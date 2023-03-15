Moody's downgrades BRF S.A. ratings to Ba3; outlook is stable

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of BRF S.A. (BRF) and the ratings on its senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable for all ratings.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BRF S.A.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Global Notes due 2023, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....SR Global Notes due 2024, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Global Notes due 2030, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....SR Global Notes due 2050, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BRF S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of BRF ratings to Ba3 reflects the persistent weaknesses in credit metrics, in particular margins, leverage and interest coverage, as a consequence of challenging market conditions and higher input costs. The company's management has implemented erratic strategies in recent years that did not translate into improved performance. Although Moody's believes that the new management appointed by Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Marfrig) will be able to turnaround the operations over time, there are significant challenges that can delay a more substantial recovery in performance, including the fierce competition in the domestic market at a time of weaker consumption trends in Brazil, as well as the risk of bird flu reaching Brazil, which could materially affect the poultry industry's ability to maintain production, at the same time that it impacts costs and Brazil's position in international trade.

BRF ratings remains supported by its strong business profile and leadership in both processed foods in Brazil and global poultry exports. The company's good liquidity and comfortable debt amortization schedule also support the Ba3 ratings. With BRL8.5 billion in cash at the end of 2022, BRF covers all its debt obligations through 2026.

Offsetting these positive attributes are the relatively low geographic diversity in terms of production footprint, as most of BRF's plants and production facilities are in Brazil, and heavy concentration in poultry, which makes the company strongly exposed to grain prices and currency volatility, given the large share of exports in revenues.

The stable outlook indicates that Moody's does not expect to see further deterioration in credit metrics during 2023. A gradual recovery in key markets, combined with expected operational efficiencies, better working capital management and moderation in grain prices could bring some improvement to credit metrics in the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that BRF will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months and that the company will maintain its financial discipline on capital allocation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

As a major poultry and pork producer, BRF is less exposed than beef producers to deforestation risk than its Brazilian peers that primarily produce beef. Protein producers in Brazil are facing increasing scrutiny from major stakeholders related to cattle raising linked to deforestation of the Amazon and other biomes. BRF maintains a sustainable grain purchasing policy to avoid links with deforestation. Moreover, traceability of grains and compliance of the supply chain with social standards are relevant considerations for BRF's credit profile relative to its exposure to social risk factors. Exposure to governance risks are primarily related to the constant changes in management, management credibility and track record, with uncertainties related to the effective control of Marfrig and its role in the company's strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered in case of significant improvement in operating performance and margins, with BRF showing a resilient performance regardless the underlying macroeconomic environment and consumption patterns in key markets. An upward rating movement would require BRF to maintain a strong liquidity position and improve credit metrics, with leverage, measured by total adjusted debt/EBITDA improving towards 3.5x or below, and CFO/debt trending towards 20%.

A downgrade could result from a deterioration in BRF's operating performance and liquidity, with weaker cash flow limiting the company's ability reduce leverage. Quantitatively, a downgrade could also occur if total adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 4x on a sustained basis and CFO/debt stays below 15% on a prolonged basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BRF S.A. (BRF) is one of the largest food conglomerates globally and posted consolidated net revenue of BRL53.8 billion ($10.2 billion, considering average exchange rate) for the full year 2022. The company operates 44 plants, 54 distribution centers and two innovation centers in the world. BRF exports to more than 150 countries and has a leading position in global poultry exports.

