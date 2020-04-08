Moody's downgrades Banco Azteca's deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Banco Azteca, S.A. Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Related Research Credit Opinion: Banco Azteca, S.A.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Banco Azteca, S.A.: Update following upgrade to Baa3, outlook changed to stable Rating Action: Moody's withdraws Grupo Elektra's Ba3 rating Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Banco Azteca, S.A. Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Banco Azteca´s ratings, outlook changed to stable Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Banco Azteca's deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative 08 Apr 2020 Mexico, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ba1, from Baa3, the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Banco Azteca, S.A., and changed the outlook on the ratings to negative from stable. The bank's long-term Mexican national scale deposit rating was downgraded to A1.mx, from Aa3.mx, while the short-term Mexican national scale deposit rating was affirmed at MX-1. Moody's also downgraded the bank's standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba3, from ba2. In addition, the rating agency downgraded Banco Azteca's short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Not Prime, from Prime-3. At the same, the bank's long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments were downgrade to Baa3(cr) and Prime-3(cr), from Baa2(cr) and Prime-2(cr), respectively. The following ratings and assessments were downgraded: Banco Azteca, S.A. (820150724) . Baseline credit assessment to ba3, from ba2 . Adjusted baseline credit assessment to ba3, from ba2 . Long-term global local currency deposit rating to Ba1, from Baa3; outlook changed to negative, from stable . Short-term global local currency deposit rating to Not Prime, from Prime-3 . Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating to Ba1, from Baa3; outlook changed to negative, from stable . Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating to Not Prime, from Prime-3 . Long-term Mexican National Scale deposit rating to A1.mx, from Aa3.mx . Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Baa3(cr), from Baa2(cr) . Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Prime-3(cr), from Prime-2(cr) The following rating was affirmed: Banco Azteca, S.A. (820150724) - Short-term Mexican national scale deposit rating of MX-1 Outlook action: Banco Azteca, S.A. (820150724) - Outlook changed to negative from stable RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade of Banco Azteca's ratings and assessments incorporates the material deterioration in its asset quality and profitability following the recent Chapter 11 filing of a single large corporate loan. In addition, the rating action reflects the challenges posed by the economic contraction in Mexico and resulting decline in business volumes that will directly affect Banco Azteca's lending franchise, and consequently its asset quality and profitability. As an unsecured consumer lender, Banco Azteca targets primarily low-to-middle income households in the informal economy, which are particularly vulnerable to the decline in domestic business activity as Mexico begins to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and implements stricter containment measures nationwide. Such measures will likely limit the bank's loan origination and collection processes, which rely in part on store traffic and sales and collection representatives. We therefore anticipate a decline in loan origination and increase in delinquencies and provisions, which will hurt Banco Azteca's earnings. Banco Azteca's consumer loans accounted for 57% of the loan book, and corporate loans 33%, as of December 2019. When including the recently announced problem corporate loan in the asset quality metrics, the bank's nonperforming loan ratio would increase to about 10%, substantially higher than the 3.7% reported in December 2019. The bank will nevertheless write off the problematic loan. Despite high net interest margins, Banco Azteca's operating and credit costs are usually also high, and consumed about 95% of net revenues in 2019, when the bank's net income relative to tangible assets was 1.12%, which is about 50 basis points below that of other banks in the system. However, profitability ratios will be hard hit as the bank decides to fully provision the problem corporate loan, in addition to spikes in credit costs resulting from the effect of the unfavorable credit environment on its borrowers' repayment capacity as the economy decelerates against a more negative global and domestic growth context. In response to the extraordinary credit provision, Banco Azteca's holding company, Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V., announced its intention to capitalize the bank in approximately $7 billion, a move that will rebuild the bank's capitalization ratio - measured by Moody's as tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets - to about 16%, from 13.9% as of December 2019. However, Moody's remains concerned that the bank will continue to be exposed to high single borrower concentrations and related party loans, which may add volatility to asset quality and earnings in situations of stress, as the recent case demonstrates. Absent extraordinary capitalizations, loan concentrations will continue to expose the bank to rapid deterioration in asset quality and profitability, and subsequent limited loss absorption capacity. As of December 2019, the bank's top 20 largest exposures represented almost 2x its tangible common equity, and its related party loans increased to almost 40% of the tangible common equity, from 18% a year earlier, a credit negative development. Banco Azteca's Ba1 deposit ratings benefit from two notches of uplift from its ba3 BCA to reflect Moody's assessment of a high probability of support from the Mexican government (A3 negative) stemming from Banco Azteca's important franchise among very granular, low-income depositors. The outlook on Banco Azteca was changed to negative from stable, taking into consideration the challenges the bank's business model, asset quality and profitability will face in a scenario of economic contraction stemming from containment measures, given its high concentration on relatively higher risk sectors. The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year. Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's real GDP of about 3.7% in 2020 followed by a modest 0.9% recovery in 2021. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our environmental, social and governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In this context, Banco Azteca's exposure to social risks is high, over and above the Moody's general assessment of moderate for the global banking sector. In changing the rating outlook to negative from stable, Moody's said the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Banco Azteca and other Mexican banks have been affected by the shock given their direct lending exposures to consumer and commercial clients and the likelihood of asset quality and profitability deterioration in 2020. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Banco Azteca's ratings and assessments is unlikely. However, the outlook could be stabilized if pressures on asset quality and profitability moderate to levels that are in line with peers. Downward rating pressure could be triggered by further material weakening in asset quality, straining earnings and capital. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology. The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Banco Azteca, S.A.'s rating is between 1 January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: Moody's and issuer's financial statements). Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination. A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx. The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 14 February 2019. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Felipe Carvallo

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

