Moody's downgrades BW NHHC Holdco's CFR to Caa3; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of BW NHHC Holdco, Inc. (dba Elara Caring) including the Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa2 and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien senior secured bank credit facility to Caa2 from Caa1 and affirmed the Ca rating on the second lien senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the ratings reflects Moody's view that Elara Caring's capital structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable and the probability of a default, by way of a distressed exchange remains high. Moody's forecasts liquidity to further weaken over the next year as Elara is required to repay up to $23 million in Medicare advance payments and employer tax deferrals and interest expense will no longer PIK on the $225 million 1.5 Lien Term Loan (in 2019, Elara Caring exchanged most of its second lien term loan for a 1.5 junior lien PIK loan maturing in November 2025). Additionally, Elara Caring faces near term headwinds with labor pressures, rising interest costs, and ongoing integration challenges. Elara continues to face challenges controlling costs and improving referrals nearly four years after the merger of Jordan Health and Great Lakes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the default probability is high and appropriately captured at the current rating level.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ca (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.'s (Elara Caring) Caa3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by the company's weak liquidity position and very high financial leverage. Adjusted debt/EBITDA for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2021 has increased to 15 times partly due to a slower recovery in the top-line from sales force issues failing to improve referrals, as well as intensifying labor pressures. Further, the increasing debt balances due to the PIK interest will make it increasingly challenging to reduce leverage over time. The rating is also constrained by the company's high exposure to Medicare and Medicaid and longer-term risks associated with changes to the way that the government pays for post-acute and in-home services.

The rating is supported by a good long-term demand outlook for the company's services for at-home care. Government and private insurance companies are increasingly looking for ways to manage patients in their home, which is the lowest cost care setting. Further, the industry benefits from very low capital requirements.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the default probability is high and appropriately captured at the current rating level.

Moody's views Elara Caring's liquidity as weak over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's cash balance was $56 million as of September 30, 2021. However, Moody's expects Elara's cash balance to decline through 2022, as government funds are repaid and interest costs on the company's debt rise. Further, the company's $75 million revolving credit facility, which expires in May 2023, is restricted to a 35% maximum draw. There is currently nothing outstanding on the revolver as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the company's first lien net leverage covenant was 11.2 times, above the 8 times maximum allowed for the quarter if the revolver had been drawn. The maximum first lien net leverage will step down to 7 times in Q1 2022 and 6.5 times in Q2 2022 and thereafter, which will further restrict liquidity in 2022, limiting capacity available on the revolving credit facility.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating. Social risks are primarily associated with the company's exposure to reimbursement changes. Home health is subject to rising social and regulatory risk as government and other payors seek ways to reduce overall healthcare costs in the US. The company is also exposed to wage inflation, particularly as it must maintain a large workforce of both skilled and unskilled labor. With respect to governance risks, Elara Caring exhibits an aggressive financial policy, with very high financial leverage and private equity sponsor ownership. The company has had a poor track record of integration, execution and cash flow management since the merger. The Company has changed its management team to address some of these challenges but has not seen much progress in part due to challenges outside of their control related to the pandemic and labor pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Elara Caring substantially improves operating performance and materially reduces leverage to a more sustainable level. The company would need to resolve both its integration and workforce issues and see top line growth return. A material improvement in liquidity could also lead to an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Elara Caring experiences further operating or cash flow disruption. Material changes to Medicare and/or Medicaid reimbursement could result in a downgrade. Further rising likelihood of debt impairment would also lead to a rating downgrade.

Elara Caring provides skilled home health, personal care and hospice services, primarily to Medicare and Medicaid patients. The company has revenue of about $950 million as of September 30, 2021. The company is privately owned by Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC and Kelso & Company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021

