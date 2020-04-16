Moody's downgrades Balta's CFR to B3, negative outlook

Stockholm, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of LSF9 Balta Issuer S.a r.l. (Balta) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time Moody's downgraded the senior secured notes issued by Balta to Caa1 from B2, reflecting the change in the mix of debt and the subordination of these notes to the fully drawn senior secured revolving credit facilities (RCF). The outlook on all ratings was maintained at negative.

Balta was already weakly positioning in the previous B2 rating category and the operational challenges that the company will face over the next few months due to the coronavirus outbreak will have a significant negative impact on its financial metrics. The negative outlook, reflects the uncertainties regarding the length and severity of the outbreak and the challenges that Balta may face in refinancing its near-term debt maturities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Balta's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary products, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Today's action reflects the impact on Balta of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Balta' credit quality was already negatively affected in 2019 from the challenges faced in its rug segment. While this was partially offset by the strong performance in its commercial and residential segments, the company's profitability continued to decline. This was largely due to unfavourable mix effects in the rugs business, higher costs incurred in the US e-commerce segment and investments made in its NEXT program. As a consequence, Balta's adjusted EBITDA on a like-for-like basis declined by 7.4% despite an organic revenue growth of 2.6%.

The current market environment is expected to result in a sharp decline in Balta's revenue in at least the next three months due to demand disruptions caused by the outbreak. Job losses as a result of the coronavirus crisis could also lead to cutbacks in discretionary consumer spending, which could lower the demand even after the stabilization of the outbreak. The rapid decline in revenue is expected to have a significant impact on Balta's profitability in Q2, increasing the risk of a covenant breach in the near term. Moody's recognises that the company is taking extensive measures to reduce the impact on its earnings and liquidity. The company temporarily closed five of its production plants and is reducing its fixed costs and capital spending. It is difficult to assess the full impact that the current pandemic will have on Balta performance in 2020 due to the high uncertainty of the length and severity of the spread. We assumed a revenue decline of around 25% in 2020 with Moody's-adjusted gross leverage expected to increase to around 10x from 5.6x in 2019.

The B3 rating is also constrained by the company's (i) relatively small scale and limited product and end-market diversification; (ii) exposure to the cyclical new construction market, with generally low revenues visibility; and (iii) some geographic and customer concentration.

These constraints are partially offset by Balta's (i) market leading positions in most of its products, particularly in its key markets in Germany, UK and France; (ii) high share of renovation and redecoration business, which tends to be less cyclical compared to new construction; (3) long-standing relationships with its key customers; and (4) solid manufacturing and distribution footprint, enabling customer proximity and limiting transportation costs.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Balta's operating performance is expected to be materially impacted by the pandemic.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Balta's liquidity profile to be adequate, although it is expected to weaken due to the disruption caused by the outbreak. The company has access to around €90 million of cash on balance sheet at the end of March 2020, including fully drawn RCFs of $18 million and €61 million. The latter has one springing net leverage covenant tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 30%. The company also has access to non-recourse factoring lines. Moody's believes that these sources of liquidity should cover the seasonality of working capital and capex needs. However Moody's expects that the company may need to obtain an amendment for its springing covenant in 2020. The near-term debt maturities also poses significant risks to its liquidity profile. Moody's expects that the company will proactively address these upcoming maturities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Balta's debt capital structure comprises (i) outstanding €235 million senior secured notes due in September 2022, (ii) a €61 million super senior secured RCF due in September 2021, which benefits from the same guarantor and collateral package as the notes, and (iii) a $18 million legacy borrowing base facility in favour of BPS Parent, Inc., the indirect parent company of Bentley, due in January 2022. The B3-PD is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% recovery rate as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The senior secured notes rated Caa1 are contractually subordinated to the RCFs (not rated). The €35 million senior term loan facilities due in September 2020 have been fully repaid in January 2020 following the sale and leaseback of two of Balta's Belgium production plants.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increased refinancing risks of Balta's near-term debt maturities in a challenging market environment and the uncertainties regarding the length and severity of the outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be further downgraded if (i) a resolution of upcoming debt maturities reduces its available liquidity, or results in a distressed exchange of debt; (ii) the company's operating performance remains under pressure with Moody's adjusted EBIT margin sustainably below 5%; (iii) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would sustainably exceed 6.5x; and (iv) free cash flow remains negative for a prolonged period.

Albeit unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company (i) improves its operating performance with Moody's adjusted EBIT margin increasing sustainably above 5%; (ii) reduces Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 5.5x on a sustainable basis; and (iii) shows a track record of positive free cash flow generation. The successful refinancing of its 2021 and 2022 debt maturities could also put positive pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Sint-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium, Balta is one of the leading manufacturers of soft-flooring products, including rugs for the consumer home furnishing market, as well as broadloom and carpet tiles for both the residential and commercial construction markets. In 2019, Balta generated around €671 million in revenue and €74 million of company adjusted EBITDA.

