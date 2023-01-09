Moody's downgrades BW NHHC Holdco's PDR to D-PD, affirms Caa3 CFR, outlook is stable

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.'s (dba Elara Caring or "Elara") Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD and affirmed the Caa3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) following the closing of the company's debt capital restructuring. Moody's downgraded the PDR to D-PD as the rating agency considers the restructuring transaction to be a distressed exchange. In a few business days, Moody's will upgrade Elara Caring's PDR to Caa3-PD, consistent with the probability of default expectation embedded in the Caa3 CFR. Moody's assigned B3 ratings to Elara Caring's new senior secured revolving credit facility and super senior secured first-out term loan. The rating agency also assigned a Ca rating to the new super senior secured second-out term loan and a C rating to the new super senior secured third-out term loan. In addition, Moody's downgraded the senior secured second lien term loan rating to C from Ca. The outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows the December 21, 2022 out-of-court debt recapitalization transaction where Elara Caring issued new super senior first-out, second-out, third-out term loans, along with a new revolving credit facility. In the transaction, holders of the first lien senior secured term loan ($630 million outstanding, maturing May 2025) exchanged into a new $631 million super senior second-out term loan which matures in January 2026. The 1.5 lien term loan holders ($231 million outstanding, not rated, maturing November 2025) exchanged for a new $238 million super senior third-out term loan which matures in November 2026. Moody's considers this transaction to be a distressed exchange, which is a default under the rating agency's definition. In addition, the $75 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility (undrawn at the time of transaction close) was replaced by a new $50 million revolving credit facility. The Caa2 ratings on the former first lien term loan and revolving credit facility were unchanged and will be withdrawn.

Governance risk is a consideration in the rating action given that the debt recapitalization transaction is considered a distressed exchange and therefore a default. Elara Caring has a history of completing distressed debt exchanges which has negative implications for creditors as it relates to financial strategy and risk management.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

Assignments:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Secured First-Out Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Secured Second-Out Term Loan, Assigned Ca (LGD4)

....Backed Senior Secured Third-Out Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BW NHHC Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elara Caring's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage and weak liquidity position. Moody's calculates Elara Caring's pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA at approximately 18 times. Further, increasing debt balances due to the payment-in-kind (PIK) interest will make it increasingly challenging for the company to reduce leverage over time. The rating is also constrained by the company's high exposure to Medicare and Medicaid and longer-term risks associated with changes to the way that the government pays for post-acute and in-home services.

The rating is supported by a good long-term demand outlook for the company's services for at-home care, driven by aging demographics and patient preference for care at home. Government payors and private insurance companies are continuously looking for ways to manage patients in their home, which is the lower cost of care setting. Further, the industry benefits from very low capital requirements.

Moody's views Elara Caring's liquidity as weak over the next 12 months. The company's pro forma cash balance was approximately $121 million, of which $50 million is held in escrow for permitted acquisitions. However, Moody's expects Elara's cash balance to decline through 2023, as cash interest expense on the company's debt remains high. Further, the company's new $50 million revolving credit facility, which expires in October 2025, will be restricted by approximately $19 million due to letters of credit. Pro forma for the debt recapitalization transaction, the revolver remains undrawn. Elara Caring will be subject to a consolidated first and second lien leverage ratio of no more than 17.26 times through June 30, 2024. Moody's expects Elara Caring to maintain adequate cushion under this covenant.

The B3 ratings on Elara Caring's $50 million revolving credit facility and approximately $125 million super senior first out term loan reflect their first priority position with respect to the $631 million super senior second out term loan (rated Ca), $238 million super senior third out term loan (rated C), the fourth-out term loan (not rated), the fifth-out term loan (not rated), the $114 million sixth-out term loan (not rated) and the $10 million second lien term loan (rated C). The Ca rating on the new super senior second out term loan, as well as the C rating on the new super senior third out term loan and existing second lien term loan reflect the very weak expected recovery in a default scenario.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Elara Caring's financial leverage will remain very high over the next 12 to 18 months increasing the probability of default.

ESG considerations are material to Elara Caring's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-5, Very Highly Negative. Elara Caring faces very highly negative governance risk exposures, reflected in the G-5 score. Elara Caring has a history of completing distressed debt exchange transactions that have negative implications for creditors. Elara Caring exhibits an aggressive financial policy, with very high financial leverage and private equity sponsor ownership. The company has had a poor track record of integration, execution and cash flow management since the merger. The Company has changed its management team to address some of these challenges but has not seen much progress in part due to challenges outside of their control related to the pandemic and labor pressures. In addition, Elara Caring has highly negative exposures to social risks, reflected in the S-4 score. Social risks are primarily associated with the company's exposure to reimbursement changes. Home health is subject to rising social and regulatory risk as government and other payors seek ways to reduce overall healthcare costs in the U.S. The company is also exposed to wage inflation, particularly as it must maintain a large workforce of both skilled and unskilled labor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Elara Caring substantially improves operating performance and materially reduces leverage to a more sustainable level. The company would need to resolve its operational issues and see consistent earnings growth return. A material improvement in liquidity could also lead to an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Elara Caring experiences further operating or cash flow disruption. Material negative changes to Medicare and/or Medicaid reimbursement could result in a downgrade. Further rising likelihood of debt impairment could also lead to a rating downgrade.

Elara Caring provides skilled home health, personal care and hospice services, primarily to Medicare and Medicaid patients. The company has revenue of about $928 million as of September 30, 2022. The company is privately owned by Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC and Kelso & Company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Locker

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

