit revenue growth and EBITDA expansion,
which will enable leverage to decline modestly through the next 12 to
18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade could be considered if the company sustains adjusted
Debt/EBITDA below 6x (around 7x expected for 2021) and EBITA/Interest
above 2x (around 3x expected in 2021). A rating downgrade could
be considered if liquidity worsens, possibly due to negative free
cash flow generation on a consistent basis, or if adjusted Debt/EBITDA
is sustained above 8x (around 7x expected for 2021) and EBITA/Interest
below 1x (around 3x expected in 2021). Debt funded dividend payments
to its private owner could also lead to a downgrade.
BIFM CA Buyer Inc. owns BGIS, a global provider of integrated
facilities management (IFM) services headquartered in Markham, Ontario.
BGIS provides facility management, project delivery, energy
& sustainability services, asset management, workplace
advisory and real estate services to public and private enterprises in
North America, the UK and the Asia-Pacific region.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Reid
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653