Moody's downgrades Balta's CFR to B3, negative outlook

Stockholm, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of LSF9 Balta Issuer S.a r.l.
(Balta) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD
from B2-PD. At the same time Moody's downgraded the senior
secured notes issued by Balta to Caa1 from B2, reflecting the change
in the mix of debt and the subordination of these notes to the fully drawn
senior secured revolving credit facilities (RCF). The outlook on
all ratings was maintained at negative.
Balta was already weakly positioning in the previous B2 rating category
and the operational challenges that the company will face over the next
few months due to the coronavirus outbreak will have a significant negative
impact on its financial metrics. The negative outlook, reflects
the uncertainties regarding the length and severity of the outbreak and
the challenges that Balta may face in refinancing its near-term
debt maturities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Balta's credit profile, including
its exposure to discretionary products, have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Today's action reflects the impact on Balta of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Balta' credit quality was already negatively affected in 2019 from the
challenges faced in its rug segment. While this was partially offset
by the strong performance in its commercial and residential segments,
the company's profitability continued to decline. This was
largely due to unfavourable mix effects in the rugs business, higher
costs incurred in the US e-commerce segment and investments made
in its NEXT program. As a consequence, Balta's adjusted EBITDA
on a like-for-like basis declined by 7.4%
despite an organic revenue growth of 2.6%.
The current market environment is expected to result in a sharp decline
in Balta's revenue in at least the next three months due to demand
disruptions caused by the outbreak. Job losses as a result of the
coronavirus crisis could also lead to cutbacks in discretionary consumer
spending, which could lower the demand even after the stabilization
of the outbreak. The rapid decline in revenue is expected to have
a significant impact on Balta's profitability in Q2, increasing
the risk of a covenant breach in the near term. Moody's recognises
that the company is taking extensive measures to reduce the impact on
its earnings and liquidity. The company temporarily closed five
of its production plants and is reducing its fixed costs and capital spending.
It is difficult to assess the full impact that the current pandemic will
have on Balta performance in 2020 due to the high uncertainty of the length
and severity of the spread. We assumed a revenue decline of around
25% in 2020 with Moody's-adjusted gross leverage expected
to increase to around 10x from 5.6x in 2019.
The B3 rating is also constrained by the company's (i) relatively small
scale and limited product and end-market diversification;
(ii) exposure to the cyclical new construction market, with generally
low revenues visibility; and (iii) some geographic and customer concentration.
These constraints are partially offset by Balta's (i) market leading positions
in most of its products, particularly in its key markets in Germany,
UK and France; (ii) high share of renovation and redecoration business,
which tends to be less cyclical compared to new construction; (3)
long-standing relationships with its key customers; and (4)
solid manufacturing and distribution footprint, enabling customer
proximity and limiting transportation costs.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Balta's operating performance is expected
to be materially impacted by the pandemic.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Balta's liquidity profile to be adequate, although
it is expected to weaken due to the disruption caused by the outbreak.
The company has access to around €90 million of cash on balance sheet
at the end of March 2020, including fully drawn RCFs of $18
million and €61 million. The latter has one springing net
leverage covenant tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 30%.
The company also has access to non-recourse factoring lines.
Moody's believes that these sources of liquidity should cover the
seasonality of working capital and capex needs. However Moody's
expects that the company may need to obtain an amendment for its springing
covenant in 2020. The near-term debt maturities also poses
significant risks to its liquidity profile. Moody's expects
that the company will proactively address these upcoming maturities.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Balta's debt capital structure comprises (i) outstanding €235 million
senior secured notes due in September 2022, (ii) a €61 million
super senior secured RCF due in September 2021, which benefits from
the same guarantor and collateral package as the notes, and (iii)
a $18 million legacy borrowing base facility in favour of BPS Parent,
Inc., the indirect parent company of Bentley, due in
January 2022. The B3-PD is at the same level as the CFR,
reflecting the use of a 50% recovery rate as is typical for transactions
including both bonds and bank debt. The senior secured notes rated
Caa1 are contractually subordinated to the RCFs (not rated). The
€35 million senior term loan facilities due in September 2020 have
been fully repaid in January 2020 following the sale and leaseback of
two of Balta's Belgium production plants.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the increased refinancing risks of Balta's
near-term debt maturities in a challenging market environment and
the uncertainties regarding the length and severity of the outbreak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be further downgraded if (i) a resolution of upcoming
debt maturities reduces its available liquidity, or results in a
distressed exchange of debt; (ii) the company's operating performance
remains under pressure with Moody's adjusted EBIT margin sustainably
below 5%; (iii) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would
sustainably exceed 6.5x; and (iv) free cash flow remains negative
for a prolonged period.
Albeit unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded
if the company (i) improves its operating performance with Moody's
adjusted EBIT margin increasing sustainably above 5%; (ii)
reduces Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 5.5x on a
sustainable basis; and (iii) shows a track record of positive free
cash flow generation. The successful refinancing of its 2021 and
2022 debt maturities could also put positive pressure on the ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Sint-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium,
Balta is one of the leading manufacturers of soft-flooring products,
including rugs for the consumer home furnishing market, as well
as broadloom and carpet tiles for both the residential and commercial
construction markets. In 2019, Balta generated around €671
million in revenue and €74 million of company adjusted EBITDA.
Nathalie Tuszewski
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
