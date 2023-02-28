Moody's downgrades Balder's senior unsecured ratings to Ba1, stable outlook

Stockholm, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a new long term corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 to Fastighets AB Balder (Balder) and subsequently downgraded its senior unsecured bond ratings to Ba1 from Baa3 as well as its junior subordinated notes rating to Ba3 from Ba2. Balder is one of the largest real estate companies in the Nordics. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

Moody's has withdrawn Balder's long term issuer rating of Baa3 following its downgrade to Ba1, as per the rating agency's practice for corporates with non-investment-grade ratings.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. This rating action concludes the review initiated on 18 October 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR RATING DOWNGRADE

Today's downgrade of Balder's ratings reflects Moody's expectation of continued pressure on Balder's key credit metrics, in particular on the group's fixed charge cover and loan to value leverage. Continued high inflation and central banks response by rising rates is increasing the cost of funding for Balder, considering that the group has a material portion of its debt on floating rate terms. We hence forecast the group's EBITDA/interest coverage (as defined by Moody's) to reduce to below 3x from approximately 3.5 x (based on external interest expense) in December 2022 over the coming quarters. Balder's stand-alone effective leverage at 53.2% (consolidated including Sato at 51.1%) as of Q4 2022 is high at this point in the cycle compared to the levels expected for its previous Baa3 rating and also when compared to peers leaving little room to withstand market value declines of its property portfolio. We do not expect Balder at this point to carry out any meaningful deleveraging actions, such as large-scale disposals or significant equity raises.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

We acknowledge that Balder has recently taken several credit positive measures to manage its liquidity profile. This includes the issuance of a EUR480 million convertible bond maturing in 2028, the issuance of SEK 1.8 billion of equity to manage the EUR350 million hybrid call in March this year (of which EUR320 million outstanding), as well as additional bank and bond refinancing activity. As a result, we believe the group's liquidity profile is adequate, covering refinancing needs for more than 18 months now.

Moody's expects operating performance to remain solid in Q1 2023 and over the coming quarters with further net rental growth, because of inflation linked rents in a material part of the portfolio, or the ability to renegotiate rents. However, these improvements will in Moody's view not be sufficient to offset pressure from higher funding costs in 2023.

In this respect, we also stress that the group's operating performance can be impacted by lower dividend income from its high share of investments in associated companies and joint ventures. The long term value of these investments adds complexity and uncertainty to Balder's financial profile, as well as potentially the need for equity injections.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is adequate for the next 18 months. Balder has addressed refinancing risk and used the proceeds of the SEK 1.8 billion rights to pay down 50% of the upcoming hybrid. It has also reverted to secured borrowing and refinanced SEK 5.0 billion in bonds and obtained term loans and RCFs of SEK 8.9 billion during Q4 2022 and year to date. The maturities of new bank loans remain on the short side at between 2.25 and 3.25 years. Balder also recently issued a EUR 480 million convertible bond with a coupon of 3.50%. The convertible bond will not receive any equity credit per Moody´s criteria but is still credit positive considering the longer maturity of 5 years, its unsecured nature, and lower coupon compared to standard senior unsecured debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Our assessment of the group's highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-IPS 4), and their highly negative impact on Balder's rating (CIS-4) remains unchanged. In this tight market environment investors' focus on those risks could increase, reducing Balder's access to market. Balder's complex group structure can create transparency challenges around asset quality, performance, and potential financial liabilities, as well as impact the predictability of cash flows. The complex group structure is reflected by sizeable investments and joint ventures which are in part fully consolidated (giving rise to sizeable minority interest), in part equity- consolidated. Moreover in some instances these assets have no linkage with the real estate industry such as the sizeable stake in Collector Bank, or the ownership of car dealerships that are operated by Hedin Bil, a company that is partly owned by the majority shareholder of Balder. In addition, we note the concentrated ownership and effective control by the CEO and majority shareholder, and his key role in determining the group's strategy and financial planning, including some appetite for leverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that value and earnings-based leverage metrics will hover between 50-55% and around or below 14x. EBITDA/interest expense is expected reduce to around 2.6-2.7x in the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also considers that occupier markets remain robust through 2023 with no material pressure on like-for-like rents and occupancy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade may occur if

- A rating upgrade is unlikely at this stage and will require a track record of strong operating performance including decreasing vacancy and continued and significant like-for-like rental growth ahead of inflation-linked adjustments

- In addition, an upgrade could result from Balder achieving and sustaining leverage, as measured by total debt/gross assets of 45% and a corresponding decline in debt/ EBITDA towards 10x.

- Visibility that fixed charge cover remains well above 3.0x considering longer term higher interest rates

- Improved corporate governance through reducing the complex organisation structure and focus on multiyear rental cashflow rather than dividends

A rating downgrade may occur if

- A deterioration in operating performance or a sharp weakening in property market fundamentals

- Fixed charge coverage declines below 2.5x

- Debt/Assets developing towards 55%

- Risk of significant cash leakage or challenges around predictability of cash flows are exacerbated by intra-group transactions with joint ventures and associates, or with transactions with other entities owned or controlled by the main shareholder

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Fastighets AB Balder

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fastighets AB Balder

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Fastighets AB Balder

.... Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fastighets AB Balder

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents:YES

c.With Access to Management:YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

