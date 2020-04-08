Moody's downgrades Banco Azteca's deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative

Mexico, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today
downgraded to Ba1, from Baa3, the long-term local and
foreign currency deposit ratings of Banco Azteca, S.A.,
and changed the outlook on the ratings to negative from stable.
The bank's long-term Mexican national scale deposit rating
was downgraded to A1.mx, from Aa3.mx, while
the short-term Mexican national scale deposit rating was affirmed
at MX-1.
Moody's also downgraded the bank's standalone baseline credit assessment
(BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba3, from ba2. In addition,
the rating agency downgraded Banco Azteca's short-term global
local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Not Prime, from Prime-3.
At the same, the bank's long- and short-term
counterparty risk assessments were downgrade to Baa3(cr) and Prime-3(cr),
from Baa2(cr) and Prime-2(cr), respectively.
The following ratings and assessments were downgraded:
Banco Azteca, S.A. (820150724)
. Baseline credit assessment to ba3, from ba2
. Adjusted baseline credit assessment to ba3, from ba2
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating to Ba1,
from Baa3; outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating to Not
Prime, from Prime-3
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating to Ba1,
from Baa3; outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating to Not
Prime, from Prime-3
. Long-term Mexican National Scale deposit rating to A1.mx,
from Aa3.mx
. Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Baa3(cr),
from Baa2(cr)
. Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Prime-3(cr),
from Prime-2(cr)
The following rating was affirmed:
Banco Azteca, S.A. (820150724)
- Short-term Mexican national scale deposit rating of MX-1
Outlook action:
Banco Azteca, S.A. (820150724)
- Outlook changed to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Banco Azteca's ratings and assessments incorporates
the material deterioration in its asset quality and profitability following
the recent Chapter 11 filing of a single large corporate loan.
In addition, the rating action reflects the challenges posed by
the economic contraction in Mexico and resulting decline in business volumes
that will directly affect Banco Azteca's lending franchise,
and consequently its asset quality and profitability.
As an unsecured consumer lender, Banco Azteca targets primarily
low-to-middle income households in the informal economy,
which are particularly vulnerable to the decline in domestic business
activity as Mexico begins to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and implements
stricter containment measures nationwide. Such measures will likely
limit the bank's loan origination and collection processes,
which rely in part on store traffic and sales and collection representatives.
We therefore anticipate a decline in loan origination and increase in
delinquencies and provisions, which will hurt Banco Azteca's
earnings. Banco Azteca's consumer loans accounted for 57%
of the loan book, and corporate loans 33%, as of December
2019. When including the recently announced problem corporate loan
in the asset quality metrics, the bank's nonperforming loan
ratio would increase to about 10%, substantially higher than
the 3.7% reported in December 2019. The bank will
nevertheless write off the problematic loan.
Despite high net interest margins, Banco Azteca's operating
and credit costs are usually also high, and consumed about 95%
of net revenues in 2019, when the bank's net income relative
to tangible assets was 1.12%, which is about 50 basis
points below that of other banks in the system. However,
profitability ratios will be hard hit as the bank decides to fully provision
the problem corporate loan, in addition to spikes in credit costs
resulting from the effect of the unfavorable credit environment on its
borrowers' repayment capacity as the economy decelerates against
a more negative global and domestic growth context.
In response to the extraordinary credit provision, Banco Azteca's
holding company, Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V.,
announced its intention to capitalize the bank in approximately $7
billion, a move that will rebuild the bank's capitalization
ratio - measured by Moody's as tangible common equity to
risk-weighted assets - to about 16%, from 13.9%
as of December 2019. However, Moody's remains concerned
that the bank will continue to be exposed to high single borrower concentrations
and related party loans, which may add volatility to asset quality
and earnings in situations of stress, as the recent case demonstrates.
Absent extraordinary capitalizations, loan concentrations will continue
to expose the bank to rapid deterioration in asset quality and profitability,
and subsequent limited loss absorption capacity. As of December
2019, the bank's top 20 largest exposures represented almost
2x its tangible common equity, and its related party loans increased
to almost 40% of the tangible common equity, from 18%
a year earlier, a credit negative development.
Banco Azteca's Ba1 deposit ratings benefit from two notches of uplift
from its ba3 BCA to reflect Moody's assessment of a high probability of
support from the Mexican government (A3 negative) stemming from Banco
Azteca's important franchise among very granular, low-income
depositors.
The outlook on Banco Azteca was changed to negative from stable,
taking into consideration the challenges the bank's business model,
asset quality and profitability will face in a scenario of economic contraction
stemming from containment measures, given its high concentration
on relatively higher risk sectors.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow
economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's real GDP of about 3.7%
in 2020 followed by a modest 0.9% recovery in 2021.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our environmental, social and governance framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. In this
context, Banco Azteca's exposure to social risks is high,
over and above the Moody's general assessment of moderate for the global
banking sector.
In changing the rating outlook to negative from stable, Moody's
said the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. Banco Azteca and
other Mexican banks have been affected by the shock given their direct
lending exposures to consumer and commercial clients and the likelihood
of asset quality and profitability deterioration in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Banco Azteca's ratings
and assessments is unlikely. However, the outlook could be
stabilized if pressures on asset quality and profitability moderate to
levels that are in line with peers.
Downward rating pressure could be triggered by further material weakening
in asset quality, straining earnings and capital.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Banco Azteca, S.A.'s rating is between 1 January 2015
and 31 December 2019 (source: Moody's and issuer's financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 14 February 2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653