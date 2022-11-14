Moody's downgrades BW Gas & Convenience's CFR to B2; outlook is negative

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC ("BW Gas & Convenience") including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and its senior secured bank credit facility rating to B2 from B1. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's forecast that BW Gas & Convenience's debt/EBITDA will exceed its downgrade factor of above 5.0x through the end of 2023 as a result of governance considerations, most notably aggressive financial strategies including higher than expected debt levels and lower than expected liquidity. The company used its revolver to fund growth capex resulting in debt/EBITDA remaining elevated at 6.2x for the trailing 12 months ending June 30, 2022. Moody's forecasts leverage improving to below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months based on the company's continued solid operating performance as well as the incremental contribution to earnings as result of the 2022 capital spending on new locations and raze and rebuilds. However, Moody's expects credit metrics will be maintained at levels appropriate for the B2 rating level as the company's financial strategies prioritize rapid growth over debt repayment.

The negative outlook reflects BW Gas & Convenience's weakened liquidity that is solely reliant on cash balances as a result of the very high level of borrowings under its $125 million revolving credit facility that were used to finance its 2022 capital spending.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BW Gas & Convenience's B2 CFR is constrained by its small scale in terms of number of stores and absolute levels of EBITDA. With just over 400 stores, the company is one of the smaller rated convenience stores. The company's small size and concentration in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma exposes it to regional economic swings. The rating also considers BW Gas & Convenience's weakened but still adequate liquidity following the heavy use of its revolver to fund its 2022 project spending which has left the company solely reliant on its cash balances for its liquidity. It has also resulted leverage remaining higher than Moody's expectations. The rating also reflects governance considerations related to BW Gas & Convenience's private equity ownership.

The company's credit profile benefits from its position in the stable convenience store industry, its good merchandise gross profit margins, good mix shift toward higher margin diesel sales resulting in higher cents per gallon margin on its overall fuel sales relative to the industry. BW Gas & Convenience's gross profit mix of merchandise (58%) vs fuel sales (42%) provides stability from volatile fuel pricing and is expected to improve gross profit margins. The company also benefits from owning a significant portion of its stores and related real estate.

BW Gas & Convenience has adequate liquidity which has been hampered by high project spending funded by revolver draws and cash. As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately $30 million of cash and no availability under its $125 million revolver expiring in 2026. The credit agreement contains a springing total net leverage financial maintenance covenant (as defined) of 5.0x that is tested if there is 25% drawn. We expect the covenant will continue to be tested, however, there will be adequate cushion over the next 12 to 18 months. The company also owns a significant portion of its convenience store real estate portfolio providing them with a material source of alternate liquidity.

Moody's has revised BW Gas & Convenience's Credit Impact Score to a CIS-5 from a CIS-4 and its governance issuer profile score to a G-5 from a G-4 reflecting that its financial strategies have had a very highly negative impact on the company's liquidity and have resulted in increased debt levels and leverage remaining high. BW Gas & Convenience continues to face a highly negative exposure to environmental risks mainly related to carbon transition as about 40% of its earnings are generated from the sale of fuel. BW Gas & Convenience also continues to face highly negative exposure to social risks mainly driven by increasing demographic & societal pressures which may impact future fuel demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be revised to stable should the company improve its liquidity. Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely, however, ratings could be upgraded if the company's debt/EBITDA was maintained below 5.0x and EBIT/interest expense above 2.0x. An upgrade would also require good liquidity including ample availability on its revolver and the expectation that project spending would be funded through operating cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity does not improve in the near-term. The ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was maintained above 6.5x or EBIT/interest was sustained below 1.25x.

Fort Worth, Texas-based BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC, through its operating subsidiaries, operates just over 400 convenience stores in 9 states primarily in the Midwest and southern US under the Yesway and Allsup's banners. It is privately owned by Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC. Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, approximated $2.05 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matt Furbish

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

