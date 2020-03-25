Moody's downgrades BMW Bank of North America's long-term bank deposit rating to Aa3 from Aa2 and places ratings on review for downgrade, following actions on the rating for the parent

New York, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
its ratings for BMW Bank of North America (BMW Bank), including
its long-term bank deposit rating to Aa3 from Aa2 and issuer rating
to A3 from A2. The bank's baa2 baseline credit assessment
(BCA), and all long-term ratings, were placed on review
for downgrade, whereas the bank's Prime-1 short-term
bank deposit rating was affirmed.
The downgrade and initiation of the review for further downgrade on BMW
Bank's long-term ratings follows action on the ratings for
BMW Bank's parent Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW,
A2 senior unsecured, review for downgrade). Please see separate
press release dated 25 March 2020.
The review for downgrade of the BCA reflects the rapid deterioration of
the bank's operating condition in recent weeks caused by the coronavirus
pandemic outbreak, which could result in a weaker standalone credit
profile.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and
extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The current situation as well as the significant rise in used car prices
over the last decade place pressure on the credit strengths on the auto
captives, on which Moody's maintains a negative outlook.
Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and
lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12 months.
Moody's notes, however, that the US auto captive finance companies
are moderately well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system
absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected
deterioration of liquidity at the parent level.
In its analysis Moody's incorporates the strategic importance of
captives to their auto affiliates due to their ability to stimulate auto
sales. Auto finance captives are expected to provide a consistent
source of purchase financing to dealers and consumers, thereby aiding
the auto manufacturers in meeting their sales objectives. The reliance
of the auto finance captives on their automotive parents for liquidity
remains high, although an important feature of the auto finance
companies is their ultimate reliance on consumers and dealers to regularly
make monthly payments on their loans or leases thereby partially reducing
debt outstanding on the asset-backed securitization pools used
by the auto captives for a portion of the loans and leases.
To the extent that capital markets with respect to the unsecured and secured
funding contract, captives will have to reduce the new origination
volumes although it will be to the disadvantage of the parent as the parent
aims to originate new sales once the environment stabilizes.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: BMW Bank of North America
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to a2 from a1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to A1(cr) from Aa3(cr); Placed Under Review for further
Downgrade
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1; Placed Under Review for
further Downgrade
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Downgraded to A2 from A1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to A3
from A2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade, Rating
Under Review from Stable
.... LT Bank Deposits, Downgraded to
Aa3 from Aa2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade, Rating
Under Review from Stable
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: BMW Bank of North America
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1(cr)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BMW Bank of North America
.... ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BMW Bank of North America
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The one-notch downgrade and placement on review for downgrade of
BMW Bank's long-term ratings were prompted by actions taken on
the ratings for its ultimate parent BMW's. BMW's weaker credit
profile will have negative implications for BMW Bank's access to funding
and its financing volumes. Moody's ratings of BMW Bank reflect
a very high expectation of support from the BMW Group. Moody's
believes that BMW Bank plays an important role in helping BMW achieve
its sales objectives in the key US auto market. The expectation
of support is demonstrated by agreements from BMW Financial Services NA,
LLC (BMW Financial Services), BMW Bank's immediate parent,
to indemnify the bank for certain auto portfolio losses.
Moody's will review BMW Bank's baa2 BCA and assess the impact of
the coronavirus pandemic spread on its relatively strong credit profile.
The bank's good asset quality and solid profitability benefit from its
practice of selling lower quality auto loans and leases to its immediate
parent, BMW Financial Services. The lack of a core deposits
and dependence on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding,
primarily brokered CDs, are constraints on the bank's credit profile.
Moody's estimates that as a result of the one-notch downgrade,
the company's cost of debt funding will increase, resulting in narrower
finance margins. Additional credit challenges include BMW Bank's
exposure to the performance trends of its parent. Affiliate support
currently raises BMW Bank's baa2 BCA by three notches to an adjusted BCA
of a2.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important
role in Moody's assessment of BMW Bank's credit quality. As its
relationship with BMW is key to its business, the environmental
considerations are closely aligned to those of BMW. While the environmental
challenges related to tightening emissions regulations in key global markets
may not affect BMW's near-term profitability, they
could weigh on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally
in the longer term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns
regarding BMW Bank's governance.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The review for downgrade indicates that upgrades of the BCA and ratings
are unlikely over the next 12-18 months.
The BCA could be confirmed if Moody's were to assess that the bank
could mitigate the challenges from deteriorating operating conditions,
with limited credit quality deterioration, maintaining its strong
capitalization and profitability, and preserving its liquidity.
The ratings could be confirmed upon conclusion of the review, if
the ratings for BMW are confirmed.
The BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a high probability
of stark deterioration in credit quality, if capitalization and
profitability were to weaken materially from their current strong levels
and if the bank's funding and liquidity profile were to deteriorate.
A downgrade of ultimate parent BMW AG or deterioration of Moody's
assessment of the probability of affiliate support would result in a downgrade
of BMW Bank's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
